Blue Moose Launches Two New Innovative Organic Hummus Snack Lines - The First Organic On The Go Hummus Snack Packs and Organic Moose Minis 100 Calorie Single Serve Cups

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moose , a leading manufacturer of healthier snacks, is proud to announce the launch of two new industry disrupting snack sizes: the first and only Organic On The Go Hummus Snack Pack and Organic Moose Minis 100 Calorie Single Serve Cups.

"With the shift in trends towards snacking, we're filling a void in the marketplace to ensure our customers don't have to sacrifice convenience for quality or taste," said Tenley Satre, President of Blue Moose. "We're thrilled to be able to deliver nutrient dense organic snacks that you can truly feel good about."

Organic On The Go Hummus Snack Packs buck the status quo by pairing the highest quality, best tasting, hummus you can buy with organic carrot sticks, not pretzels or chips. The nutrient packed dehydrated carrot sticks are made by Rhythm Superfoods. With 150 calories, 5g protein and 0g added sugar per container, this snack delivers real nutrition. Available in three flavors: Original, Roasted Red Pepper and Lemon Turmeric.

Organic Moose Minis 100 Calorie Single Serve Cups are convenient grab and go containers of creamy hummus that you can pair with your own dipper. Available in three flavors: Original, Roasted Red Pepper and Lemon Turmeric.

As with all products in Blue Moose's hummus portfolio, the new snacks are USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, vegan and contain no preservatives. They uniquely use cold pressure, also known as HPP, to keep their snacks fresh and to maintain key vitamins and minerals.

Blue Moose has already started shipping the new snack lines. Additionally, the Company will be exhibiting at the Winter Fancy Foods Show on January 13-15, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Stop by booth #5972 to sample the new snacks.

About Blue Moose

Blue Moose is an innovative, fast-growing snacking company from Boulder, Colorado. Blue Moose is dedicated to producing exceptional flavors with tasty real ingredients in its hand-crafted, preservative-free products. Blue Moose is on a mission to make snacking healthier and believes that with food, as in life, what you put in is what you get out, and good for you isn't good enough, it's got to taste and be great too.

www.bluemoose.com

