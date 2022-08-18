Blue Mountain Hay Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Hay And Straw Company Continues To Thrive After 25 Years In The Industry

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mountain Hay, a family hay business headquartered in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #4,575 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 95% for the period from 2017-2020.

Harvest time at Blue Mountain Hay.

With over 25 years in the hay industry, Blue Mountain Hay has seen expanded growth in recent years. In addition to a growing wholesale market that has received customers from hometown America, the Middle East, and East Asia, Blue Mountain Hay has recently expanded into retail marketing, selling fresh hay and organic straw to pet owners and hobby farmers.

From shipping in bulk internationally to shipping small boxes of organic straw to pet owners, Blue Mountain Hay remains committed to providing all customers with quality products, fresh from the Pacific Northwest.

About Blue Mountain Hay

Nestled in the great Pacific Northwest, Blue Mountain Hay is a family-owned business that has been serving the hay industry for over 25 years. They are a company that believes deeply in honesty, integrity, value, relationships, and "a good hard day's work." This means that you're always getting the best hay or straw that we can offer, delivered right to your front door. Blue Mountain Hay is headquartered in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and serves retail customers all over the U.S. as well as wholesale customers across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.bluemountainhay.com/ .

Contact:

Mike Miraglio

Marketing and Sales Manager

(208) 991-3841

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Mountain Hay