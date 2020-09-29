Blue Mountain Secures Growth Investment from Accel-KKR

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mountain Quality Resources ("Blue Mountain"), a developer of enterprise asset management products and services for the Life Sciences industry, today announced that it has received a significant growth investment from Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused investment firm.

Blue Mountain offers a robust Enterprise Asset Management ("EAM") solution designed exclusively for the Life Sciences industry. Its software, Blue Mountain Regulatory Asset Manager®, is the first EAM solution to integrate functionality for the full cycle of maintenance operations with world-class calibration management, enabling companies to enforce GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) compliance and maximize productivity and profitability.

"Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in Blue Mountain's journey," said Jim Erickson, Founder & President of Blue Mountain. "This investment from Accel-KKR will accelerate our mission of providing Life Sciences companies with best-in-class functionality to ensure GMP compliance and productivity are achieved. It will enable us to provide the most comprehensive suite of functionality to our customers, whether they are global players or innovative disruptors."

Blue Mountain's customers work tirelessly to deliver life-saving treatments and complex medical technologies that are both safe and effective. Blue Mountain's software enables lifecycle management of assets, workflow automation, and other key functionality to help ensure that both productivity and compliance are achieved -- ultimately helping its customers bring life-saving treatments to market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Blue Mountain to the Accel-KKR portfolio," said Phil Cunningham, Operating Executive and the lead for AKKR's Emerging Buyout Partners fund. "Blue Mountain embodies the kind of business that we believe in and back wholeheartedly: mission-critical software led by a management team with deep industry knowledge. We look forward to growing with Blue Mountain to ultimately help their clients bring vital drugs, therapies, medical diagnostics and devices to market in the safest, most cost-competitive and efficient manner."

About Blue Mountain Quality Resources:

Blue Mountain Quality Resources is the leading developer of industry standard asset management products and services -- designed exclusively for the Life Sciences industry since 1989. The company's Blue Mountain Regulatory Asset Manager® was the first regulatory asset management system, developed specifically as a harmonization of calibration, maintenance and validations systems into a single comprehensive solution for Life Sciences companies. Blue Mountain Regulatory Asset Manager features built-in best practices designed to ensure GMP compliance and maximize productivity and profitability for the world's leading Biotech, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Device companies. For more, visit coolblue.com.

About Accel-KKR:

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta and London. Visit accel-kkr.com for more.

