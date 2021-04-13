Blue Nile Expands Leadership Team to Unlock Brand Growth Through E-Tailer Business Strategy

SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Nile, the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry, announced the appointment of several senior leaders further positioning the company for growth. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Sean Kell, Blue Nile's new leadership team will empower the company's next phase of growth by bringing together physical and digital operations to elevate the brand by providing consumers with one seamless experience.

"It is a very exciting time for Blue Nile as we build on the company's two decades of industry leadership while rapidly innovating to meet the needs of the modern consumer." said Sean Kell, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Nile. "The additions to our leadership team, combined with our e-tailing business strategy creates new opportunities for Blue Nile and extends our market position as a best-in-class diamond and fine jewelry retailer."

Below please find biographical information of the recently appointed Blue Nile executive leaders. The following changes are effective as of March 2021.

Jason Moss , Chief Operating Officer: Moss brings a decade of leadership in a variety of high-tech businesses to his role at Blue Nile, a new position to the company, including late stage start-up, global e-commerce, and global cloud computing. Previously a Director at Amazon Web Services, Moss will set the vision and strategy for marketing, e-commerce, and technology for Blue Nile.



Blue Nile's executive team expansion comes in addition to hires that strengthened leadership in 2020:

Dominique Bourgault , Chief Financial Officer : Bourgault brings two decades of finance leadership in high-growth, complex, and global e-commerce businesses to his role at Blue Nile. Before joining Blue Nile, Bourgault served as CFO of the retail business units at Expedia Group and has a portfolio of experience in driving financial direction and agile performance-analysis and decision-making processes in a dynamic environment.



In parallel to the expanded leadership changes, Blue Nile is investing in its technology, website experience and new customer services, including the ability to book virtual appointments. The company is also embarking on a physical store expansion. A Bay Area showroom at Westfield Valley Fair is now open, and a Los Angeles showroom at Westfield Century City will open this Friday, April 9th 2021. The organizational additions and retail showroom openings are a continuation of the e-tailer model that Blue Nile has embraced, bringing together physical and digital operations and leadership.

About Blue Nile, Inc.

Blue Nile, Inc. is the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry. The company offers a superior experience for purchasing engagement rings, wedding rings, and fine jewelry by providing expert guidance, in-depth educational materials, and unique online tools that place consumers in control of the jewelry shopping process. Blue Nile has some of the highest quality standards in the industry and offers thousands of independently-certified diamonds and fine jewelry at prices significantly below traditional retail. Blue Nile can be found online at www.bluenile.com and at physical showrooms located throughout the United States.

