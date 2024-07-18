Blue Note Jazz Festival's Black Radio Experience Announces Official Sponsors

This year's diverse list of sponsors include, PATTERN Beauty, Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Monster Energy, Lexus and Black Vines®

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Note Jazz Festival's Black Radio Experience is pleased to welcome PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Monster Energy and Lexus as their official festival sponsors. Taking place at the Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa Valley from August 30th - September 1st, festival goers will have the unique opportunity to engage with these brands through exciting on-site activations.

The Black Radio Experience Daily Lineup

A few highlights of the weekend will include a hairstyling and gifting suite by PATTERN, specialty drinks from Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila and Tito's Handmade Vodka, a refueling spot with Monster Energy drinks, and a very special look at the luxurious Lexus GX.

Led by Artist in Residence, Robert Glasper, the festival aims to celebrate the rich history and influence of Black culture and music and promises to be an unforgettable weekend of spectacular music, food, wine, good vibes, and unique artist-led experiences.

This year, the festival will host The Black Vines® Wine Garden, a space dedicated to showcasing fine wines crafted to suit every taste. Attendees will be able to explore selections from esteemed wineries such as LVE Wines by John Legend, Pur Noire Urban Wineries, Love Cork Screw, J Moss Winery, Mom Juice, and P. Harrell Wines. The Black Vines® Wine Garden offers the perfect setting to relax with friends and family while enjoying diverse offerings from some amazing vintners.

Black Vines® is a community that exists beyond any one-time, in-person event. With a curated network of Black-owned wineries and vintners at its core, Black Vines® curates spaces of Black love, Black joy, and Black excellence, spreading love, joy, and peace. www.blackvines.net

Bring your friends and get rewarded by earning points for a chance to win a backstage meet & greet with Robert Glasper for you and your friends!

Hotel and ticket packages are on sale now with three-day GA passes starting at $499 and single-day GA passes beginning at $175. See HERE for hotel packages and additional info. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Black Radio Experience website .

Aldea Mental Health Fund is proud to partner on the Blue Note Jazz Festival Black Radio Experience. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Aldea Children and Family Services.

The Blue Note Jazz Club

A cultural institution since 1981, the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has become one of the premiere venues in the world. While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures. The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names with frequent surprise appearances from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and more. Blue Note owns and operates New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, Sony Hall and Arthur's Tavern; D.C.'s The Howard Theatre; and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide, which includes venues in Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil.

Black Radio Experience

The Blue Note Jazz Festival's Black Radio Experience is a celebration of the rich tapestry of Black culture. It's the power of music transcending boundaries and forging new bonds, with Napa Valley as its canvas. We're taking you on an unforgettable journey featuring food, wine, comedy – and of course – great music and vibes. With renowned, GRAMMY-winning musician Robert Glasper at the helm, The Black Radio Experience will be the premier Labor Day weekend celebration for the cultured, suave, and sophisticated. This exclusive weekend getaway is an unparalleled celebration of artistry, highlighting signature culinary events, wine tastings, and artist-led experiences.

PATTERN Beauty

Founded by actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross, PATTERN Beauty is an award-winning hair care brand designed for curly, coily & tight textured hair. With product categories ranging from wash, style, treat, heat and hair tools, PATTERN Beauty is dedicated to using safe ingredients and delivering high-performing products nourishing each strand of hair, no matter what stage it is in. The brand's products can be found at retailers such as Sephora, Amazon, Macys, and ULTA Beauty. www.patternbeauty.com

Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila

Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila honors the Gallardo family's 300-year legacy in Jalisco: from their ancestral hacienda to their artisanal distillery and meticulously tended agave fields, each drop embodies a heritage of passion and precision. Named after the ancient Volcano Tequila and crafted at a single-estate distillery (NOM 1523), their expressions blend highland & lowland agave, traditional & modern techniques, and exquisite oak barrel aging treatments to deliver unique agave-forward tequila. Proudly, they are part of the Tequila Matchmaker Additive Free Alliance, ensuring their commitment to purity and authenticity. Discover Volcan de mi Tierra: where tradition meets innovation in every bottle. www.volcan.com

Tito's Handmade Vodka

Founded by sixth-generation Texan, Tito Beveridge, Tito's Handmade Vodka is known for its high-quality product, charitable contributions, and goal to make people happy while making the world a better place. From the start, Tito got a kick out of infusing vodka for friends and quickly became known as "the vodka guy." Inspired to do what he loved, he pursued a career in the spirits industry, risking it all until he sold his first case in 1997.

Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

