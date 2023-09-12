BLUE NOTE MILANO COLLABORATES WITH SWISS BLOCKCHAIN CONSORTIUM FOR THE LAUNCH OF WEB 3.0 CELEBRITIES INNOVATION PROJECT

News provided by

Swiss Blockchain Consortium

12 Sep, 2023, 08:37 ET

Woody Allen and his New Orleans Jazz Band and Technologies Enabled by Web 3.0

LUGANO, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This unique event prompted Blue Note Milano to offer something equally unique to commemorate the evening. Luxochain and GetPica, in collaboration with the Swiss Blockchain Consortium, have given the audience at the venue a photo gallery and a "Special Event Collectible" that says "I was there", a Special Event Collectible in NFT POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) format.

This innovative technology that delivers photos in real-time in which participants appear directly on their smartphones thanks to advanced AI-based processing and facial recognition represents one of the first experiments in Italy in the events and entertainment worlds.

Once logged on to the platform, the audience was able to redeem their "Collectible," the digital counterpart of their admission ticket, setting a new global record for the entertainment world, marking the first ever distribution, reserved exclusively for concertgoers, of a unique form of digital collectible.

"It is a true honour for us to host Oscar-winning Woody Allen for two nights," says Andrea De Micheli, President and CEO of Casta Diva Group, owner of Blue Note Milano. "Naturally, there was enormous anticipation for this special event, both on our part and on the part of the audience: experiences like these are not easily forgotten, so why not create something more tangible to remember them by?"

"We are very proud of this initiative with Casta Diva and Blue Note Milano," comments Davide Baldi, CEO Luxochain. "We believe that technology should serve companies to continually improve their relationship and interaction with the customer/client. This is the first application of Collectibles in a new loyalty sector. 

"Every event has a piece of magic within it, it gives emotions, it feeds on them," are the words of Manolo Martini, CEO of Pica Group SpA: "At the end of an event, what remains in the heart of the spectator is an intimate and private memory that more and more often people want to collect and share."

"It was an honour to inspire and coordinate a project like this," commented Michele Ficara Manganelli, Director of the Swiss Blockchain Consortium, "forever revolutionising the concept of "digital memorabilia", establishing an absolute NFT record on a global level which the market is already taking inspiration from.

SOURCE Swiss Blockchain Consortium

