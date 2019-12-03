Blue Onyx Companies Launches New Website Showcasing Its Innovative Approach to Commercial Real Estate

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Onyx Companies, an innovator in the commercial real estate industry based in New Jersey, has launched a new website today.

Blue Onyx is a fully integrated commercial real estate development, construction, leasing, and management company headquartered in Clifton, NJ. It has projects, holdings, and clients in key markets throughout the United States. The company's growth trajectory has uniquely positioned it to take advantage of a rapidly changing marketplace, evolving consumer demand, and emerging market opportunities.

Blue Onyx Companies Website 14 Summit Street in East Orange, New Jersey

The new website, which can be found at https://blueonyxcompanies.com, provides a comprehensive view on its projects and services, and will serve as a resource to existing and potential clients and partners who want to learn more about the firm and its unique approach to commercial real estate investment and development.

"The Blue Onyx Companies website is our latest platform for sharing our track record of success," says Levi Kelman, CEO of Blue Onyx. "It's the perfect showcase for our approach to investing and development, highlighting how we've been able to successfully build communities by bringing transparency to complex markets."

The website highlights several of the company noteworthy projects, which are all consistent with its vision to not just buy-and-sell properties, but to raise the living standard for the communities in which it operates.

Mr. Kelman founded Blue Onyx Companies in 2009, and prides himself on approaching every opportunity, in his career and life, with a desire to challenge the status quo. This has allowed him to identify untapped or underappreciated potential wherever it exists. This approach has also attracted a diverse and experienced team to join him in realizing his vision.

"I learned early in my real estate career that you can't get a true sense of the opportunity for a community unless you're on the ground, walk the streets, and feel the pulse of the people you're building for," says Kelman.

More information can be found at: https://blueonyxcompanies.com.

Contact info:

Name: Noam Newman

Organization: Blue Onyx Companies

Address: 326 Parker Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011

Phone: 973-478-1111

Email: 229580@email4pr.com

SOURCE Blue Onyx Companies