Blue Orange Digital Appoints Diana Bald as President

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Orange Digital , a leading data transformation, machine learning, and advanced analytics company, is proud to announce the appointment of Diana Bald as its new president.

In this role, Bald will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company and drive its continued growth and innovation. Bald has more than 20 years of experience in technology, financial services, advertising, and media. Most recently, she served as CEO of thoughtbot. Bald has also held executive positions at several leading companies, including Liberty Mutual, MDC Partners (Assembly), IPG (ID Media), and Univision.

Across multiple industries, Bald has guided technology and business leaders on digital transformation and building sustainable products. Her knowledge in these areas will be instrumental in helping Blue Orange Digital achieve its goals and provide cutting-edge expertise to clients.

"I am excited to join the talented and creative team at Blue Orange to equip businesses with democratized modern data and help build the next generation of machine learning and data science applications," Bald says. "As the need for data and digital transformation accelerates, Blue Orange is uniquely positioned to propel growth and make better decisions by simplifying access to data, learning from data, and identifying patterns."

In addition to her professional career, Bald has been actively involved in the nonprofit sector. She has held leadership and board positions at Global Potential, AWNY (now She Runs It), Police Athletic League, Boy Scouts of America Cradle of Liberty Council, Philly Ad Club, and more. She has also served as an adjunct professor at Temple University. Bald holds an MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems, magna cum laude, from the University of Redlands.

"We are ecstatic to have Diana join Blue Orange Digital as our new president," the CEO and founder, Josh Miramant, says. "Her extensive experience and leadership skills make her the perfect choice to take on this role. Diana will be an excellent resource for business leaders evaluating their data transformation decisions and will help us grow the next generation of data strategists."

Bald's appointment comes at an exciting time for Blue Orange Digital, as the company looks to provide top expertise to clients and develop the next generation of industry professionals. With her leadership and vision, Blue Orange Digital is well-positioned to remain a leader in data transformation, machine learning, and advanced analytics.

