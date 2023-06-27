Blue Orange Digital Partners With Octopai to Enhance Data Observability Capabilities

News provided by

Blue Orange Digital

27 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET

The partnership advances clients' abilities, offering comprehensive solutions for improved
data management.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Orange Digital, a leading data transformation and advanced analytics firm, has partnered with Octopai, a company developing leading automated data intelligence platforms and solutions. The strategic partnership will enable Blue Orange to expand its data observability capabilities, providing clients with best-in-class solutions to improve data governance, compliance, and deep systemwide data lineage.

Through the use of Octopai's observability platform, Blue Orange's clients benefit from a better understanding of the quality of their data, making it more viable and usable. The enhanced data lineage capabilities provide clients with better pipeline management, data engineering, audit, data lineage, and anomaly detection. Blue Orange is able to pick the types of data operations platforms that best suit its clients, increasing its chances of success.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our clients," said Josh Miramant, CEO and founder of Blue Orange Digital. "With Octopai's advanced data operation and lineage platform, we can provide end-to-end solutions that optimize data quality, governance, and compliance, enabling our clients to make more informed decisions and gain a competitive edge."

The partnership allows Blue Orange to make use of the new universal connector for Octopai, making it easier to support most types of data landscapes used by organizations. The universal connector upgrades Blue Orange's data ingestion and machine learning capabilities, allowing it to pull tuned data into an observability platform and analyze it across the Octopai platform's broad spectrum of observability components.

"Octopai is an exceptional company with an impressive track record in the data operations space," said Colin Van Dyke, chief technology officer of Blue Orange Digital. "Our partnership with them allows us to provide more robust solutions that address our clients' data observability needs, regardless of their infrastructure maturity. Together, we can help organizations unlock the full potential of their data assets."

The collaboration includes components for system integration, co-selling opportunities, white-labeling options, and tailored development of unique features that are key enablers in clients' data journeys. This announcement broadens both companies' competencies, permitting them to provide clients with full data transformation and unification solutions.

About Blue Orange Digital

Blue Orange Digital is a data transformation and cloud infrastructure company that specializes in assisting businesses with the implementation of data-driven analytics. The company is dedicated to utilizing cutting-edge technology to create transformational data solutions for clients while prioritizing the development of dedicated staff to assist clients in achieving their goals. Its objective is to create an active community of skilled individuals who can work independently but perform better as part of a networked team.

About Octopai

Octopai is an automated data intelligence company. It provides an automated metadata management platform that continuously recognizes and categorizes data sources across an extended enterprise environment, allowing a company to comprehend, regulate, and optimize a complex, dynamic data environment. Octopai supports metadata scanning by obtaining data from tools automatically. Businesses can utilize this technology to store and manage their data in a centralized repository.

If you would like more information about this topic, email Chelsea McKee at [email protected].

SOURCE Blue Orange Digital

