Blue Origin Signs LTA with Spear Power Systems to Supply Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for Launch Vehicle

Jeff Kostos, Spear's CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the program. "Spear has a long history of providing custom-designed energy storage systems for critical industrial, defense, and aerospace projects. When Blue Origin approached us with their exacting requirements, we were thrilled to share our capabilities in creating systems that push the envelope regarding power and energy capabilities, design flexibility, and, most importantly, highly-reliable safety systems."

The performance of Spear's system relies on a sophisticated cell characterization process that ensures the performance integrity of each cell that goes into the battery. The battery management system is a highly certified and environmentally robust solution used in all critical platforms. The battery incorporates several proprietary safety features to ensure both mission success and crew safety.

Spear designs and manufactures their batteries at its Grandview, Missouri facility, just outside of Kansas City, utilizing state-of-art specialized manufacturing technology built specifically for the aerospace program.

About Spear Power Systems, Inc.: Founded in 2013 by experienced energy storage entrepreneurs Jeff Kostos, President & CEO, and Dr. Joon Kim, CTO, Spear designs and manufactures safe, high performance energy storage systems (ESS) for clients with some of the world's most demanding marine, industrial, and defense applications. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, Spear takes a chemistry agnostic approach towards integrating its in-house designed scalable electronics, software, and mechanical systems with the most application-appropriate chemistry to maximize the value for its clients. For more information on Spear Power Systems, visit www.spearpowersystems.com.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) announced the acquisition of Spear Power Systems in August 2021; the transaction closed on 19th of November, 2021. Sensata is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users.

