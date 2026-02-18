Blue Owl Capital Corporation Announces December 31, 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) ("OBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter GAAP net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.38

Fourth quarter adjusted NII per share (1) of $0.36, consistent with the prior quarter of $0.36

of $0.36, consistent with the prior quarter of $0.36 Dividends declared for the fourth quarter were $0.37 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 10.0% (2)

Net asset value ("NAV") per share of $14.81, as compared with $14.89 as of September 30, 2025, driven primarily by credit-related markdowns on a small number of names, partially offset by accretive share repurchases

New investment commitments for the fourth quarter were $684 million and sales and repayments were $1.4 billion, as compared with $1.3 billion of new investment commitments and $797 million of sales and repayments for the three months ended September 30, 2025

Investments on non-accrual represented 2.3% and 1.1% of the portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively, as compared with 2.7% and 1.3% as of September 30, 2025

OBDC repurchased approximately $148 million of OBDC common stock at 86% price-to-book value

The Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a new $300 million share repurchase program, replacing the prior $200 million authorization

In January 2026, received Moody's upgrade to Baa2 given view on credit profile and liability management

Announced today that OBDC and certain other Blue Owl BDCs entered into agreements to sell $1.4 billion of investments to institutional investors, including $400 million of investments from OBDC

"OBDC closed the year with strong fourth quarter earnings and credit performance, reflecting the health of our borrowers and our defensive, senior secured strategy focused on the upper middle market," said Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "Demonstrating our conviction in OBDC's strategy and long-term value, we repurchased approximately $148 million of OBDC's common stock during the quarter, accretive to NAV per share and the largest quarterly repurchase activity in our history."

Mr. Packer continued, "Today we announced the sale of $1.4 billion of direct lending investments at book value across three Blue Owl BDCs, including $400 million from OBDC consisting of partial sales across existing portfolio companies. What began as a targeted transaction to provide liquidity to OBDC II shareholders attracted significant interest from sophisticated institutional investors, allowing us to opportunistically extend the sale to OBDC. We expect this transaction to reduce leverage, modestly increase portfolio diversity and create additional capacity to invest in compelling new opportunities for the benefit of OBDC shareholders."

Stock Repurchases

On November 4, 2025, the Board approved a $200 million stock repurchase program, for which purchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time in open market transactions. As of December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately $148 million of OBDC common stock at 86% of price-to-book value, accretive to net asset value per share in the fourth quarter.

On February 18, 2026 the Board approved a new repurchase program of up to $300 million of the Company's common stock, replacing the prior $200 million authorization.

Asset Sale

Today, certain Blue Owl business development companies announced the opportunistic sale of $1.4 billion of direct lending investments, including $400 million from OBDC, to leading North American public pension and insurance investors. The OBDC investments will be sold at fair value, equivalent to a purchase price of 99.8% of par value as of February 12, 2026. The OBDC investments being sold span 74 portfolio companies across 24 industries, with an average investment size of $5 million. This strategic transaction enhances balance sheet flexibility, modestly increases portfolio diversity and creates additional capacity to deploy capital into attractive, risk-adjusted investment opportunities.

Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a first quarter 2026 regular dividend of $0.37 per share for stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026, payable on or before April 15, 2026.

______________________ (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the merger between the Company and Blue Owl Capital Corp. III ("OBDE") (such merger, the "OBDE Merger"), which closed on January 13, 2025. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. (2) Dividend yield based on OBDC's annualized Q4 2025 regular dividend of $0.37 per share payable to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025, and Q4 2025 NAV per share of $14.81.

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 GAAP results:









Net investment income per share $ 0.38

$ 0.37

$ 0.47 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share $ (0.14)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.08) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.23

$ 0.25

$ 0.40











Non-GAAP financial measures(1):









Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.47 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share $ (0.13)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.08) Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.23

$ 0.25

$ 0.40











Regular dividend declared per share $ 0.37

$ 0.37

$ 0.37 Supplemental dividend declared per share $ —

$ —

$ 0.05











Total investments at fair value $ 16,470,893

$ 17,136,548

$ 13,194,545 Total debt outstanding (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) $ 9,300,076

$ 9,528,525

$ 7,457,702 Net assets $ 7,397,279

$ 7,611,271

$ 5,952,841 Net asset value per share $ 14.81

$ 14.89

$ 15.26 Net debt-to-equity 1.19x

1.22x

1.19x

______________________ (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the OBDE Merger. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had investments in 234 portfolio companies across 30 industries, with an aggregate portfolio size of $16.5 billion at fair value and an average investment size of $70.4 million at fair value.



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Fair Value % of Total

Fair Value % of Total Portfolio composition:









First-lien senior secured debt investments1 $ 12,048,934 73.1 %

$ 12,755,706 74.4 % Second-lien senior secured debt investments 848,575 5.2 %

871,481 5.1 % Specialty finance debt investments 157,297 1.0 %

155,201 0.9 % Unsecured debt investments 399,962 2.4 %

391,717 2.3 % Preferred equity investments 568,977 3.5 %

565,961 3.3 % Common equity investments 644,304 3.9 %

694,041 4.1 % Specialty finance equity 1,386,739 8.4 %

1,302,573 7.6 % Joint ventures 416,105 2.5 %

399,868 2.3 % Total investments $ 16,470,893 100.0 %

$ 17,136,548 100.0 %



(1) We consider 50.3% and 51.8% of first-lien senior secured debt investments to be unitranche loans as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Number of portfolio companies 234

238 Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 96.4 %

97.4 % Percentage of senior secured debt investments 79.3 %

80.4 % Weighted average spread over base rate of all floating rate debt investments 5.7 %

5.7 % Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value 10.0 %

10.3 % Weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at cost 10.1 %

10.4 % Percentage of investments on non-accrual of the portfolio at fair value 1.1 %

1.3 %

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Full Year

For the year ended December 31, 2025, new investment commitments totaled $4.3 billion across 43 new portfolio companies and 81 existing portfolio companies. For the year ended December 31, 2024, new investment commitments were $7.3 billion across 93 new portfolio companies and 68 existing portfolio companies.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the principal amount funded totaled $3.3 billion and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments totaled $5.2 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $5.9 billion and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $5.1 billion.

Fourth Quarter

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, new investment commitments totaled $684 million across 12 new portfolio companies and 17 existing portfolio companies. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, new investment commitments were $1.3 billion across 13 new portfolio companies and 23 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the principal amount funded totaled $521 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments totaled $1.4 billion. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the principal amount of new investments funded was $963 million and aggregate principal amount of sales and repayments was $797 million.



For the Years Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024 New investment commitments:





Gross originations $ 4,317,221

$ 7,384,171 Less: Sell downs (19,210)

(53,334) Total new investment commitments $ 4,298,011

$ 7,330,837 Principal amount of new investments funded:





First-lien senior secured debt investments $ 2,464,488

$ 5,080,186 Second-lien senior secured debt investments 205,340

30,000 Specialty finance debt investments 48,472

22,078 Unsecured debt investments 60,502

132,135 Preferred equity investments 57,399

2,347 Common equity investments 50,992

880 Specialty finance equity investments 289,253

324,121 Joint venture investments 126,433

337,596 Total principal amount of new investments funded $ 3,302,879

$ 5,929,343







Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term loans, net $ 726,965

$ —







Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:





First-lien senior secured debt investments(1) $ (4,417,287)

$ (3,573,559) Second-lien senior secured debt investments (371,534)

(1,026,330) Specialty finance debt investments —

(3,611) Unsecured debt investments (89,414)

(152,427) Preferred equity investments (24,646)

(48,960) Common equity investments (143,731)

(3,175) Specialty finance equity investments (142,365)

(82,709) Joint venture investments —

(191,151) Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid $ (5,188,977)

$ (5,081,922)







Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(2) 43

93 Average new investment commitment amount in new portfolio companies $ 54,812

$ 56,012 Weighted average term for new investment commitments (in years) 5.9

5.4 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates 95.9 %

98.1 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates 4.1 %

1.9 % Weighted average interest rate of new investment commitments(3) 8.8 %

9.7 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new debt investment commitments at floating rates 5.1 %

5.3 %

_____________________ (1) Includes scheduled paydowns. (2) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (3) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 3.65% and 4.31% as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 New investment commitments







Gross originations

$ 690,694

$ 1,347,128 Less: Sell downs

(6,325)

(9,127) Total new investment commitments

$ 684,369

$ 1,338,001 Principal amount of new investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 417,161

$ 786,960 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

—

— Specialty finance debt investments

2,473

20,406 Unsecured debt investments

—

4,694 Preferred equity investments

2,195

6,961 Common equity investments

20,809

17,796 Specialty finance equity investments

59,837

115,151 Joint venture investments

18,069

11,473 Total principal amount of new investments funded

$ 520,544

$ 963,441









Drawdowns (repayments) on revolvers and delayed draw term loans, net

$ 299,042

$ 106,648









Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments(1)

(1,325,006)

(711,677) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

—

(8,000) Specialty finance debt investments

—

— Unsecured debt investments

(2,838)

— Preferred equity investments

(6,889)

(2,448) Common equity investments

(59,778)

(4,694) Specialty finance equity investments

(12,010)

(70,303) Joint venture investments

—

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (1,406,521)

$ (797,122) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(2)

12

13 Average new investment commitment amount in new portfolio companies

$ 39,142

$ 62,419 Weighted average term for new investment commitments (in years)

6.3

5.6 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

83.9 %

97.4 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

16.1 %

2.6 % Weighted average interest rate of new investment commitments(3)

8.7 %

9.0 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

4.8 %

5.0 %

_____________________ (1) Includes scheduled paydowns. (2) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (3) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 3.65% and 3.98% as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

Investment Income

Investment income decreased to $448 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $453 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily driven by the impact of lower base rates on floating-rate assets. Income associated with unscheduled paydowns increased to $16.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $11.1 million for the same period in prior quarter due to a higher level of unscheduled repayment related activity. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total expenses decreased to $253 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from $260 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to lower operating expenses and the impact of lower base rates on the Company's floating-rate liabilities. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses decreased slightly period-over-period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $569 million in cash and restricted cash, $9.4 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, including $3.6 billion of undrawn capacity(1) on the Company's credit facilities and $5.0 billion of unsecured notes. The funding mix was composed of 46.5% secured and 53.5% unsecured borrowings as of December 31, 2025 on an outstanding basis. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of December 31, 2025. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

_____________________ (1) Reflects undrawn debt which is based on committed debt less debt outstanding as of December 31, 2025.

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2025, OBDC had investments in 234 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $16.5 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Investments at fair value $ 16,470,893

$ 17,136,548

$ 13,194,545 Total assets $ 17,186,365

$ 17,605,091

$ 13,865,564 Net asset value per share $ 14.81

$ 14.89

$ 15.26











GAAP results:









Total investment income $ 447,750

$ 453,065

$ 394,392 Net investment income $ 192,260

$ 190,084

$ 184,246 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 119,085

$ 128,181

$ 154,885











GAAP per share results:









Net investment income $ 0.38

$ 0.37

$ 0.47 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (0.14)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.08) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1) $ 0.23

$ 0.25

$ 0.40











Non-GAAP financial measures(2):









Adjusted total investment income $ 439,500

$ 446,307

$ 394,392 Adjusted net investment income $ 184,010

$ 183,326

$ 184,246 Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 119,086

$ 128,181

$ 154,885











Non-GAAP per share financial measures(2):









Adjusted net investment income $ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.47 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (0.13)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.08) Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1) $ 0.23

$ 0.25

$ 0.40











Base dividend declared per share $ 0.37

$ 0.37

$ 0.37 Supplemental dividend declared per share $ —

$ —

$ 0.05











Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value 10.0 %

10.3 %

11.1 % Weighted average yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at amortized cost 10.1 %

10.4 %

11.2 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 96.4 %

97.4 %

96.4 %

______________________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. (2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the OBDE Merger. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



As of December 31,

2025

As of December 31,

2024 Assets







Investments at fair value:







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $14,060,097 and $11,511,987, respectively)

$ 13,995,055

$ 11,451,457 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $176,078 and $233,105, respectively)

114,192

235,060 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $2,181,604, and $1,424,298, respectively)

2,361,646

1,508,028 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $16,417,779 and $13,169,390, respectively)

16,470,893

13,194,545 Cash (restricted cash of $47,448 and $82,387, respectively)

558,703

505,692 Foreign cash (cost of $9,722 and $8,539, respectively)

9,839

8,464 Interest and dividend receivable

104,576

105,881 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

26,846

16,970 Prepaid expenses and other assets

15,508

34,012 Total Assets

$ 17,186,365

$ 13,865,564 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $93,186 and $84,363, respectively)

$ 9,300,076

$ 7,457,702 Distribution payable

184,877

144,381 Management fee payable

63,145

49,058 Incentive fee payable

38,899

39,082 Payables to affiliates

12,572

6,083 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

189,517

216,417 Total Liabilities

$ 9,789,086

$ 7,912,723 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 499,448,499 and 390,217,304

shares issued and outstanding, respectively

4,994

3,902 Additional paid-in-capital

7,512,234

5,919,539 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

(119,949)

29,400 Total Net Assets

$ 7,397,279

$ 5,952,841 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 17,186,365

$ 13,865,564 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.81

$ 15.26

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



For the Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023 Investment Income











Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:











Interest income

$ 1,430,860

$ 1,168,652

$ 1,209,536 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income

124,592

172,852

169,763 Dividend income

83,813

78,482

72,936 Other income

19,735

22,451

14,755 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

1,659,000

1,442,437

1,466,990 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:











Interest income

1,685

1,038

— Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income

2,835

1,128

— Dividend income

961

932

252 Other income

122

40

— Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments

5,603

3,138

252 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:











Interest income

40,237

30,308

20,174 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income

—

1,666

1,934 Dividend income

146,337

118,538

91,802 Other income

127

671

942 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments

186,701

151,183

114,852 Total Investment Income

1,851,304

1,596,758

1,582,094 Operating Expenses











Interest expense

595,752

464,915

436,306 Management fees, net(1)

251,984

193,570

191,622 Performance based incentive fees

162,400

157,193

159,857 Professional fees

13,748

13,602

15,532 Directors' fees

1,718

1,280

1,280 Other general and administrative

13,343

13,495

11,127 Total Operating Expenses

1,038,945

844,055

815,724 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes

812,359

752,703

766,370 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)

12,001

11,646

12,759 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 800,358

$ 741,057

$ 753,611 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)











Net change in unrealized gain (loss):











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (40,597)

$ (45,932)

$ 90,497 Non-controlled, affiliated investments

(61,023)

951

1,033 Controlled, affiliated investments

93,494

(3,438)

213 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies and other transactions

17,508

(1,041)

5,808 Income tax (provision) benefit

(3,084)

(709)

(4,605) Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

6,298

(50,169)

92,946 Net realized gain (loss):











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(172,317)

(62,453)

(52,003) Non-controlled, affiliated investments

—

1,827

— Controlled, affiliated investments

65

(25,771)

— Foreign currency transactions

(6,997)

(9,511)

(1,242) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)

(179,249)

(95,908)

(53,245) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

(172,951)

(146,077)

39,701 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 627,407

$ 594,980

$ 793,312 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 1.24

$ 1.53

$ 2.03 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted

506,099,539

390,068,596

390,104,585

______________________ (1) Refer to 10-K Note 3 "Agreements and Related Party Transactions" for additional details on management fee waiver.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP"). The Company's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to internally analyze and assess financial results and performance. These measures are also considered useful by management as an additional resource for investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing results and trends, as well as its performance, excluding non-cash income or gains related to the OBDE Merger. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

"Adjusted Total Investment Income" and "Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share": represents total investment income excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger.

and represents total investment income excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger. "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share": represents net investment income, excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger.

and represents net investment income, excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger. "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses)" and "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) Per Share": represents net realized and unrealized gains (losses) excluding any net realized and unrealized gains (losses) resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger.

and represents net realized and unrealized gains (losses) excluding any net realized and unrealized gains (losses) resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OBDE Merger. "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share": represents the sum of (i) Adjusted Net Investment Income and (ii) Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses).

The OBDE Merger was accounted for as an asset acquisition in accordance with the asset acquisition method of accounting as detailed in ASC 805-50, Business Combinations—Related Issues ("ASC 805"). The consideration paid to the stockholders of OBDE was allocated to the individual assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the relative fair values of the net identifiable assets acquired other than "non-qualifying" assets, which established a new cost basis for the acquired investments under ASC 805 that, in aggregate, was different than the historical cost basis of the acquired investments prior to the OBDE Merger. Additionally, immediately following the completion of the OBDE Merger, the acquired investments were marked to their respective fair values under ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements, which resulted in unrealized appreciation/depreciation. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on debt investments acquired will accrete/amortize over the life of each respective debt investment through interest income, with a corresponding adjustment recorded to unrealized appreciation/depreciation on such investment acquired through its ultimate disposition. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on equity investments acquired will not accrete/amortize over the life of such investments through interest income and, assuming no subsequent change to the fair value of the equity investments acquired and disposition of such equity investments at fair value, the Company will recognize a realized gain/loss with a corresponding reversal of the unrealized appreciation/depreciation on disposition of such equity investments acquired.

The Company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measures described above internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and to compare its financial results with those of other business development companies that have not adjusted the cost basis of certain investments pursuant to ASC 805. The Company's management believes "Adjusted Total Investment Income", "Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share", "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share" are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company without giving effect to the income resulting from the new cost basis of the investments acquired in the OBDE Merger because these amounts do not impact the fees payable to Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC (the "Adviser") under the fourth amended and restated investment advisory agreement (the "Investment Advisory Agreement") between the Company and the Adviser, and specifically as its relates to "Adjusted Net Investment Income" and "Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share". In addition, the Company's management believes that "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses)", "Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) Per Share", "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations" and "Adjusted Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share" are useful to investors as they exclude the non-cash income and gain/loss resulting from the OBDE Merger and are used by management to evaluate the economic earnings of its investment portfolio. Moreover, these metrics more closely align the Company's key financial measures with the calculation of incentive fees payable to the Adviser under the Investment Advisory Agreement (i.e., excluding amounts resulting solely from the lower cost basis of the acquired investments established by ASC 805 that would have been to the benefit of the Adviser absent such exclusion).

The following table provides a reconciliation of total investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted total investment income for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Total investment income $ 448 $ 0.88

$ 453 $ 0.89

$ 394 $ 1.01 Less: purchase discount amortization (8) (0.02)

(7) (0.01)

— — Adjusted total investment income(1) $ 440 $ 0.87

$ 446 $ 0.87

$ 394 $ 1.01

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $ 192 $ 0.38

$ 190 $ 0.37

$ 184 $ 0.47 Less: purchase discount amortization (8) (0.02)

(7) (0.01)

— — Adjusted net investment income(1) $ 184 $ 0.36

$ 183 $ 0.36

$ 184 $ 0.47

The following table provides a reconciliation of net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses) for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (73) $ (0.14)

$ (62) $ (0.12)

$ (29) $ (0.08) Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation due to the purchase discount 10 0.02

7 0.01

— — Realized gain (loss) due to the purchase discount(2) (2) —

— —

— — Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(1) $ (65) $ (0.13)

$ (55) $ (0.11)

$ (29) $ (0.08)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations for the periods presented:



For the Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 119 $ 0.23

$ 128 $ 0.25

$ 155 $ 0.40 Less: purchase discount amortization (8) (0.02)

(7) (0.01)

— — Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation due to the purchase discount 10 0.02

7 0.01

— — Realized gain (loss) due to the purchase discount(2) (2) —

— —

— — Adjusted net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations(1) $ 119 $ 0.23

$ 128 $ 0.25

$ 155 $ 0.40

______________________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. (2) Per share amounts round down to less than $0.01.

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital Corporation