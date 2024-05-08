Blue Owl Capital Corporation III Reports First Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.39 and NAV Per Share of $15.65

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE, or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.39 , which exceeds the first quarter regular dividend of $0.35 per share by $0.04 per share

, which exceeds the first quarter regular dividend of per share by per share Successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange in January as one of the largest BDCs in the public market

In conjunction with the listing, the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared five special dividends of $0.06 per share to be paid quarterly beginning in the second quarter of 2024

per share to be paid quarterly beginning in the second quarter of 2024 10.5% annualized dividend yield based on first quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share 1

NAV per share increased to $15.65 compared to $15.56 as of December 31, 2023 , representing the Company's highest NAV per share since inception

"OBDE delivered strong performance in the first quarter, achieving record net asset value per share for the fifth consecutive quarter," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "We have made meaningful progress towards reaching our target leverage range and believe we are well positioned to deliver sustained, attractive risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders as a public company."

Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board declared a second quarter 2024 dividend of $0.35 per share for stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024, payable on or before July 15, 2024.

In addition, and as previously announced, the Board declared a series of five special dividends of $0.06 per share, payable to stockholders of record quarterly beginning in the second quarter 2024. A full schedule of the record and payment dates can be found on the Company's website.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, new investment commitments totaled $736.4 million across 43 new portfolio companies and 14 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $435.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 across 17 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $630.9 million. For this period, the Company had $232.9 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $350.8 million. For this period, the Company had $328.4 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had investments in 188 and 153 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $4.0 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $21.2 million based on fair value.

As of March 31, 2024, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 82.3% first lien senior secured debt investments, 6.6% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.5% unsecured debt investments, 4.9% preferred equity investments, and 4.7% common equity investments.

As of December 31, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 76.4% first lien senior secured debt investments, 12.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.7% unsecured debt investments, 5.2% preferred equity investments, and 4.6% common equity investments.

As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, approximately 88.9% and 88.5% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, 98.2% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.7% and 12.1%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.7% and 12.1%, respectively.

As of March 31, 2024, loans on non-accrual represented 0.3% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $113.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $97.9 million for the same period in prior year primarily due to an increase in interest income as a result of an increase in our debt investment portfolio at par as well as an increase in the base rates charged on our floating rate debt investments. Dividend income increased period over period due an increase in our portfolio of dividend income-producing equity investments at cost. Included in interest income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns which are non-recurring in nature. Other income increased period over period due to an increase in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available to us as a result of closing investments and generally paid at the time of closing or as a result of episodic amendments made to the terms of our existing debt investments. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $64.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $35.1 million for the same period in prior year due to an increase in management fees, incentive fees, interest expense and other expenses including the payment of listing advisory fees. The increase in interest expense was driven by an increase in average daily borrowings period over period, as well as an increase in the average interest rate period over period. Management fees increased due to an increase in our investment portfolio at fair value as well as the increased fee rates effective as of our listing date. The increase in other expenses was primarily driven by expenses associated with the exchange listing, which are not anticipated to be recurring in nature. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses increased period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, we had $140.2 million in cash, $2.2 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $345.8 million of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 7.0% and 6.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.04x and 0.86x as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.











(1) Dividend yield reflects regular dividend payable to stockholders of record on June 28, 2024, special dividend payable to stockholders of record on May 31, 2024 and Q1 2024 net asset value per share of $15.65.

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2024, OBDE had investments in 188 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $4.0 billion. OBDE has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDE is externally managed by Blue Owl Diversified Credit Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDE, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDE's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDE's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDE makes them. OBDE does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Investments at Fair Value

$ 3,987,997

$ 3,590,701

$ 3,523,437 Total Assets

$ 4,180,538

$ 3,761,097

$ 3,629,962 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.65

$ 15.56

$ 15.20













Investment Income

$ 113,445

$ 111,542

$ 97,881 Net Investment Income

$ 48,275

$ 71,647

$ 61,579 Net Income

$ 54,061

$ 80,557

$ 73,976













Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.39

$ 0.58

$ 0.51 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and

Losses) Per Share

$ 0.05

$ 0.07

$ 0.10 Net Income Per Share

$ 0.44

$ 0.66

$ 0.61 Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.35

$ 0.49

$ 0.44 Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value

11.7 %

12.1 %

11.8 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at

Amortized Cost

11.7 %

12.1 %

11.8 % Percentage of Debt Investments at Floating

Rates at Fair Value

98.2 %

98.1 %

98.2 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

December 31, 2023 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$3,848,925 and $3,479,371, respectively)

$ 3,874,424

$ 3,498,800 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$117,618 and $97,482, respectively)

113,573

91,901 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $3,966,543 and

$3,576,853, respectively)

3,987,997

3,590,701 Cash

140,229

141,448 Interest receivable

32,307

25,147 Receivable for investments sold

14,999

— Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,006

3,801 Total Assets

$ 4,180,538

$ 3,761,097 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $26,782 and

$25,623, respectively)

$ 2,124,005

$ 1,754,496 Distribution payable

43,096

60,779 Management fee payable

11,851

4,517 Incentive fee payable

7,140

— Payables to affiliates

3,724

896 Payable for investments purchased

32,731

— Accrued expenses and other liabilities

31,291

29,297 Total Liabilities

$ 2,253,838

$ 1,849,985 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

123,131,820 and 122,817,625 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively

$ 1,231

$ 1,228 Additional paid-in-capital

1,833,649

1,829,029 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

91,820

80,855 Total Net Assets

$ 1,926,700

$ 1,911,112 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 4,180,538

$ 3,761,097 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.65

$ 15.56

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Investment Income





Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:





Interest income (excluding payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income) $ 95,714

$ 79,360 PIK interest income 9,478

12,483 Dividend income 5,325

4,979 Other income 1,693

1,059 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 112,210

97,881 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:





Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 408

— PIK interest income 29

— Dividend income 795

— Other income 3

— Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments 1,235

— Total Investment Income 113,445

97,881 Expenses





Interest expense 35,778

28,539 Management fee 11,851

4,393 Performance based incentive fees 7,140

— Professional fees 1,584

1,259 Directors' fees 228

196 Listing advisory fees 6,040

— Other general and administrative 2,151

731 Total Expenses 64,772

35,118 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 48,673

62,763 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit) 398

1,184 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes $ 48,275

$ 61,579 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





Net change in unrealized gain (loss):





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 7,709

23,799 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 1,535

26 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (277)

52 Income tax (provision) benefit 1

(1) Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 8,968

23,876 Net realized gain (loss):





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (3,389)

(11,498) Foreign currency transactions 207

19 Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) (3,182)

(11,479) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 5,786

12,397 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 54,061

$ 73,976 Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.61 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 123,028,290

121,201,415

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY



For the Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024

2023 New investment commitments





Gross originations $ 743,919

$ 21,814 Less: Sell downs (7,500)

— Total new investment commitments $ 736,419

$ 21,814 Principal amount of investments funded:





First-lien senior secured debt investments 611,078

3,535 Second-lien senior secured debt investments —

— Unsecured debt investments —

— Preferred equity investments 488

12,162 Common equity investments 19,332

2,623 Total principal amount of investments funded $ 630,898

$ 18,320 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:





First-lien senior secured debt investments (56,756)

(2,697) Second-lien senior secured debt investments (172,113)

(4,800) Unsecured debt investments (3,796)

(36) Preferred equity investments (242)

— Common equity investments —

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid $ (232,907)

$ (7,533) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio

companies(1) 43

1 Average new investment commitment amount $ 14,493

$ 909 Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in

years) 5.9

4.6 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates 99.6 %

100.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates 0.4 %

— % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2) 10.2 %

11.5 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new floating

rate debt investment commitments 4.8 %

6.6 %











(1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.30% and 4.91% as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital Corporation III