Blue Owl Capital Corporation III Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.58 and NAV Per Share of $15.56

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE, or the "Company") today announced financial results for its full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Record net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.58

Dividend per share of $0.49 for the fourth quarter, which represents a 12.7% annualized yield based on fourth quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share For the fourth quarter, dividend declared was 90% of estimated fourth quarter taxable income and net capital gains

Delivered annualized NII ROE 1 of 15.1% in the fourth quarter, up from 12.9% in Q4'22

of 15.1% in the fourth quarter, up from 12.9% in Q4'22 NAV per share increased to $15.56 compared to $15.40 as of September 30, 2023

"OBDE finished 2023 with strong performance and entered 2024 with momentum, successfully listing on the New York Stock Exchange in January as one of the largest BDCs in the public market," said Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "Our portfolio has demonstrated resilience over the past year, and we expect to build on that in 2024 and continue to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders."

Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.35 per share for stockholders of record as of March 29, 2024, payable on or before April 15, 2024.

In addition and as previously announced, in conjunction with OBDE's listing in January 2024, the Board declared a series of five special dividends of $0.06 per share, payable to stockholders of record quarterly beginning in the second quarter 2024. A full schedule of the record and payment dates can be found on the Company's website.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 12, 2024, the Board approved a stock repurchase program under which OBDE may repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock in the open market from time to time.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

Full Year

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, new investment commitments totaled $596.5 million across 29 new portfolio companies and 24 existing portfolio companies.

This compares to $636.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022 across 50 new portfolio companies and 11 existing portfolio companies.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $487.8 million. For this period, the Company had $458.1 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $493.9 million. For this period, the Company had $66.7 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

Fourth Quarter

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, new investment commitments totaled $435.9 million across 17 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies.

This compares to $77.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 across 7 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies, and $136.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 across 5 new portfolio companies and 1 existing portfolio company.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $350.8 million. For this period, the Company had $328.4 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $64.3 million. For this period, the Company had $61.3 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $125.7 million. For this period, the Company had $10.3 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company had investments in 153 and 146 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $3.6 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $23.5 million based on fair value.

As of December 31, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 76.4% first lien senior secured debt investments, 12.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.7% unsecured debt investments, 5.2% preferred equity investments, and 4.6% common equity investments.

As of September 30, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 11.9% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured debt investments, 4.9% preferred equity investments, and 4.4% common equity investments.

As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, approximately 88.5% and 89.1% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, 98.1% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.1% and 12.0%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.1% and 12.0%, respectively.

As of December 31, 2023, two portfolio companies with an aggregate debt investment fair value of $18.8 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.6% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Investment Income

Investment income increased by $143.9 million to $422.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $278.9 million for the same period in prior year primarily due to an increase in interest income as a result of an increase in the base rates charged on our floating rate debt investments and debt investments made during the prior year earning a full year's worth of interest income during the year ended December 31, 2023. Dividend income increased period-over-period due to an increase in our portfolio of dividend income-producing equity investments which, at cost, increased from $146.0 million as of December 31, 2022 to $175.3 million as of December 31, 2023. Included in interest income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns which are non-recurring in nature. Period over period, these fees increased due to an increase in repayment activity for the period. Other income increased period-over-period due to an increase in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available to us as a result of closing investments and generally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Investment income increased to $111.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $90.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Expenses

Total expenses increased by $60.9 million to $149.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $88.1 million for the same period in prior year due to an increase in management fees, interest expense and other expenses. The increase in interest expense was driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, as well as an increase in the average interest rate period over period. Management fees increased primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period over period.

Total expenses increased to $39.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $31.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, we had $141.4 million in cash, $1.8 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $746.9 million of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 6.9% and 6.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 0.86x and 0.86x as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.







(1) NII ROE is calculated as annualized quarterly net investment income divided by average beginning and ending net asset value

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2023, OBDE had investments in 153 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $3.6 billion. OBDE has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDE is externally managed by Blue Owl Diversified Credit Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









For the three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Investments at Fair Value

$ 3,590,701

$ 3,565,615

$ 3,466,765 Total Assets

$ 3,761,097

$ 3,672,136

$ 3,552,739 Net Asset Value Per Share

15.56

15.40

15.03













Investment Income

$ 111,542

$ 107,216

$ 90,093 Net Investment Income

$ 71,647

$ 69,083

$ 58,402 Net Income

$ 80,557

$ 73,493

$ 60,440













Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.58

$ 0.56

$ 0.49 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and

Losses) Per Share

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.02 Net Income Per Share

$ 0.66

$ 0.60

$ 0.50 Distributions Declared from Net

Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.42 Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at Fair

Value

12.1 %

12.0 %

11.4 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at

Amortized Cost

12.1 %

12.0 %

11.3 % Percentage of Debt Investments at Floating

Rates at Fair Value

98.1 %

97.9 %

98.2 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)













December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$3,479,371 and $3,463,668, respectively)

$ 3,498,800

$ 3,437,381 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $97,482

and $29,418, respectively)

91,901

29,384 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $3,576,853 and

$3,493,086, respectively)

3,590,701

3,466,765 Cash

141,448

60,053 Interest receivable

25,147

21,966 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,801

3,955 Total Assets

$ 3,761,097

$ 3,552,739 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $25,623 and

$21,092, respectively)

$ 1,754,496

$ 1,660,310 Distribution payable

60,779

50,425 Management fee payable

4,517

4,173 Payables to affiliates

896

1,926 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,297

22,024 Total Liabilities

1,849,985

1,738,858 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

122,817,625 and 120,693,049 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively

$ 1,228

$ 1,207 Additional paid-in-capital

1,829,029

1,798,712 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

80,855

13,962 Total Net Assets

1,911,112

1,813,881 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 3,761,097

$ 3,552,739 Net Asset Value Per Share

15.56

15.03

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





For the Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021 Investment Income









Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:









Interest income (excluding payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income) $ 345,962

$ 227,727

$ 85,019 PIK interest income 45,461

34,570

10,070 Dividend income 22,133 — 12,415 — 2,962 Other income 7,291

3,950

3,180 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 420,847

278,662

101,231 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:









Interest income (excluding payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income) 182

—

— Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 237

—

— Dividend income 1,553

201

— Other income 10

—

— Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated

investments 1,982

201

— Total Investment Income 422,829

278,863

101,231 Expenses









Interest expense 121,679

64,924

20,113 Management fee 17,863

15,360

5,471 Professional fees 5,187

4,037

2,599 Directors' fees 909

1,165

1,116 Other general and administrative 3,397

2,601

2,063 Total Expenses 149,035

88,087

31,362 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 273,794

190,776

69,869 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit) 1,833

862

228 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes $ 271,961

$ 189,914

$ 69,641 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)









Net change in unrealized gain (loss):









Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 41,676

(28,873)

5,436 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (5,547)

(34)

— Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies 710

608

(804) Income tax (provision) benefit (1)

—

— Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 36,838

(28,299)

4,632 Net realized gain (loss):









Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (11,206)

874

292 Non-controlled, affiliated investments —

319

— Foreign currency transactions (37)

(603)

680 Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) (11,243)

590

972 Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 25,595

(27,709)

5,604 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 297,556

$ 162,205

$ 75,245 Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 2.44

$ 1.40

$ 1.67 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 122,045,758

116,045,926

45,110,198

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023

2022

2021 New investment commitments









Gross originations 598,504

647,766

2,971,231 Less: Sell downs (2,021)

(10,903)

(47,546) Total new investment commitments $ 596,483

$ 636,863

$ 2,923,685 Principal amount of investments funded:









First-lien senior secured debt investments 434,318

363,932

1,947,683 Second-lien senior secured debt investments —

26,883

344,453 Unsecured debt investments —

8,883

25,065 Preferred equity investments 25,030

50,972

79,090 Common equity investments 28,422

43,232

65,407 Total principal amount of investments funded $ 487,770

$ 493,902

$ 2,461,698 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:









First-lien senior secured debt investments (438,852)

(52,594)

(58,607) Second-lien senior secured debt investments (13,268)

(1,200)

(23,556) Unsecured debt investments (36)

(1,704)

— Preferred equity investments (5,768)

(3,807)

— Common equity investments (195)

(7,350)

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid $ (458,119)

$ (66,655)

$ (82,163) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio

companies(1) 29

50

68 Average new investment commitment amount $ 16,021

$ 12,737

$ 38,820 Weighted average term for new debt investment

commitments (in years) 6.1

6.1

7.1 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates 96.1 %

95.5 %

98.8 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates 3.9 %

4.5 %

1.2 % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)(3) 11.4 %

11.3 %

7.0 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new

floating rate debt investment commitments 6.1 %

6.7 %

6.2 %































(1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2021 assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable)

or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.21%. (3) For the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if

applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.33% and 4.59%, respectively.

