Blue Owl Capital Corporation Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.51 and NAV Per Share of $15.45; Increases Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC, or the "Company") today announced financial results for its full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Fourth quarter net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.51 , which represents the fourth consecutive quarter of record NII for the Company

, which represents the fourth consecutive quarter of record NII for the Company As a result, Board declared a fourth quarter supplemental dividend of $0.08 per share

per share Total dividends for the fourth quarter were $0.43 per share, which represents an approximately 11% annualized yield based on fourth quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share

per share, which represents an approximately 11% annualized yield based on fourth quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share Total dividends of $1.59 per share paid to shareholders in 2023, an increase of approximately 25% from the prior year

per share paid to shareholders in 2023, an increase of approximately 25% from the prior year Delivered a total return of greater than 40% 1 for 2023

for 2023 For the first quarter 2024, increased quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.37 per share, marking the third dividend increase since the fourth quarter 2022

to per share, marking the third dividend increase since the fourth quarter 2022 NAV per share increased to $15.45 compared to $15.40 as of September 30, 2023

"OBDC achieved record NII for the fourth consecutive quarter and its highest NAV per share since inception in the fourth quarter," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "As a result of our strong earnings, OBDC earned a record 13.2%2 ROE in the fourth quarter, translating to an annual ROE of 12.7%."

Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.37 per share for stockholders of record as of March 29, 2024, payable on or before April 15, 2024 and a fourth quarter 2023 supplemental dividend of $0.08 per share for stockholders of record as of March 1, 2024, payable on or before March 15, 2024.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

Full Year

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, new investment commitments totaled $2,155.1 million across 32 new portfolio companies and 34 existing portfolio companies.

This compares to $1,772.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022 across 52 new portfolio companies and 23 existing portfolio companies.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,680.5 million. For this period, the Company had $2,174.6 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,177.1 million. For this period, the Company had $1,208.0 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

Fourth Quarter

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, new investment commitments totaled $1,296.9 million across 17 new portfolio companies and 14 existing portfolio companies.

This compares to $500.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 across 7 new portfolio companies and 6 existing portfolio companies, and $211.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 across 6 new portfolio companies and 2 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,029.9 million. For this period, the Company had $1,142.6 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $386.6 million. For this period, the Company had $389.7 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $184.1 million. For this period, the Company had $115.7 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company had investments in 193 and 187 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.7 billion and $12.9 billion, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $65.9 million based on fair value.

As of December 31, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 68.1% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.0% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.3% unsecured debt investments, 2.7% joint ventures3, 3.4% preferred equity investments, and 9.5% common equity investments.

As of September 30, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 68.9% first lien senior secured debt investments, 13.8% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.1% unsecured debt investments, 2.9% joint ventures3, 3.1% preferred equity investments, and 9.2% common equity investments.

As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, approximately 82.1% and 82.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, 97.4% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.4% and 12.3%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.5% and 12.4%, respectively.

As of December 31, 2023, 4 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $116.6 million were on non-accrual status, representing 1.1% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $1.6 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from $1.2 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in our portfolio's weighted average yield, partially offset by a decrease in our debt portfolio at par. Included in investment income is dividend income which increased from period to period. Also included in investment income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these fees increased due to an increase in repayment activity for the period. Other income decreased period over period due to a decrease in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available to us as a result of closing investments and normally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Investment income increased to $411.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $350.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $815.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from $639.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest expense and incentive fees. The increase in interest expense was driven by an increase in average daily borrowings coupled with an increase in the average interest rate. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period over period.

Total expenses increased to $207.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $186.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, we had $659.7 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.2 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.6% and 5.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.09x and 1.13x as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(1) Total return calculated using LTM dividends paid and stock appreciation divided by net asset value. (2) NII ROE is calculated as annualized Q4'23 net investment income divided by average Q4'23 and Q3'23 net asset value. (3) This was disclosed as "Investment funds and vehicles" prior to Q2 2023.

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2023, OBDC had investments in 193 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.7 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDC makes them. OBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Investments at Fair Value $ 12,713,348 $ 12,896,158

$ 13,010,345 Total Assets $ 13,511,396 $ 13,461,820

$ 13,584,853 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.45 $ 15.40

$ 14.99









Investment Income $ 411,227 $ 399,022

$ 350,506 Net Investment Income $ 199,021 $ 190,053

$ 162,464 Net Income $ 188,969 $ 206,938

$ 191,888









Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.51 $ 0.49

$ 0.41 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share $ (0.03) $ 0.04

$ 0.07 Net Income Per Share $ 0.48 $ 0.53

$ 0.49 Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.33

$ 0.33 Supplemental Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.08

$ 0.04 Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value 12.4 % 12.3 %

11.5 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost 12.5 % 12.4 %

11.5 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates 97.4 % 97.7 %

98.3 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $11,271,962 and $12,133,062, respectively)

$ 11,264,956

$ 12,010,369 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $19,004 and $6,224, respectively)

19,988

6,175 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,341,236, and $906,846, respectively)

1,428,404

993,801 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $12,632,202 and $13,046,132, respectively)

12,713,348

13,010,345 Cash (restricted cash of $87,067 and $96,420, respectively)

658,702

444,278 Foreign cash (cost of $946 and $809, respectively)

956

809 Interest receivable

112,260

108,085 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

22,978

17,709 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,152

3,627 Total Assets

$ 13,511,396

$ 13,584,853 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $81,492 and $95,647, respectively)

$ 7,077,088

$ 7,281,744 Distribution payable

136,407

129,517 Management fee payable

47,711

47,583 Incentive fee payable

42,217

34,462 Payables to affiliates

3,835

6,351 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

182,745

202,793 Total Liabilities

7,490,003

7,702,450 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 389,732,868 and 392,476,687 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

3,897

3,925 Additional paid-in-capital

5,924,002

5,970,674 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

93,494

(92,196) Total Net Assets

6,021,393

5,882,403 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 13,511,396

$ 13,584,853 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.45

$ 14.99

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)



For the Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021 Investment Income









Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:









Interest income $ 1,209,536

$ 931,870

$ 887,753 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 169,763

113,256

53,185 Dividend income 72,936

52,422

28,052 Other income 14,755

18,514

25,845 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,466,990

1,116,062

994,835 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:









Dividend income 252

—

— Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments: 252

—

— Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:









Interest income 20,174

8,206

5,531 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 1,934

—

— Dividend income 91,802

77,047

20,394 Other Income 942

689

643 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments 114,852

85,942

26,568 Total Investment Income 1,582,094

1,202,004

1,021,403 Expenses









Interest expense 436,306

307,539

219,132 Management fees 191,622

188,755

178,472 Performance based incentive fees 159,857

118,091

103,968 Professional fees 15,532

14,709

15,071 Directors' fees 1,280

1,092

1,021 Other general and administrative 11,127

9,290

9,593 Total Operating Expenses 815,724

639,476

527,257 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 766,370

562,528

494,146 Income tax expense (benefit) 12,759

5,810

4,009 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes $ 753,611

$ 556,718

$ 490,137 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)









Net change in unrealized gain (loss):









Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 90,497

$ (133,980)

$ 148,300 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 1,033

(49)

— Controlled, affiliated investments 213

45,602

44,081 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies 5,808

(2,118)

(3,953) Income tax (provision) benefit (4,605)

(3,964)

(8,604) Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 92,946

(94,509)

179,824 Net realized gain (loss):









Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (52,003)

5,171

(46,332) Foreign currency transactions (1,242)

(1,025)

1,253 Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) (53,245)

4,146

(45,079) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 39,701

(90,363)

134,745 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 793,312

$ 466,355

$ 624,882 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 2.03

$ 1.18

$ 1.59 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 390,104,585

394,006,852

392,297,907

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2021 New investment commitments











Gross originations

$ 2,165,911

$ 1,997,087

$ 7,456,901 Less: Sell downs

(10,803)

(224,665)

(632,072) Total new investment commitments

$ 2,155,108

$ 1,772,422

$ 6,824,829 Principal amount of investments funded:











First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 1,523,503

$ 788,717

$ 4,369,794 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

—

6,883

846,299 Unsecured debt investments

—

90,451

132,288 Preferred equity investments

36,377

90,110

238,367 Common equity investments

86,457

131,777

113,780 Joint Ventures(4)

34,125

69,125

141,876 Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 1,680,462

$ 1,177,064

$ 5,842,404 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:











First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (2,069,540)

$ (1,116,583)

$ (3,343,381) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

(97,713)

(29,800)

(910,582) Unsecured debt investments

(193)

(31,427)

— Preferred equity investments

(6,952)

(22,843)

— Common equity investments

(195)

(7,350)

(4,827) Joint Ventures(4)

—

—

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (2,174,593)

$ (1,208,003)

$ (4,258,790) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(1)

32

52

67 Average new investment commitment amount

$ 53,397

$ 22,757

$ 82,831 Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in years)

5.6

5.6

6.3 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

96.2 %

95.1 %

98.1 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

3.8 %

4.9 %

1.9 % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)(3)

11.7 %

10.4 %

7.3 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new floating rate debt investment commitments

6.3 %

6.9 %

6.4 %

















(1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.33% and 4.59% as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (3) For the year ended December 31, 2021, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.21% as of December 31, 2021. (4) This was disclosed as "Investment funds and vehicles" as of December 31, 2022 and 2021.

