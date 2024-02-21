Blue Owl Capital Corporation Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.51 and NAV Per Share of $15.45; Increases Quarterly Dividend

21 Feb, 2024, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC, or the "Company") today announced financial results for its full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS FOR FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
- Fourth quarter net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.51, which represents the fourth consecutive quarter of record NII for the Company
- As a result, Board declared a fourth quarter supplemental dividend of $0.08 per share
- Total dividends for the fourth quarter were $0.43 per share, which represents an approximately 11% annualized yield based on fourth quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share
- Total dividends of $1.59 per share paid to shareholders in 2023, an increase of approximately 25% from the prior year
- Delivered a total return of greater than 40%1 for 2023
- For the first quarter 2024, increased quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.37 per share, marking the third dividend increase since the fourth quarter 2022
- NAV per share increased to $15.45 compared to $15.40 as of September 30, 2023
"OBDC achieved record NII for the fourth consecutive quarter and its highest NAV per share since inception in the fourth quarter," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "As a result of our strong earnings, OBDC earned a record 13.2%2 ROE in the fourth quarter, translating to an annual ROE of 12.7%."
Dividend Declarations
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.37 per share for stockholders of record as of March 29, 2024, payable on or before April 15, 2024 and a fourth quarter 2023 supplemental dividend of $0.08 per share for stockholders of record as of March 1, 2024, payable on or before March 15, 2024.
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY
Full Year
For the full year ended December 31, 2023, new investment commitments totaled $2,155.1 million across 32 new portfolio companies and 34 existing portfolio companies.
This compares to $1,772.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022 across 52 new portfolio companies and 23 existing portfolio companies.
For the full year ended December 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,680.5 million. For this period, the Company had $2,174.6 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.
For the full year ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,177.1 million. For this period, the Company had $1,208.0 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.
Fourth Quarter
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, new investment commitments totaled $1,296.9 million across 17 new portfolio companies and 14 existing portfolio companies.
This compares to $500.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 across 7 new portfolio companies and 6 existing portfolio companies, and $211.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 across 6 new portfolio companies and 2 existing portfolio companies.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,029.9 million. For this period, the Company had $1,142.6 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $386.6 million. For this period, the Company had $389.7 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $184.1 million. For this period, the Company had $115.7 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.
As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company had investments in 193 and 187 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.7 billion and $12.9 billion, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $65.9 million based on fair value.
As of December 31, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 68.1% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.0% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.3% unsecured debt investments, 2.7% joint ventures3, 3.4% preferred equity investments, and 9.5% common equity investments.
As of September 30, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 68.9% first lien senior secured debt investments, 13.8% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.1% unsecured debt investments, 2.9% joint ventures3, 3.1% preferred equity investments, and 9.2% common equity investments.
As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, approximately 82.1% and 82.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, 97.4% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.
As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.4% and 12.3%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.5% and 12.4%, respectively.
As of December 31, 2023, 4 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $116.6 million were on non-accrual status, representing 1.1% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
Investment Income
Investment income increased to $1.6 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from $1.2 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in our portfolio's weighted average yield, partially offset by a decrease in our debt portfolio at par. Included in investment income is dividend income which increased from period to period. Also included in investment income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these fees increased due to an increase in repayment activity for the period. Other income decreased period over period due to a decrease in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available to us as a result of closing investments and normally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.
Investment income increased to $411.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $350.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
Expenses
Total expenses increased to $815.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2023 from $639.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest expense and incentive fees. The increase in interest expense was driven by an increase in average daily borrowings coupled with an increase in the average interest rate. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period over period.
Total expenses increased to $207.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from $186.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2023, we had $659.7 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.2 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.6% and 5.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.09x and 1.13x as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
|
(1)
|
Total return calculated using LTM dividends paid and stock appreciation divided by net asset value.
|
(2)
|
NII ROE is calculated as annualized Q4'23 net investment income divided by average Q4'23 and Q3'23 net asset value.
|
(3)
|
This was disclosed as "Investment funds and vehicles" prior to Q2 2023.
ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION
Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2023, OBDC had investments in 193 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.7 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDC makes them. OBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
For the three months ended
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Investments at Fair Value
|
$ 12,713,348
|
$ 12,896,158
|
$ 13,010,345
|
Total Assets
|
$ 13,511,396
|
$ 13,461,820
|
$ 13,584,853
|
Net Asset Value Per Share
|
$ 15.45
|
$ 15.40
|
$ 14.99
|
Investment Income
|
$ 411,227
|
$ 399,022
|
$ 350,506
|
Net Investment Income
|
$ 199,021
|
$ 190,053
|
$ 162,464
|
Net Income
|
$ 188,969
|
$ 206,938
|
$ 191,888
|
Net Investment Income Per Share
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.41
|
Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.07
|
Net Income Per Share
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.49
|
Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.33
|
Supplemental Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.04
|
Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value
|
12.4 %
|
12.3 %
|
11.5 %
|
Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost
|
12.5 %
|
12.4 %
|
11.5 %
|
Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates
|
97.4 %
|
97.7 %
|
98.3 %
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Assets
|
Investments at fair value
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $11,271,962 and $12,133,062, respectively)
|
$ 11,264,956
|
$ 12,010,369
|
Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $19,004 and $6,224, respectively)
|
19,988
|
6,175
|
Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,341,236, and $906,846, respectively)
|
1,428,404
|
993,801
|
Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $12,632,202 and $13,046,132, respectively)
|
12,713,348
|
13,010,345
|
Cash (restricted cash of $87,067 and $96,420, respectively)
|
658,702
|
444,278
|
Foreign cash (cost of $946 and $809, respectively)
|
956
|
809
|
Interest receivable
|
112,260
|
108,085
|
Receivable from a controlled affiliate
|
22,978
|
17,709
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
3,152
|
3,627
|
Total Assets
|
$ 13,511,396
|
$ 13,584,853
|
Liabilities
|
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $81,492 and $95,647, respectively)
|
$ 7,077,088
|
$ 7,281,744
|
Distribution payable
|
136,407
|
129,517
|
Management fee payable
|
47,711
|
47,583
|
Incentive fee payable
|
42,217
|
34,462
|
Payables to affiliates
|
3,835
|
6,351
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
182,745
|
202,793
|
Total Liabilities
|
7,490,003
|
7,702,450
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
|
Net Assets
|
Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 389,732,868 and 392,476,687
shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
3,897
|
3,925
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
5,924,002
|
5,970,674
|
Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings
|
93,494
|
(92,196)
|
Total Net Assets
|
6,021,393
|
5,882,403
|
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|
$ 13,511,396
|
$ 13,584,853
|
Net Asset Value Per Share
|
$ 15.45
|
$ 14.99
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
Investment Income
|
Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
|
Interest income
|
$ 1,209,536
|
$ 931,870
|
$ 887,753
|
Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income
|
169,763
|
113,256
|
53,185
|
Dividend income
|
72,936
|
52,422
|
28,052
|
Other income
|
14,755
|
18,514
|
25,845
|
Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
1,466,990
|
1,116,062
|
994,835
|
Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:
|
Dividend income
|
252
|
—
|
—
|
Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:
|
252
|
—
|
—
|
Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:
|
Interest income
|
20,174
|
8,206
|
5,531
|
Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income
|
1,934
|
—
|
—
|
Dividend income
|
91,802
|
77,047
|
20,394
|
Other Income
|
942
|
689
|
643
|
Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments
|
114,852
|
85,942
|
26,568
|
Total Investment Income
|
1,582,094
|
1,202,004
|
1,021,403
|
Expenses
|
Interest expense
|
436,306
|
307,539
|
219,132
|
Management fees
|
191,622
|
188,755
|
178,472
|
Performance based incentive fees
|
159,857
|
118,091
|
103,968
|
Professional fees
|
15,532
|
14,709
|
15,071
|
Directors' fees
|
1,280
|
1,092
|
1,021
|
Other general and administrative
|
11,127
|
9,290
|
9,593
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
815,724
|
639,476
|
527,257
|
Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes
|
766,370
|
562,528
|
494,146
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
12,759
|
5,810
|
4,009
|
Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes
|
$ 753,611
|
$ 556,718
|
$ 490,137
|
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
Net change in unrealized gain (loss):
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
$ 90,497
|
$ (133,980)
|
$ 148,300
|
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
|
1,033
|
(49)
|
—
|
Controlled, affiliated investments
|
213
|
45,602
|
44,081
|
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
|
5,808
|
(2,118)
|
(3,953)
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(4,605)
|
(3,964)
|
(8,604)
|
Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
92,946
|
(94,509)
|
179,824
|
Net realized gain (loss):
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
(52,003)
|
5,171
|
(46,332)
|
Foreign currency transactions
|
(1,242)
|
(1,025)
|
1,253
|
Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)
|
(53,245)
|
4,146
|
(45,079)
|
Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
39,701
|
(90,363)
|
134,745
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|
$ 793,312
|
$ 466,355
|
$ 624,882
|
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|
$ 2.03
|
$ 1.18
|
$ 1.59
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
|
390,104,585
|
394,006,852
|
392,297,907
|
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
New investment commitments
|
Gross originations
|
$ 2,165,911
|
$ 1,997,087
|
$ 7,456,901
|
Less: Sell downs
|
(10,803)
|
(224,665)
|
(632,072)
|
Total new investment commitments
|
$ 2,155,108
|
$ 1,772,422
|
$ 6,824,829
|
Principal amount of investments funded:
|
First-lien senior secured debt investments
|
$ 1,523,503
|
$ 788,717
|
$ 4,369,794
|
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
|
—
|
6,883
|
846,299
|
Unsecured debt investments
|
—
|
90,451
|
132,288
|
Preferred equity investments
|
36,377
|
90,110
|
238,367
|
Common equity investments
|
86,457
|
131,777
|
113,780
|
Joint Ventures(4)
|
34,125
|
69,125
|
141,876
|
Total principal amount of investments funded
|
$ 1,680,462
|
$ 1,177,064
|
$ 5,842,404
|
Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:
|
First-lien senior secured debt investments
|
$ (2,069,540)
|
$ (1,116,583)
|
$ (3,343,381)
|
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
|
(97,713)
|
(29,800)
|
(910,582)
|
Unsecured debt investments
|
(193)
|
(31,427)
|
—
|
Preferred equity investments
|
(6,952)
|
(22,843)
|
—
|
Common equity investments
|
(195)
|
(7,350)
|
(4,827)
|
Joint Ventures(4)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid
|
$ (2,174,593)
|
$ (1,208,003)
|
$ (4,258,790)
|
Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(1)
|
32
|
52
|
67
|
Average new investment commitment amount
|
$ 53,397
|
$ 22,757
|
$ 82,831
|
Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in years)
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
6.3
|
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates
|
96.2 %
|
95.1 %
|
98.1 %
|
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates
|
3.8 %
|
4.9 %
|
1.9 %
|
Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)(3)
|
11.7 %
|
10.4 %
|
7.3 %
|
Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new floating rate debt investment commitments
|
6.3 %
|
6.9 %
|
6.4 %
|
(1)
|
Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.
|
(2)
|
For the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.33% and 4.59% as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
|
(3)
|
For the year ended December 31, 2021, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.21% as of December 31, 2021.
|
(4)
|
This was disclosed as "Investment funds and vehicles" as of December 31, 2022 and 2021.
