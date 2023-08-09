Blue Owl Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.48 and NAV Per Share of $15.26

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC, or the "Company" and formerly known as Owl Rock Capital Corporation) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter net investment income ("NII") of $0.48 per share, which represents the second consecutive quarter of record NII for the Company

per share, which represents the second consecutive quarter of record NII for the Company In addition, the Board declared a second quarter supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share

per share Total dividends for the second quarter were $0.40 per share, which represents a 30% increase from the same period a year ago

per share, which represents a 30% increase from the same period a year ago Delivered NII ROE 1 of 12.6% in the second quarter, up from 8.6% the prior year

of 12.6% in the second quarter, up from 8.6% the prior year Net asset value per share increased to $15.26 compared to $15.15 as of March 31, 2023

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Owl Capital Corporation commented, "OBDC achieved record net investment income for the second straight quarter and continues to deliver strong credit performance. Looking ahead, we believe the Company can generate an ROE in excess of 12% for 2023 based on our current outlook for rates and credit performance."

Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2023 dividend of $0.33 per share for stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023, payable on or before October 13, 2023 and a second quarter 2023 supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share for stockholders of record as of August 31, 2023, payable on or before September 15, 2023.

Stock Repurchases

On November 1, 2022, the Board approved the 2022 Repurchase Program under which the Company may repurchase up to $150 million of the Company's common stock. In addition, in the fourth quarter 2022, certain affiliates and employees of Blue Owl participated in an investment vehicle to purchase up to $25 million of OBDC common stock. As of June 30, 2023, the near-term target of $75 million of OBDC common stock was purchased, of which $50 million was bought by OBDC. The Company purchased 4.1 million shares at an average price of $12.22 per share, which was accretive to net asset value by approximately $0.03 per share.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, new investment commitments totaled $183.0 million across five new portfolio companies and six existing portfolio companies. This compares to $175.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 across three new portfolio companies and eight existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $169.6 million. For this period, the Company had $566.2 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $94.3 million. For this period, the Company had $76.1 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company had investments in 187 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.9 billion and $13.2 billion, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $68.9 million based on fair value.

As of June 30, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 69.1% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.1% unsecured debt investments, 2.8% joint ventures2, 3.1% preferred equity investments, and 8.8% common equity investments.

As of March 31, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 70.5% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.0% unsecured debt investments, 2.4% joint ventures2, 3.0% preferred equity investments, and 8.0% common equity investments.

As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, approximately 83.2% and 84.6% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, 98.1% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.2% and 12.0%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.2% and 12.0%, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023, three portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $99.0 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.9% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $394.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $377.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in our portfolio's weighted average yield from 11.5% as of March 31, 2023 to 11.7% as of June 30, 2023, partially offset by a decrease in our debt portfolio at par from $11.7 billion as of March 31, 2023 to $11.3 billion as of June 30, 2023. Included in investment income is dividend income which decreased slightly to $38.4 million as of June 30, 2023 from $39.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Also included in investment income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Income generated from these fees increased to $4.3 million as of June 30, 2023 from $0.7 million as of March 31, 2023. Other income increased to $7.4 million as of June 30, 2023 from $3.4 million as of March 31, 2023. This is due to an increase in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available as a result of closing investments and normally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total expenses, excluding taxes, increased to $205.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $196.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest expense and incentive fees. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in the average interest rate. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, we had $368 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.2 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.5 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.4% and 5.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.14x and 1.21x as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on August 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Events section of OBDC's website at www.BlueOwlCapitalCorporation.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 737-7048

International: +1 (201) 689-8523

All callers will need to reference "Blue Owl Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Events section of OBDC's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: (877) 660-6853

International: +1 (201) 612-7415

Conference ID: 13739247

(1) NII ROE is calculated as annualized Q2'23 net investment income divided by average Q2'23 and Q1'23 net asset value.

(2) Presented as investment funds and vehicles in previous quarters.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





For the three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Investments at Fair Value

$ 12,892,943

$ 13,157,251

$ 12,648,126 Total Assets

$ 13,393,278

$ 13,679,100

$ 13,088,383 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.26

$ 15.15

$ 14.48













Investment Income

$ 394,223

$ 377,622

$ 273,286 Net Investment Income

$ 186,676

$ 177,859

$ 125,124 Net Income

$ 195,562

$ 201,842

$ (34,946)













Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.48

$ 0.45

$ 0.32 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)

Per Share

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ (0.41) Net Income Per Share

$ 0.50

$ 0.52

$ (0.09) Distributions Declared from Net Investment

Income Per Share

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.31 Supplemental Distributions Declared from Net

Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

$ — Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Fair Value

12.2 %

12.0 %

8.9 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost

12.2 %

12.0 %

8.8 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

Floating Rates

98.1 %

98.2 %

98.8 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$11,584,680 and $12,133,062, respectively)

$ 11,550,563

$ 12,010,369 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$19,680 and $6,224, respectively)

19,626

6,175 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$1,219,611, and $906,846, respectively)

1,322,754

993,801 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $12,823,971

and $13,046,132, respectively)

12,892,943

13,010,345 Cash (restricted cash of $92,975 and $96,420, respectively)

366,208

444,278 Foreign cash (cost of $1,675 and $809, respectively)

1,687

809 Interest receivable

107,767

108,085 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

19,302

17,709 Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,371

3,627 Total Assets

$ 13,393,278

$ 13,584,853 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $85,969 and

$95,647, respectively)

$ 7,027,176

$ 7,281,744 Distribution payable

128,612

129,517 Management fee payable

48,023

47,583 Incentive fee payable

39,598

34,462 Payables to affiliates

6,494

6,351 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

194,411

202,793 Total Liabilities

7,444,314

7,702,450 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

389,732,875 and 392,476,687 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively

3,897

3,925 Additional paid-in-capital

5,936,644

5,970,674 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

8,423

(92,196) Total Net Assets

5,948,964

5,882,403 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 13,393,278

$ 13,584,853 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.26

14.99

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Investment Income















Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:















Interest income

$ 297,992

$ 206,103

$ 586,670

$ 414,704 Payment-in-kind interest income

44,803

26,748

87,858

49,159 Dividend income

17,607

9,685

35,440

21,413 Other income

7,243

5,538

10,207

9,386 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

367,645

248,074

720,175

494,662 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:















Dividend income

177

—

177

— Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:

177

—

177

— Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:















Interest income

5,553

1,854

8,227

3,627 Dividend income

20,662

23,195

42,688

38,833 Other Income

186

163

578

325 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments

26,401

25,212

51,493

42,785 Total Investment Income

394,223

273,286

771,845

537,447 Expenses















Interest expense

110,017

67,347

213,972

128,726 Management fees

48,024

46,873

96,116

94,286 Performance based incentive fees

39,598

26,541

77,326

52,495 Professional fees

4,131

3,406

7,804

7,235 Directors' fees

257

266

515

556 Other general and administrative

3,140

2,143

5,811

4,276 Total Operating Expenses

205,167

146,576

401,544

287,574 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes

189,056

126,710

370,301

249,873 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)

2,380

1,586

5,765

2,394 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 186,676

$ 125,124

$ 364,536

$ 247,479 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)















Net change in unrealized gain (loss):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 3,869

$ (152,965)

$ 69,292

$ (222,913) Non-controlled, affiliated investments

(4)

—

(5)

— Controlled, affiliated investments

6,127

(3,636)

16,381

(15,394) Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies

1,360

(3,221)

2,570

(3,702) Income tax (provision) benefit

(2,415)

—

(2,696)

— Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

8,937

(159,822)

85,542

(242,009) Net realized gain (loss):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

118

(51)

(52,365)

4,651 Foreign currency transactions

(169)

(197)

(308)

(1,082) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)

(51)

(248)

(52,673)

3,569 Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

8,886

(160,070)

32,869

(238,440) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 195,562

$ (34,946)

$ 397,405

$ 9,039 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 0.50

$ (0.09)

$ 1.02

$ 0.02 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted

389,930,979

394,184,560

390,487,912

394,246,724

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY



For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023

2022 New investment commitments





Gross originations $ 182,955

$ 824,641 Less: Sell downs —

(221,256) Total new investment commitments $ 182,955

$ 603,385 Principal amount of investments funded:





First-lien senior secured debt investments $ 110,178

$ 242,916 Second-lien senior secured debt investments —

883 Unsecured debt investments —

20,462 Preferred equity investments —

42,665 Common equity investments 16,535

15,120 Joint ventures(1) 42,875

19,250 Total principal amount of investments funded $ 169,588

$ 341,296 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:





First-lien senior secured debt investments $ (528,569)

$ (488,251) Second-lien senior secured debt investments (35,850)

— Unsecured debt investments —

— Preferred equity investments (1,589)

— Common equity investments (195)

— Joint ventures(1) —

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid $ (566,203)

$ (488,251) Number of new investment commitments in new

portfolio companies(2) 5

16 Average new investment commitment amount $ 23,800

$ 15,432 Weighted average term for new debt investment

commitments (in years) 3.7

5.9 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates 100.0 %

100.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates — %

— % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(3) 11.9 %

9.5 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of

new floating rate debt investment commitments 6.6 %

7.2 %





(1) Presented as investment funds and vehicles in previous quarters. (2) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (3) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.27% as of June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 2.12% as of June 30, 2022.

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2023, OBDC had investments in 187 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.9 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDC makes them. OBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani

212-419-3000

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital Corporation