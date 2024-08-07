Blue Owl Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.48 and Net Asset Value Per Share of $15.36

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC, or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.48 , exceeded the regular dividend by approximately 30%

, exceeded the regular dividend by approximately 30% Based on OBDC's supplemental dividend framework, the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a second quarter supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share

per share Total dividends for the second quarter were $0.43 per share, representing an 11.2% annualized dividend yield based on second quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share

per share, representing an 11.2% annualized dividend yield based on second quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share NAV per share of $15.36 , up $0.10 compared to June 30, 2023

, up compared to As a result of elevated originations and net fundings in the second quarter, net debt-to-equity increased to 1.20x as of June 30, 2024 , up from 1.04x as of March 31, 2024

, up from 1.04x as of Also announced today that OBDC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE)

"OBDC delivered another quarter of strong earnings and generated a 12.6% return on equity, representing our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit returns. We are pleased with our net investment fundings and portfolio performance and remain confident in our ability to deliver attractive returns for our shareholders," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "We are also excited to announce we have reached an agreement to merge OBDC with its affiliate BDC, OBDE. We believe this transaction will meaningfully grow our portfolio in a logical and low-risk way, and the increased scale of the combined company will be very beneficial to our shareholders."

OBDC to Merge with OBDE

OBDC and OBDE today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, with OBDC as the surviving company, subject to certain shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions. Following the recommendation of each of their special committees, the boards of directors of both OBDC and OBDE have unanimously approved the transaction. A separate press release and investor presentation can be found on the Company's website, www.BlueOwlCapitalCorporation.com.

Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board declared a third quarter 2024 regular dividend of $0.37 per share for stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024, payable on or before October 15, 2024.

The Board also declared a second quarter 2024 supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share for stockholders of record as of August 30, 2024, payable on or before September 13, 2024.

Previously Approved 2024 Stock Repurchase Program

On May 6, 2024, the Board approved the 2024 Repurchase Program (the "Repurchase Program") under which the Company may repurchase up to $150 million of the Company's common stock. For the period ended June 30, 2024, there were no repurchases under the 2024 Repurchase Program.

Appointment of Logan Nicholson as President

On August 6, 2024, the Board appointed Logan Nicholson to serve as the Company's President. The role of President was previously held by Craig Packer, who will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and as a director. Mr. Nicholson joined the Company a year ago and brings two decades of experience in the leveraged finance industry.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, new investment commitments totaled $3.3 billion across 25 new portfolio companies and 24 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024 across 18 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $2.3 billion. For this period, the Company had $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $0.9 billion. For this period, the Company had $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, the Company had investments in 212 and 198 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $13.3 billion and $12.4 billion, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $62.9 million based on fair value.

As of June 30, 2024, based on fair value, the portfolio consisted of 75.4% first lien senior secured debt investments, 6.3% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.2% unsecured debt investments, 2.9% joint ventures, 2.9% preferred equity investments, and 10.3% common equity investments.

As of March 31, 2024, based on fair value, the portfolio consisted of 73.0% first lien senior secured debt investments, 7.7% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.2% unsecured debt investments, 2.8% joint ventures, 3.6% preferred equity investments, and 10.7% common equity investments.

As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, approximately 81.7% and 80.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, 96.5% of the debt investments based on fair value in the portfolio were at floating rates.

As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.9% and 12.1%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.0% and 12.3%, respectively.

As of June 30, 2024, loans on non-accrual represented 1.4% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $396.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $394.2 million for the same period in the prior year primarily due to higher dividend income and was partially offset by lower interest income and other income. Dividend income increased period-over-period primarily due to an increase in dividends earned from Blue Owl Capital Corporation Senior Loan Fund LLC, Wingspire Capital Holdings LLC and Fifth Season Investments LLC. Interest income decreased period-over-period primarily due to a decline in portfolio yield. Other income decreased period-over-period primarily due to lower incremental fee income, which are fees received and recognized to OBDC upon closing investments and normally paid at the time of closing. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total expenses remained consistent at $205.2 million for the period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year. There was a slight decline in interest expense driven by a decrease in average daily borrowings, offset by an increase in the average interest rate period-over-period. As a percentage of total assets, management fees, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period-over-period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $380.0 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.5 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.3 billion of undrawn capacity on the Company's credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.6% and 5.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.20x and 1.04x as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2024, OBDC had investments in 212 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $13.3 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDC makes them. OBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023 Investments at Fair Value $ 13,341,982 $ 12,414,384

$ 12,892,943 Total Assets $ 13,866,620 $ 13,329,632

$ 13,393,278 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.36 $ 15.47

$ 15.26









Investment Income $ 396,760 $ 399,577

$ 394,223 Net Investment Income $ 189,134 $ 182,765

$ 186,676 Net Income $ 122,220 $ 182,517

$ 195,562









Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.48 $ 0.47

$ 0.48 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share $ (0.17) $ —

$ 0.02 Net Income Per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.47

$ 0.50 Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.37

$ 0.33 Supplemental Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.05

$ 0.07 Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value 11.9 % 12.1 %

12.2 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost 12.0 % 12.3 %

12.2 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates 96.5 % 97.3 %

98.1 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





June 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $11,767,932 and $11,271,962, respectively)

$ 11,705,361

$ 11,264,956 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $30,965 and $19,004, respectively)

32,357

19,988 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,515,151 and $1,341,236, respectively)

1,604,264

1,428,404 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $13,314,048 and $12,632,202, respectively)

13,341,982

12,713,348 Cash (restricted cash of $104,104 and $87,067, respectively)

377,914

658,702 Foreign cash (cost of $2,077 and $946, respectively)

2,070

956 Interest receivable

109,300

112,260 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

30,354

22,978 Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,000

3,152 Total Assets

$ 13,866,620

$ 13,511,396 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $84,433 and $81,492, respectively)

$ 7,414,920

$ 7,077,088 Distribution payable

144,380

136,407 Management fee payable

48,005

47,711 Incentive fee payable

40,119

42,217 Payables to affiliates

7,313

3,835 Payable for investments purchased

9,130

— Accrued expenses and other liabilities

208,469

182,745 Total Liabilities

7,872,336

7,490,003 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 390,217,304 and 389,732,868 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

3,902

3,897 Additional paid-in-capital

5,931,419

5,924,002 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

58,963

93,494 Total Net Assets

5,994,284

6,021,393 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 13,866,620

$ 13,511,396 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.36

$ 15.45

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Investment Income













Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:













Interest income $ 287,360

$ 297,992

$ 581,810

$ 586,670 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 44,272

44,803

85,507

87,858 Dividend income 16,313

17,607

37,649

35,440 Other income 5,988

7,243

11,301

10,207 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 353,933

367,645

716,267

720,175 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:













Interest income 40

—

108

— Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 132

—

132

— Dividend income 46

177

62

177 Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments: 218

177

302

177 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:













Interest income 7,169

5,553

15,171

8,227 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 527

—

703

— Dividend income 34,735

20,662

63,524

42,688 Other Income 178

186

370

578 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments 42,609

26,401

79,768

51,493 Total Investment Income 396,760

394,223

796,337

771,845 Expenses













Interest expense 109,125

110,017

228,254

213,972 Management fees 48,005

48,024

95,248

96,116 Performance based incentive fees 40,119

39,598

78,887

77,326 Professional fees 4,113

4,131

7,709

7,804 Directors' fees 320

257

640

515 Other general and administrative 3,534

3,140

6,050

5,811 Total Operating Expenses 205,216

205,167

416,788

401,544 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 191,544

189,056

379,549

370,301 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,410

2,380

7,650

5,765 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes $ 189,134

$ 186,676

$ 371,899

$ 364,536 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)













Net change in unrealized gain (loss):













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ (64,868)

$ 3,869

$ (65,819)

$ 69,292 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 180

(4)

394

(5) Controlled, affiliated investments (7,393)

6,127

1,945

16,381 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies 12,184

1,360

10,238

2,570 Income tax (provision) benefit —

(2,415)

(10)

(2,696) Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) (59,897)

8,937

(53,252)

85,542 Net realized gain (loss):













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 153

118

(5,040)

(52,365) Foreign currency transactions (7,170)

(169)

(8,870)

(308) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) (7,017)

(51)

(13,910)

(52,673) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) (66,914)

8,886

(67,162)

32,869 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 122,220

$ 195,562

$ 304,737

$ 397,405 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.31

$ 0.50

$ 0.78

$ 1.02 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 390,103,640

389,930,979

389,918,254

390,487,912

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023 New investment commitments







Gross originations

$ 3,296,799

$ 182,955 Less: Sell downs

—

— Total new investment commitments

$ 3,296,799

$ 182,955 Principal amount of investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 2,098,353

$ 110,178 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

10,000

— Unsecured debt investments

132,135

— Preferred equity investments

884

— Common equity investments

26,433

16,535 Joint Ventures

37,625

42,875 Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 2,305,430

$ 169,588 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (872,157)

$ (528,569) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

(125,596)

(35,850) Unsecured debt investments

(118,699)

— Preferred equity investments

(30,321)

(1,589) Common equity investments

—

(195) Joint Ventures

—

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (1,146,773)

$ (566,203) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(1)

25

5 Average new investment commitment amount

$ 98,945

$ 23,800 Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in years)

5.7

3.7 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

96.8 %

100.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

3.2 %

— % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)

10.9 %

11.9 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new floating rate debt investment commitments

5.4 %

6.6 %



________________ (1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.32% as of June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.27% as of June 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition of OBDC or OBDE or the two-step merger (collectively, the "Mergers") of OBDE with and into OBDC. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: future operating results of OBDC and OBDE and distribution projections; business prospects of OBDC and OBDE and the prospects of their portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that OBDC and OBDE expect to make. In addition, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "seek," "plan," "should," "estimate," "project" and "intend" indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including the uncertainties associated with (i) the timing or likelihood of the Mergers closing; (ii) the expected synergies and savings associated with the Mergers; (iii) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Mergers, including the expected accretion to net investment income and the elimination or reduction of certain expenses and costs due to the Mergers; (iv) the percentage of OBDC and OBDE shareholders voting in favor of the proposals submitted for their approval; (v) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; (vi) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Mergers may not be satisfied or waived; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from ongoing business operations; (viii) the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the Mergers may result in significant costs of defense and liability; (ix) changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; (x) the impact of geo-political conditions, including revolution, insurgency, terrorism or war, including those arising out of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the escalated conflict in the Middle-East, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, and general uncertainty surrounding the financial and political stability of the United States (including uncertainties related to the 2024 U.S. presidential election), the United Kingdom, the European Union and China, on financial market volatility, global economic markets, and various markets for commodities globally such as oil and natural gas; (xi) future changes in law or regulations; (xii) conditions to OBDC's and OBDE's operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; (xiii) an economic downturn, elevated interest and inflation rates, ongoing supply chain and labor market disruptions, including those as a result of strikes, work stoppages or accidents, instability in the U.S. and international banking systems, and the risk of recession or a shutdown of government services could impact business prospects of OBDC and OBDE and their portfolio companies or following the closing of the Mergers, the combined company; (xiv) the ability of Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC to locate suitable investments for the combined company and to monitor and administer its investments; (xv) the ability of Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC to attract and retain highly talented professionals; and (xvi) other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in OBDC's and OBDE's publicly disseminated documents and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). OBDC and OBDE have based the forward-looking statements included in this press release on information available to them on the date hereof, and they assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although OBDC and OBDE undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that they may make directly to you or through reports that OBDC and OBDE in the future may file with the SEC, including the Joint Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement (each as defined below), annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Merger, OBDC and OBDE plan to file with the SEC and mail to their respective shareholders a joint proxy statement/prospectus (the "Joint Proxy Statement") and OBDC plan to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form N-14 (the "Registration Statement") that will include the Joint Proxy Statement and a prospectus of OBDC. The Joint Proxy Statement and the Registration Statement will contain important information about OBDC, OBDE, the Merger and related matters. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. SHAREHOLDERS OF OBDC AND OBDE ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT OBDC, OBDE, THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documentation filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov and for documents filed by OBDC, from OBDC's website at https://www.blueowlcapitalcorporation.com and for documents filed by OBDE, from OBDE's website at https://www.blueowlcapitalcorporationiii.com.

Participation in the Solicitation

OBDC, its directors, certain of its executive officers and certain employees and officers of Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC and its affiliates may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Merger. Information about directors and executive officers of OBDC is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. OBDE, its directors, certain of its executive officers and certain employees and officers of Blue Owl Diversified Credit Advisors LLC and its affiliates may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Merger. Information about directors and executive officers of OBDE is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the OBDC and OBDE shareholders in connection with the Merger will be contained in the Joint Proxy Statement when such document becomes available. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

