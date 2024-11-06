Blue Owl Capital Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.47 and Net Asset Value Per Share of $15.28

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC, or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.47 , exceeding the regular dividend of $0.37 per share by 27% and generating an ROE of 12.4%

, exceeding the regular dividend of per share by 27% and generating an ROE of 12.4% Based on OBDC's supplemental dividend framework, the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a third quarter supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share

per share Total dividends for the third quarter were $0.42 per share, representing an 11.0% annualized dividend yield based on third quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share

per share, representing an 11.0% annualized dividend yield based on third quarter net asset value ("NAV") per share NAV per share of $15.28 , as compared with $15.36 as of June 30, 2024

, as compared with as of Originations for the third quarter were $1.2 billion , offset by $1.1 billion of sales and repayments, as compared with $3.3 billion of originations and $1.1 billion of sales and repayments for the three months ended June 30, 2024

, offset by of sales and repayments, as compared with of originations and of sales and repayments for the three months ended Investments on non-accrual decreased to 0.7% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio, as compared with 1.4% as of June 30, 2024

"OBDC produced another quarter of strong earnings and generated a 12.4% return on equity, supported by the quality of our portfolio and robust origination activity," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with how OBDC is positioned for the evolving economic environment and remain confident that our scale will continue to serve as a competitive advantage moving forward."

Merger Update

On August 7, 2024, OBDC entered into an agreement to merge with Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE), an affiliated business development company managed by Blue Owl Diversified Credit Advisors, LLC, with the Company as the surviving entity.

On August 16, 2024, the Company filed a preliminary registration statement on Form N-14, which included a joint proxy statement of the Company and OBDE and the Company's prospectus. On October 11, 2024, the Company filed an amended registration statement on Form N-14. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on October 21, 2024, and the special meetings for each of the Company's and OBDE's shareholders are scheduled for January 8, 2025. The merger is expected to close shortly after the special meetings, subject to shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board declared a fourth quarter 2024 regular dividend of $0.37 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024, payable on or before January 15, 2025.

The Board also declared a third quarter 2024 supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share for stockholders of record as of November 29, 2024, payable on or before December 13, 2024.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, new investment commitments totaled $1.2 billion across 23 new portfolio companies and 14 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $3.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 across 25 new portfolio companies and 24 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1.1 billion. For this period, the Company had $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the principal amount of new investments funded was $2.3 billion. For this period, the Company had $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the Company had investments in 219 and 212 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $13.4 billion and $13.3 billion, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $61.4 million based on fair value.

As of September 30, 2024, based on fair value, the portfolio consisted of 75.9% first lien senior secured debt investments, 5.4% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.3% unsecured debt investments, 2.9% joint ventures, 2.9% preferred equity investments, and 10.6% common equity investments.

As of June 30, 2024, based on fair value, the portfolio consisted of 75.4% first lien senior secured debt investments, 6.3% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.2% unsecured debt investments, 2.9% joint ventures, 2.9% preferred equity investments, and 10.3% common equity investments.

As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, approximately 81.3% and 81.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, 96.3% of the debt investments based on fair value in the portfolio were at floating rates.

As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.5% and 11.9%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 11.6% and 12.0%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2024, loans on non-accrual represented 0.7% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $406.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $399.0 million for the same period in the prior year primarily due to higher dividend income and was partially offset by a decrease in the yield of our debt investment portfolio. Dividend income increased period-over-period primarily due to an increase in dividends earned from the Company's controlled, affiliated and non-controlled, affiliated equity investments. Other income increased period-over-period primarily due to higher incremental fee income, which are fees received and recognized to OBDC upon closing investments and normally paid at the time of closing. The Company expects that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $217.6 million for the period ended September 30, 2024 compared to $206.2 million in the same period in the prior year primarily due to an increase in interest expense and average daily borrowings. As a percentage of total assets, management fees, professional fees, directors' fees and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period-over-period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $481.3 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.8 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.6 billion of undrawn capacity on the Company's credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.8% and 5.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Ending net debt-to-equity was 1.23x and 1.20x as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

ABOUT BLUE OWL CAPITAL CORPORATION

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2024, OBDC had investments in 219 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $13.4 billion. OBDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OBDC is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and is a part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OBDC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OBDC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OBDC makes them. OBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Investments at Fair Value $ 13,447,536 $ 13,341,982

$ 12,896,158 Total Assets $ 14,090,780 $ 13,866,620

$ 13,461,820 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.28 $ 15.36

$ 15.40









Investment Income $ 406,029 $ 396,760

$ 399,022 Net Investment Income $ 184,912 $ 189,134

$ 190,053 Net Income $ 135,358 $ 122,220

$ 206,938









Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.47 $ 0.48

$ 0.49 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)

Per Share $ (0.13) $ (0.17)

$ 0.04 Net Income Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.31

$ 0.53 Distributions Declared from Net Investment

Income Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.37

$ 0.33 Supplemental Distributions Declared from Net

Investment Income Per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.06

$ 0.08 Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Fair Value 11.5 % 11.9 %

12.3 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost 11.6 % 12.0 %

12.4 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

Floating Rates 96.3 % 96.5 %

97.7 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





September 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$11,729,785 and $11,271,962, respectively)

$ 11,710,694

$ 11,264,956 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$97,711 and $19,004, respectively)

98,967

19,988 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$1,572,894 and $1,341,236, respectively)

1,637,875

1,428,404 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $13,400,390

and $12,632,202, respectively)

13,447,536

12,713,348 Cash (restricted cash of $54,553 and $87,067, respectively)

479,477

658,702 Foreign cash (cost of $1,826 and $946, respectively)

1,838

956 Interest receivable

121,082

112,260 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

24,244

22,978 Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,603

3,152 Total Assets

$ 14,090,780

$ 13,511,396 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $80,810 and

$81,492, respectively)

$ 7,741,075

$ 7,077,088 Distribution payable

144,380

136,407 Management fee payable

49,264

47,711 Incentive fee payable

39,224

42,217 Payables to affiliates

10,719

3,835 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

144,269

182,745 Total Liabilities

8,128,931

7,490,003 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares

authorized; 390,217,304 and 389,732,868 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively

3,902

3,897 Additional paid-in-capital

5,931,419

5,924,002 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

26,528

93,494 Total Net Assets

5,961,849

6,021,393 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 14,090,780

$ 13,511,396 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.28

$ 15.45

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Investment Income













Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:













Interest income $ 299,598

$ 307,701

$ 881,408

$ 894,371 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 45,561

40,925

131,068

128,783 Dividend income 17,115

17,324

54,764

52,764 Other income 5,326

2,332

16,627

12,539 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 367,600

368,282

1,083,867

1,088,457 Investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments:













Interest income 471

—

579

— Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 180

—

312

— Dividend income 12

36

74

213 Other income 11

—

11

— Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments: 674

36

976

213 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:













Interest income 7,589

5,717

22,760

13,944 Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income 359

773

1,062

773 Dividend income 29,627

24,032

93,151

66,720 Other Income 180

182

550

760 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments 37,755

30,704

117,523

82,197 Total Investment Income 406,029

399,022

1,202,366

1,170,867 Expenses













Interest expense 121,273

110,445

349,527

324,416 Management fees 49,264

47,796

144,512

143,911 Performance based incentive fees 39,224

40,314

118,111

117,640 Professional fees 3,476

3,890

11,185

11,697 Directors' fees 320

445

960

960 Other general and administrative 4,001

3,349

10,051

9,158 Total Operating Expenses 217,558

206,239

634,346

607,782 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 188,471

192,783

568,020

563,085 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,559

2,730

11,209

8,495 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes $ 184,912

$ 190,053

$ 556,811

$ 554,590 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)













Net change in unrealized gain (loss):













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 33,552

$ 22,371

$ (32,267)

$ 91,855 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (143)

507

251

502 Controlled, affiliated investments (24,132)

(2,076)

(22,187)

14,113 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (2,321)

(2,292)

7,917

278 Income tax (provision) benefit (1,178)

(1,521)

(1,188)

(4,217) Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 5,778

16,989

(47,474)

102,531 Net realized gain (loss):













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ (55,368)

$ 235

$ (60,408)

$ 353 Non-controlled, affiliated investments —

—

—

(52,482) Foreign currency transactions 36

(339)

(8,834)

(647) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) (55,332)

(104)

(69,242)

(52,776) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) (49,554)

16,885

(116,716)

49,755 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 135,358

$ 206,938

$ 440,095

$ 604,345 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.35

$ 0.53

$ 1.13

$ 1.55 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 390,217,304

389,703,612

390,018,665

390,223,606

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023 New investment commitments







Gross originations

$ 1,151,667

$ 510,987 Less: Sell downs

—

(10,803) Total new investment commitments

$ 1,151,667

$ 500,184 Principal amount of investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 1,044,951

$ 363,504 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

—

— Unsecured debt investments

—

— Preferred equity investments

1,097

— Common equity investments

13,318

22,266 Joint ventures

21,437

875 Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 1,080,803

$ 386,645 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (1,027,432)

$ (342,060) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

(65,812)

(42,663) Unsecured debt investments

—

— Preferred equity investments

(21,360)

(4,963) Common equity investments

(15)

— Joint ventures

—

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (1,114,619)

$ (389,686) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(1)

23

7 Average new investment commitment amount

$ 42,251

$ 61,240 Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in

years)

4.4

4.3 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

98.8 %

92.2 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

1.2 %

7.8 % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)

9.7 %

11.7 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new floating rate

debt investment commitments

5.1 %

6.3 %

____________________ (1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 4.59% as of September 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 5.40% as of September 30, 2023.

