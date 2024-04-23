Blue Owl Capital Hires Australia Future Fund's Deputy Chief Investment Officer Alicia Gregory

• Alicia to join as a Managing Director within Blue Owl's Institutional team based in Sydney

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the hiring of Alicia Gregory as a Managing Director based in Sydney.

Alicia brings over 25 years of investing experience with deep relationships and expertise across the Australian asset management industry. She most recently served as Deputy Chief Investment Officer for Future Fund, Australia's sovereign wealth fund that manages $250 billion in assets. In this role, Alicia oversaw all asset classes, both listed and private assets, and served on the fund's Investment Committee.

Prior to the Future Fund, Alicia was a senior member of the MLC Super Fund, where she was responsible for over 40 co-investment transactions and a $5 billion fund portfolio. Alicia also serves as the Director of the Australian Investment Council and Tilt Renewables and was previously a director of Orchard Street Investment Management, Redpoint and an observer on Alpha Petroleum Holdco.

James Clarke, Global Head of Blue Owl's Institutional Business said: "The Australian superannuation market is at the cutting edge of sophistication. Every asset owner has specific needs and preferences which require the highest caliber of professional talent. Alicia has a comprehensive set of investment skills and insights that not only demonstrate Blue Owl's commitment to Australia, but most importantly, our vision for creating true partnerships with these marquee investors."

Alicia Gregory added: "I've had the privilege of watching Blue Owl's substantial growth over the past few years with the firm solidifying their reputation as a leading provider of investment management services to some of the largest asset owners around the world. I am excited to finally join this fantastic firm and further build our institutional partnerships in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific market."

Blue Owl manages over $165 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The Company invests across three multi-strategy platforms including Credit, GP Strategic Capital and Real Estate. Anchored by a diverse client base, Blue Owl offers investors differentiated investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $165 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate.

Together with over 685 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional.

