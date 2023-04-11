Blue Owl Capital Launches Strategic Equity Strategy With Hiring of Chris Crampton

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE:OWL) today announced the launch of its Strategic Equity Strategy with the hiring of Chris Crampton as a Managing Director.

Crampton brings nearly two decades of experience as a private markets investor, having previously served as a Partner and Head of Services and Industrials private equity investing within the Merchant Banking and Asset Management Divisions of Goldman Sachs. Crampton invested across a range of investment vehicle types, asset classes and sectors while at Goldman, including traditional buyout, infrastructure, growth/technology, hybrid equity, distressed and private credit funds.

At Blue Owl, Crampton will spearhead the creation of the "Blue Owl Strategic Equity Strategy" which will focus on single-asset GP-led secondary transactions, or continuation fund investments. The effort will benefit from Blue Owl's direct lending and GP capital solutions divisions, with fundraising targeting both institutional investors and private wealth channels.

Doug Ostrover, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Owl Capital said: "Creating a complementary equity and secondaries strategy for our clients is a natural extension of Blue Owl's existing business given our sizable origination funnel and deep relationships with leading financial sponsors. Combining Blue Owl's global platform with Chris Crampton's extensive investment experience in private markets further reinforces our value proposition as a leading solutions provider to the alternative asset management industry."

Chris Crampton, Managing Director at Blue Owl Capital said: "Continuation funds are a nascent but rapidly growing asset class with significant opportunity and potential for Blue Owl's investors and private equity partners. I look forward to bringing this differentiated offering to market and working with Doug and the team to leverage the substantial synergies across the unique Blue Owl investment platform."

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager with $138.2 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with decades of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 545 people across 10 offices globally.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

