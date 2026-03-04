Blue Owl Capital Receives Seven 2025 PERE and Infrastructure Investor Awards

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE:OWL) today announced that it has been recognized with three awards in the 2025 Private Equity Real Estate (PERE) Awards and four awards in the 2025 Infrastructure Investor Awards, the highest number of honors awarded to any real assets manager this year.

The firm was named:

Global Net Lease Investor of the Year (PERE)

Global Data Center Investor of the Year (PERE)

Global Retail Real Estate Investor of the Year (PERE)

Global Digital Infrastructure Investor of the Year (Infrastructure Investor)

Global Innovator of the Year (Infrastructure Investor)

North America Digital Infrastructure Investor of the Year (Infrastructure Investor)

North America Deal of the Year: Hyperion (Infrastructure Investor)

The annual PERE Awards honor investors, managers, advisors and industry professionals whose achievements have shaped the private real estate market over the past year. The Infrastructure Investor Awards recognize leading firms, funds and transactions across the global infrastructure industry. Determined by their respective editorial boards, the awards are considered among the most visible and respected recognitions in the private real assets sector.

The recognitions in PERE and Infrastructure Investor reflect Blue Owl's leading position in net lease and digital infrastructure. In 2025, the firm completed its acquisition of IPI Partners, completed a majority investment in Dallas-based Gigabit Fiber, and financed the $27 billion Hyperion data center campus in Louisiana.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by both PERE and Infrastructure Investor spanning seven total awards, all of which reinforce the strength of our integrated real assets platform, the dedication of our team and the continued trust of our partners," said Marc Zahr, Co-President and Global Head of Real Assets at Blue Owl. "We remain focused on our mission to deliver the highest current cash flow and total return while taking the least amount of risk."

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With over $307 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with approximately 1,365 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blue-owl-capital

Accolades & awards disclosure

Accolades are independently determined and awarded by their respective publications. Accolades can be based on a variety of criteria including recognition by peers, strategy innovation, growth of assets under management, length of service, client satisfaction, type of clientele and more. Neither Blue Owl nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings.

This is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for any fund and does not constitute investment, financial, or other advice or a recommendation regarding any securities of or any fund or vehicle managed by Blue Owl. No warranty is made as to the completeness or accuracy of this information, and the views and opinions set forth herein are subject to change without notice.

PERE award selection methodology

PERE is an editorially driven awards process, meaning their editors review the submission and subjectively decide who the winners are. The criteria they consider are:

Fundraising and Deployment: Highlighting significant capital raised and invested within the LTM.

Market Impact: Evidence of innovative strategies, navigating volatility, sector-defining deals, etc.

Performance Metrics: For specific categories, performance metrics may be considered.

Infrastructure Investor award selection methodology

Investor of the Year categories are decided based on the firm's activities during the 12-month judging period, prioritizing milestones like funds that reached a final close, deals (both acquisitions and exits) closed on during the 12-month period, and also deals announced that might not have yet closed, and other significant events. The Deal of the Year categories aim to reward deals that are of particular importance during the 12-month judging period, not only in terms of size but also impact in the industry. The Innovator of the Year category concerns milestones achieved by the firm during the judging period that we feel have helped move the asset class forward and are unique in their scope.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital