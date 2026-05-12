Blue Owl Taps Industry Veteran Deva Mishra to Accelerate Growth of Insurance Solutions Platform

With over two decades of leadership in insurance and asset management, Deva will spearhead Blue Owl's strategy to scale capabilities targeting insurance clients, delivering innovative investment solutions.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) today announced the appointment of Deva Mishra to lead Blue Owl Insurance Solutions, an initiative launched in 2024 to provide high-quality, specialized investment capabilities tailored to insurance clients. Deva will start as Head of Blue Owl Insurance Solutions on July 6, reporting to Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, Co-CEOs of Blue Owl.

Under Deva's leadership, Blue Owl intends to further build its insurance solutions platform, which is anchored by deep expertise across alternatives and operates within the firm's broad investment platform, leveraging the expertise of the Credit, Real Assets, and GP Strategic Capital teams to deliver for insurance clients.

"Deva is a proven builder and leader with a differentiated track record across insurance, asset-backed finance, and long-duration investment solutions," said Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz. "His approach aligns with our continued focus to serve as a trusted partner to insurers, delivering diversified investment strategies at scale."

Deva most recently served as CEO of Prosperity Asset Management and CIO and Director of Prosperity Group Holdings, where he partnered with Elliott Management to grow the business culminating in a multibillion-dollar monetization, and expanded assets from $3 billion to approximately $30 billion. Under his leadership, Prosperity executed transformative transactions across insurance M&A, asset management and origination platforms, reinsurance, and capital markets activity.

Prior to Prosperity, Deva was Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Global Atlantic Financial Group, overseeing a $50+ billion general account and playing a key role in the firm's growth from $5 billion to $50 billion in assets. He led portfolio strategy for multiple insurance M&A and reinsurance transactions and delivered top-quartile investment performance over eight years. Deva's experience spans balance sheet management, alternative investments, and strategic acquisitions across real assets and structured finance.

"Blue Owl has a notable history of delivering strong returns to investors, and the opportunity now is to further scale the insurance solutions platform," said Deva Mishra. "This foundation will allow us to leverage Blue Owl's origination depth and expertise in prudently managing capital across alternatives, creating long-term value for insurers."

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With $315 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,390 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-owl-capital.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital