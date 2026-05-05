BLUE OX FILMS LANDS DOUBLE EMMY NOMINATIONS WITH DEBUT FEATURE DOCUMENTARIES

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ox Films , an independent production company known for bold, character-driven storytelling, has achieved a significant milestone: both of its debut feature-length documentaries have been nominated for Emmy Awards.

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds Key Art We Beat The Dream Team Key Art

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds , nominated for Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary alongside an exceptional group of contenders, offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, one of the most elite aerial demonstration teams in the world. Produced in partnership with Netflix, Supper Club, and Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions; directed by Matt Wilcox; and with cinematography by Zach Osterhout, the film delivers unprecedented access to the pilots, revealing the intense training, precision, and personal sacrifice required to perform at the highest level. Through breathtaking aerial cinematography and intimate character moments, the film captures both the spectacle of flight and the humanity behind the helmets.

We Beat the Dream Team , nominated for Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form in a highly competitive category, tells the remarkable untold story of the college select team that famously defeated the 1992 U.S. Olympic "Dream Team" during a closed-door scrimmage. Produced in partnership with HBO Max and NBA Entertainment, the documentary is directed by Michael Tolajian and edited by Ken Mowe and Scott Ohashi. Through firsthand accounts, archival footage, and emotional retrospection, the film reexamines a pivotal moment in basketball history, shedding new light on the players who challenged a global icon. The documentary blends nostalgia with revelation, delivering a fresh perspective on one of sports' most legendary eras.

Together, these two Emmy-nominated films reflect Blue Ox Films' distinctive voice; one that celebrates excellence, uncovers hidden stories, and resonates with audiences across generations.

The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, followed by the Documentary Award winners on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Blue Ox Films is an independent production company based in Portland, OR, founded with a mission to tell compelling, human-centered stories at the intersection of sports, culture, and entertainment. The company produces films, series, branded content, and dynamic live event content for leading global platforms and brands. With a focus on original storytelling, premium production value, and cinematic narratives that blend emotional depth with high-energy visuals, Blue Ox's young and innovative team continues to push the boundaries of modern sports and cultural storytelling.

For press inquiries, screeners, or interview requests, please contact Blue Ox Films:

Brand Coordinator: Kendall Saulsby

Email: [email protected]

Founder: Taylor Kavanaugh

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Ox Films