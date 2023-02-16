Blue Payment Agency Inc. Announces a Redesign of Its Firearms and Tactical-Focused Payment Processing Website

WINDHAM, Maine, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Alex Roy, president of Blue Payment Agency Inc., "The redesign's purpose is to align BluePaymentAgency.com with our focus on federally licensed firearms dealers (also called FFL dealers) that perform background checks, and on tactical websites that sell knives, survival products, and nonlethal weapons such as pepper spray and stun guns."

When Blue Payment Agency first opened in 2014, it had a more generic approach to high-risk payment processing. Beginning a few years ago, though, the company began to focus almost exclusively on providing credit card processing to FFL dealers, ammunition dealers, online knife sites, and tactical websites selling items like stun guns and pepper spray.

According to Blue Payment Agency, their focus on the firearms and tactical payments space has allowed them to truly be experts in the field. Alex explains it this way: "Credit card payments can be complex. Adding another variable – in this case, providing both retail and e-commerce payments support – to a highly regulated group of businesses like FFL dealers only compounds that."

Payment processing must be set up correctly in order to be stable, and the combination of e-commerce FFL-to-FFL shipments, ammunition sales, face-to-face transactions, and even auction sales on popular sites like GunBroker adds to the complexity. Integrations must work with POS systems, in addition to auction dashboards and a host of shopping carts like WooCommerce, Shopify, BigCommerce, and Wix.

Mr. Roy says it this way: "Our day-to-day experience with tactical and FFL businesses gives us the expertise we wouldn't have if our focus was more diluted. We pride ourselves on knowing the details. Whether it is a collector knife and sword website; an ammunition dealer; an FFL dealer that wants to consolidate their retail, website, and auction payment processing under one roof; or a personal protection website hoping to sell pepper spray without fear of having their payment processing shut down due to violating their payment gateway's terms and conditions, the ability to use one payment processor for all transactions has the additional benefit of simplifying bookkeeping responsibilities as well."

Can FFL dealers legally accept credit card payments for online gun sales?

Yes, but only by following federal law. Here is how Alex Roy describes the process: "When the prospective buyer of a firearm visits a federally licensed dealer's website and buys a gun online, they are considered a transferee. Under no circumstance is a firearm shipped directly to the buyer. During the checkout process, the gun buyer must select a local FFL dealer from whom they will pick up their purchase. Their background is checked, face-to-face, using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). This check is performed by a local dealer who, like the online seller, is a federal firearms licensee (FFL)."

Online firearms, tactical, and survival businesses must work through a host of challenges, including prohibited activity lists that effectively bar them from using many common payment gateways, merchant accounts, shopping carts, and even POS systems. Blue Payment Agency Inc.'s focus on the industry is designed to build institutional expertise, allowing them to provide fast, more accurate advice and assist FFL dealers and tactical business owners with affordable, stable credit card processing while reducing the stress level of tactical business owners looking for a payment processing partner.

Blue Payment Agency's newly focused and redesigned website has sections on software integrations, including WooCommerce, Shopify, Wix, and BigCommerce, along with niche platforms like GunBroker.

Blue Payment Agency's newly designed website can be found at: https://bluepaymentagency.com/.

Media Contact:

Alex Roy

844-253-9769

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Payment Agency INC