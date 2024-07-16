Blue Payment Agency Launches Knife-Friendly Payment Gateways for Shopify Websites

WINDHAM, Maine, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Payment Agency Inc., a leader in high-risk payment processing, is excited to announce the launch of its specialized knife-friendly payment gateways for Shopify websites. This new program provides seamless and secure payment processing solutions for Shopify merchants selling knives, collectible swords, and other bladed weapons.

"Feedback from clients over the past year has been clear," says Alex Roy, president of Blue Payment Agency. "There is a significant need for knife-friendly credit card processing, particularly for Shopify merchants. Our new blade-focused Authorize.Net merchant accounts for Shopify are underwritten specifically for knives and other bladed weapons like swords, ensuring a stable and reliable payment processing experience."

Blue Payment Agency, established in 2014, has built its reputation on expertise in high-risk payment processing, particularly in regulated categories. The company utilizes high-risk merchant accounts explicitly approved for selling knives and other bladed weapons, paired with the easily integrated Authorize.Net payment gateway. This combination allows knife and blade merchants to enjoy straightforward, low-stress online payment acceptance using the native Shopify shopping cart.

Adding knife-friendly payment gateway support and integration for Shopify merchants was a natural progression for Blue Payment Agency, given its existing focus on the firearms industry. Roy explains, "Payment gateways like Shopify Payments, Stripe, Square, and PayPal are excellent for most online businesses, but each has its own terms and policies. Unfortunately, weapons like knives are often not permitted, leading to declines, account shutdowns, and even withheld deposits. Our Authorize.Net accounts are tailored for the knife and blade industry, significantly reducing the risk of these issues."

For businesses engaging in regulated or "high-risk" transactions, selecting and setting up the appropriate merchant account and payment gateway and carefully implementing the shopping cart integration are crucial to preventing cash flow and business interruptions. New website owners often overlook the allowed-use policies of standard payment gateways. This leads to processor-forced refunds, lost sales, held deposits, and shutdown accounts when selling regulated items like fixed-blade, gravity, or survival knives.

"At Blue Payment Agency, we understand the challenges faced by legal knife, sword, and collectible dealers," Roy continues. "Our extensive experience in this niche allows us to provide direct integration with a Shopify-integrated Authorize.Net merchant account, ensuring a stable and reliable payment processing experience. Our solutions are affordable yet full-service, designed to meet our clients' specific needs."

Blue Payment Agency offers one-on-one application, setup, and integration assistance at no additional charge. "Although our clients can apply, upload documents, and integrate their payment processing online themselves, we also offer personalized support to ensure everything is set up correctly," adds Roy. "Our team is available by phone and email throughout the process, and we even offer screen-sharing sessions to assist with our Shopify and Authorize.Net integrations. This comprehensive support helps reduce errors and eliminates stress for our clients."

These industry-focused solutions enable knife and blade website owners to safely, reliably, and affordably process credit card payments online with less stress and fewer surprises. Blue Payment Agency's knife-friendly payment processing services for Shopify are now available.

For more information on Blue Payment Agency's specialized payment processing solutions for knives and blades, visit https://bluepaymentagency.com/shopify-payment-gateways-for-knives-and-blades/

Media Contact:

Alex Roy

844-253-9769

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Payment Agency INC