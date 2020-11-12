Blue Peak Resources Is Focused On The Right Results

The vision of Blue Peak is to be the trusted resource when exit planning is your next step. Tweet this

Understanding the industry and having a trusted and established network will differentiate Blue Peak Resources from other brokerage companies. "We have enormous respect for John and Mike," said Kendall Rhine, a partner in their cylinder exchange business. "They are trustworthy, professional, and have been great to work with. If you're looking to buy or sell your propane or oil business, this is who you want to partner with."

John Armentano began his career in the family business at Paraco Gas, where he remains a stockholder and has over 30 years of sales and merger/acquisition experience. "Adding this new focus was a natural evolution for us. Our network is strong, and we have put together an exceptional team," he said, adding, "I am passionate and committed either to helping business owners sell their business or to advising them on how to increase the value of the business they have worked so many years to build."

Michael Gioffre, former President – Paraco South, has over 30 years of entrepreneurial, sales, marketing, and general business expertise and was a key executive at Paraco Gas for over 20 years. A leader on various local and national committees in the propane gas industry and in community organizations, Mike's commitment to excellence is recognized throughout the industry by his peers. "Our new business model will ensure that we appreciate and value every client and the sacrifices they've made to get to this point," he said.

Executives who will be joining Blue Peak Resources include Andy Hino, former Director of Corporate Development with AmeriGas Propane; Tom Jaenicke, current District 6 Director of the National Propane Gas Association; Mike DiGiorgio, transportation and safety expert with Silverback Consulting and Propane University; Steve Sheffield, former Senior Vice President Operations/Marketing with TexGas, Suburban Propane, AmeriGas, and Heritage Propane; Bob Zola, former President of Sharp Energy; Gaston Wilson, licensed CPA with CFO experience; Jeremy Glaisher, President JG Energy Solutions, and Lisa Gioffre-Baird, Legal Counsel.

