Blue Prism Achieves CA Veracode Verified Status

As the pioneer and inventor of RPA, Blue Prism is known in the industry as the trusted brand with many technological firsts and innovations in the RPA market. These include, Lifecycle Management (introduced 2006), RBAC (2006), Workload Management (2009), Disaster Recover (2009), Credential vaulting (2011), High Availability (2015), Industry's only certified cloud reference architecture (2016) and more.

This certification not only validates Blue Prism's focus on providing an authentically built, enterprise secure solution to this market, but is also part of the company's intrinsic product development methodology. By completing and passing rigorous testing, the CA Veracode Verified certification moves Blue Prism beyond point-in-time security testing, into a mature application security program that enforces secure development practice across the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

"Companies that invest in secure coding processes and follow our protocol for a mature application security program are able to deliver more confidence to customers who deploy their software," said Asha May of CA Veracode. "This certification demonstrates Blue Prism's commitment to delivering secure code to help organizations reduce the risk of a major security breach."

With approximately 30 percent of all data breaches occurring as a result of a vulnerability at the application layer, software purchasers are demanding more insight into the security of the software they are buying. The CA Veracode Verified certification provides customers with an easy way to gauge how committed individual software vendors are to ensuring that their products are secure from malicious attacks and data breaches. Blue Prism's Digital Workforce Platform has successfully met the requirements of the CA Veracode Verified Program allowing for better security integration into the development process.

"Blue Prism's participation in the program provides our customers and prospects with assurance that their RPA platform meets a high standard of application security, reducing and mitigating risk of vulnerabilities," said Dave Moss, Chief Technology Officer for Blue Prism. "It further highlights our leadership in RPA security and enables us to help organizations support their PCI-DSS, HIPAA and SOX compliant processes while meeting the security and governance requirements in the most highly regulated industries customers and prospects expect from an enterprise-grade RPA platform."

"Security can't be an afterthought when deploying RPA – it is simply mission critical," said Saurabh Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer at HfS Research. "90 percent of enterprises from the global 2000 recognize managing security risks as one of the top 3 enablers to help them meet their overall business goals. Blue Prism's Veracode Verified Status reinforces its focus to driving enterprise-grade security by design."

Organizations that are awarded CA Veracode Verified certification can progress through three tiers: from Standard to Team to Continuous. Once verified, organizations advance through these tiers as their program develops and matures to comprise third-party components, and as strategies for assessing application security move beyond just internally developed code to include third-party code.

In order to receive validation of a secure application development practice and application acceptance into the Standard Tier, security requirements must be implemented into the software development practice. This includes the ability to assess first-party code with static analysis, documentation that the application does not allow critical flaws in first-party code and the ability to provide developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced.

