Blue Prism Agrees to Acquire Thoughtonomy to Extend Intelligent Automation Capabilities in the Cloud

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the market in delivering intelligent automation capabilities from the cloud, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), today announced its agreement to acquire Thoughtonomy. The acquisition, expected to close by end of July, will see Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform distributed and supported as a turnkey SaaS offering, helping accelerate the deployment of digital workers across market verticals and into mid-tier enterprises worldwide.

Thoughtonomy's secure, award-winning SaaS solution, leverages Microsoft Azure, to enable an on demand virtual workforce and robust intelligent automation platform. This acquisition joins the power of Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform with Thoughtonomy's SaaS capabilities, allowing customers to accelerate automation projects more easily to drive improved productivity and customer experiences, without needing to set up a dedicated infrastructure to support their program.

It gives enterprises a way to access and leverage fully integrated AI technologies such as computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to address a complete range of use cases from back office to front office. Additional features, including ready-to use channel interfaces such as chatbots and web-forms coupled with Thoughtonomy's integrated AI-enabled digital workforce manager, IADA®, help companies scale their automation strategy at speed.

"The acquisition of Thoughtonomy will support a broader strategy to strengthen our portfolio with cloud offerings that deliver value and enhance customer experience," says Alastair Bathgate, Co-founder and CEO, Blue Prism. "Thoughtonomy brings valuable knowledge and experience in the development and implementation of cloud-based intelligent digital workers, with a successful track record delivering its solutions to mid-tier enterprises in a number of industry verticals complementary to the areas of the market Blue Prism has served."

Thoughtonomy's intellectual property and embedded Marketplace will also extend Blue Prism's Digital Exchange DX capabilities, an intelligent automation marketplace comprising of customers, technology and channel partners, while enhancing the company's overall push to deliver RPA services with leading cloud services providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google and IBM.

"We've been working with Blue Prism since our foundation in 2013, and we've built out our unique SaaS and intelligent automation capabilities to leverage their best in class RPA software," says Terry Walby, CEO and Founder of Thoughtonomy. "Together as leaders we plan to broaden and simplify access to the most advanced digital workforce capabilities on the planet."

This combination of capabilities will provide enterprises with even greater flexibility for their automation projects offering them the ability to choose between SaaS or dedicated infrastructure. Together both companies will continue to build out the strongest partner network in the industry aimed at driving up customer adoption in key market verticals including financial services, telecom, insurance, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, professional services, energy, utilities, public sector and outsourcing providers. This also includes commitments to support partner enablement, sales, pre-sales and implementation on a global scale.

"Demand for RPA keeps growing with companies of all sizes wanting to automate their processes. With Thoughtonomy's acquisition, Blue Prism will gain an established capability and presence in RPA-as-a-Service, to reach new segments of the market", says Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group. "While Blue Prism RPA is at the core of Thoughtonomy's offering, the acquisition brings other capabilities including different types of embedded intelligence and Wireframer, a coding quality tool. Thoughtonomy will also bring new clients to Blue Prism, boosting its presence in some verticals e.g. healthcare."

Thoughtonomy has delivered year on year growth of over more than 250 percent over the past three years and has customers spread across four continents. In 2018, the company was ranked fourth in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 and 11th in the Deloitte 2018 UK Technology Fast 50 , cementing its position as one of the fastest growing UK-headquartered technology companies and one of the brightest stars in global AI.

