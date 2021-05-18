Blue Prism Announces Comprehensive New Enterprise Contact Center Offering with Amazon Connect

Blue Prism Service Assist for AWS combines the capabilities of Amazon Connect and Amazon ElastiCache with Blue Prism's Service Assist to create a scalable intelligent automation contact center offering that expedites the time it takes to deliver across the entire customer journey for a simplified agent and customer experience.

Optimized for quick deployment and extensible with Amazon Connect, the Service Assist for AWS solution is available in AWS Marketplace and is pre-configured to simplify and speed deployment for Amazon Connect customers to augment their capabilities with Blue Prism's digital workforce. Invoke, Inc., a longtime, triple-certified Blue Prism partner, will be the first implementation partner to offer this solution in AWS Marketplace.

Blue Prism Service Assist connects Amazon Connect to any front-office and back-office systems, including cloud and previously inaccessible legacy mainframes. Service Assist's unique architecture enables digital workers to simultaneously multi-task and support agents with attended automation, freeing them from repetitive tasks and allowing them to focus on creating better customer experiences.

Enterprises can also add powerful AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services to customer workflows. Blue Prism has a complete library of native integrations with Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, and Amazon Comprehend for out-of-the box integrations. Organizations can quickly scale cognitive workflows and easily add intelligent document processing, computer vision, and natural language processing.

"Service Assist for AWS combines intelligent automation and multiple API integrations with AWS for a solution that enables Blue Prism's digital workers to assist and accelerate contact center transformation - instantly retrieving customer information in near real-time for every incoming call," says Madhu Raman, worldwide head of intelligent automation, AWS.

"Consumers want a more personalized, engaging, end-to-end digital experience – they don't want to be put on hold," says Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer at Blue Prism. "Service Assist for AWS streamlines contact center operations for a better experience and helps enterprises create value with every customer interaction."

Using Service Assist technology on AWS enables us to deploy simple digital interactions to our staff globally, 24x7," says Karen Rooney, head of process simplification & optimization, Fidelity International. "The International arm of Fidelity Investments has been using the solution for more than two years, together with Blue Prism digital workers, accessing modern and legacy systems to automate repetitive work, allowing us to provide much better service to our customers."

Service Assist for AWS includes:

Amazon Connect integration - front-end native integration that gives agents access to all the information they need in one simple view to quickly resolve any issue.

The solution is ideal for enterprise contact centers with up to 25,000 agents where the value of cost savings and impact on customer satisfaction is important to the customer mission. Contact centers that have seen the most value have substantial investment in omnichannel technologies, as well as extensive KPI and SLA measurements for client satisfaction.

This expanded collaboration builds on our existing relationship with AWS and underscores Blue Prism's cloud-first intelligent automation strategy – a three-pronged approach that includes flexible deployment to meet ever-evolving IT strategies; native integrations that combine process automation and smart workflows with cognitive technologies like machine learning, advanced analytics, natural language processing, and AI capabilities; and expanded delivery options for intelligent automation in the cloud that puts enterprises in control.

Blue Prism's collaboration with AWS includes a listing in AWS Marketplace, which incorporates Blue Prism on an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) instance with a set number of digital workers, plus connectors for Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, and Amazon Comprehend machine learning capabilities, as well as a Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) offering for existing customers.

