Blue Prism Announces the Winners of its Customer Excellence Awards

Blue Prism Customer Excellence Award winners show how intelligent automation enables them to scale and deliver value. Tweet this

ROM Excellence & Business Value Driver Excellence: Lloyds Banking Group

Winner of two awards, Lloyds Banking Group has delivered a transformation programme with an aim to facilitate the 'bank of the future' by automating over 200 processes supporting all divisions across the Group. Implementing a scalable, federated robotic operating model (ROM) and a robust, expandable IT infrastructure has delivered value within three years with two million hours of capacity created and significant improvements to consistency and accuracy.

Strategic Transformation: Invesco

Invesco, an independent investment management firm, used Blue Prism's intelligent automation to automate data monitoring and intake digitization, accelerating daily operations to better manage client portfolios. In three years, the company has created over 150 processes across three regions, resulting in an estimated $2 million in annual savings and 90% time efficiency improvement in business processes.

Innovation Excellence: Prosegur

Innovative initiatives such as 'Probot', a project designed to build additional capabilities to Blue Prism intelligent automation, have ensured scalability and reliability across Prosegur's automations, culminating in reduced operating times, enhanced speed and accuracy, greater compliance, and a more consistent client experience. Its RPA platform security has also been enhanced using the Prosegur RPA security module.

Best Newcomer: Ohio's Hospice

Ohio's Hospice, a partnership of not-for-profit hospices, partnered with Blue Prism with a key objective to improve the quality of and access to care. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Ohio's Hospice has established a series of automations that provide increased quality and compliance, loss avoidance, cost recovery, and improved care through faster insurance approvals, quicker admissions, and more accurate data for clinicians. In a short timeframe Ohio's Hospice and its partners are seeing dramatic improvements to its operations, allowing them to focus on delivering the best possible patient care.

Pinnacle Award: CEO's Choice

Blue Prism's CEO and Chairman Jason Kingdon personally handpicked the Pinnacle Award winners, the highest honor given by Blue Prism. These lighthouse customers have blazed a trail of digital transformation.

Pinnacle Award APAC – HKEX - for a spotless record in security and robustness and producing some of the most innovative automations ever seen. HKEX has used intelligent automation as a true strategic enabler, rolling out the software in over 10 different business function areas.

- for a spotless record in security and robustness and producing some of the most innovative automations ever seen. HKEX has used intelligent automation as a true strategic enabler, rolling out the software in over 10 different business function areas. Pinnacle Award EMEA - Old Mutual - for taking intelligent automation to new levels with a great focus on individual service and service excellence.

- for taking intelligent automation to new levels with a great focus on individual service and service excellence. Pinnacle Award Americas - Bell Canada - for an ambitious approach to their Center of Excellence (CoE) and strategic focus on customer services. During COVID-19 Bell Canada accelerated their automation, completing 20% more transactions with a strong focus on operational excellence.

The winners listed above are global top category winners. Learn more about our full list of 33 winners from around the world.

Notes to editors:

Blue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

© 2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Blue Prism

Related Links

http://blueprism.com/

