Blue Prism Announces Updates to The Blue Prism Power Pack for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Blue Prism Power Pack is currently available on AppExchange .

The Blue Prism Power Pack for Salesforce

This Blue Prism offering enables organizations to build 'enterprises of the future' that can easily access siloed information by connecting back, middle and front offices and disparate systems and information. The interoperability of systems working together creates new opportunities, efficiency and improves customer experience.

Autonomous, organized digital workers offer unlimited flexibility to connect, automating complex and challenging business processes. Digital workers can collaborate across systems more easily, making information available to everyone no matter where they are. This benefits organizations in a number of ways, including improved customer experience, increased sales productivity, faster ROI, increased scalability, better workforce retention and easier regulatory compliance.

Comments on the News

Chief Partner Strategy Officer, Linda Dotts , Blue Prism says: "Many organizations find it challenging to get breakthrough digital transformation results, with disconnected systems and silos creating bottlenecks. Intelligent automation makes orchestration more effective, reducing the time it takes to create and execute processes. This offering allows users to scale Blue Prism digital workers, both on prem and in the cloud, giving customers agility, increased productivity and improved customer satisfaction - key cornerstones of success throughout the pandemic and beyond! "



says: Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange, says: "We are excited that Blue Prism is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they allow organizations to scale intelligent automation quickly and drive an improved customer service experience. AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

Notes to editors:

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Blue Prism: https://www.facebook.com/BluePrismOfficial

Follow Blue Prism on Twitter: https://twitter.com/blue_prism

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Blue Prism