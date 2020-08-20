Blue Prism Awarded 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, has named Blue Prism's intelligent digital workforce as a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

Business continuity and working remotely have become top IT priorities in recent months due to COVID-19. As early pioneers of robotic process automation (RPA), Blue Prism enables users to automate and perform any business process through a digital workforce, delivering greater operational agility and making organizations more responsive to customer demands. This transforms the way work is done by automating a wide range of tasks and allowing employees to focus on higher-value customer interactions. In addition, Blue Prism's digital workforce is accessible to all without requiring programming skills to manage or deploy.

The company's COVID-19 Response Program is and continues to be at the forefront of the pandemic crisis, by helping organizations maintain business continuity and assisting those on the front lines of the health emergency. Launched in mid-March, the program already encompasses nearly 85 projects across multiple industries and has donated hundreds of digital workers (software licenses) and thousands of service hours. Customers using Blue Prism to address challenges presented by the pandemic crisis include NHS, Leeds Building Society, First Home Bank, T. Rowe Price and Alfa-Bank to name a few.

"When COVID-19 hit, our goal was simple," says Jon Theuerkauf, Chief Customer Officer for Blue Prism. "We just wanted to help and make a difference. Our digital workforce capabilities make it easier to maintain business continuity and roll-out new services, all while enabling greater collaboration from a fully remote workforce. The future of work has arrived, and we're glad to be playing a key role in this transformation."

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications, and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by Pandemics.

"Blue Prism has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to more innovation from Blue Prism and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent Pandemic."

The 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

