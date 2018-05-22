Blue Prism Collaborates with Google Cloud to Drive Adoption of AI and Intelligent Automation in the Enterprise

This collaboration will enable users of Blue Prism's next product release to fully integrate Robotic Process Automation (RPA) into their data science pipeline, train and consume custom machine learning models via pre-built integrations to Google Cloud Storage, BigQuery (via the Pub/Sub integration) and Cloud ML Engine. Blue Prism will also collaborate with its enterprise RPA ecosystem, including SI partners, to support use of Google Cloud Platform for additional new pre-trained AI capabilities and will work with these partners to apply transformational machine learning and AI to intelligent automation processes in Blue Prism.

"Customers are increasingly realizing the value of leveraging AI to transform their business operations and are looking for the right tools. Blue Prism's Digital Workforce platform offers a solution for Google Cloud customers to easily incorporate AI into their business processes," said Adam Massey, director of strategic technology partners at Google Cloud. "We look forward to continued collaboration with Blue Prism to help customers derive value from machine learning technology."

Blue Prism complements the workplace with an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce, helping organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis. The Digital Workforce platform provides access to new AI technologies and Intelligent Automation skills through its Technology Alliance Program (TAP) that transforms how organizations can leverage technology to deliver operational agility.

"Artificial intelligence and automation are quickly becoming key to improving long term business performance, but sustained growth with these solutions is still often challenging and expensive," said Dave Moss, CTO of Blue Prism. "By tapping into the capabilities and capacity of key partners, like Google Cloud, we are pushing the envelope of what is possible with business AI and streamlining the adoption process for machine learning solutions for our shared customers."

Blue Prism's integration with Google Cloud will offer the following features to joint customers:

Support for advanced analytics via Google Cloud BigQuery: Google Cloud offers a serverless, highly scalable, low cost enterprise data warehouse that can house and analyze large volumes of data. Blue Prism's Digital Workforce enables flexible data pipeline solutions, where data can be passed into BigQuery (via the Pub/Sub integration) or Cloud Storage – in flight from a business process, to easily facilitate the analysis of data and training of machine learning models.

"RPA is rapidly evolving as a delivery platform that is transforming business operations by digitizing processes," said Phil Fersht, CEO of HfS, a leading RPA and digital labor analyst firm. "It is driving enterprises to make intrinsic changes to the structure of their underlying data repositories, by broadening processes to support business outcomes and by breaking down silos between front and back offices – what we term 'OneOffice'. Blue Prism's collaboration with Google Cloud enables large-scale enterprises to digitize their mission-critical processes at speed while accelerating access to AI and machine learning capabilities in the cloud. This has the potential to become a truly innovative collaboration and sets a new course for the direction RPA is taking as a transformative enterprise platform."

Blue Prism and Google will also release a co-authored RPA+AI Cookbook—a comprehensive manual on how to integrate Blue Prism RPA with Google Cloud's AI products.

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's software robots automate repetitive administrative tasks while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Coca-Cola, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

