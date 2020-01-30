Blue Prism Collaborates with the EY Foundation to Empower Future Workforce Leaders

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To equip young talent with the digital skills and experience needed for the future job market, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation, has collaborated with the EY Foundation, a UK charity helping young people access employment opportunities, to provide paid work experience and mentors through the EY Foundation ten month Smart Futures programme.

Through the Smart Futures work experience, students will gain a variety of transferable skills and help them identify their next step, whether that's university, college, an apprenticeship or a job, while receiving guidance and advice from a mentor throughout the programme.

Through the collaboration with the EY Foundation, Blue Prism will build a more diverse workforce and gain a deeper understanding of how to attract and retain young talent. Not only will this set up local students for success in the workplace, it will prepare Blue Prism to serve its increasingly diverse customer base.

"By working with the EY Foundation, Blue Prism has an opportunity to make a meaningful difference by engaging and providing young learners with the tools they need to become tomorrow's digital business leaders," says Matt Juden-Bloomfield, Head of Blue Prism for Good."Supporting young talent has always been a priority for us, and we are excited to put our passion toward an organization that already has such a positive impact on the job market as a whole."

The collaboration will also help with leadership development for Blue Prism employees through mentor relationships with students in the program. Ultimately, Blue Prism aims to strengthen the company's community relationships and contribute to the local economy by giving young people the tools they need to succeed in the technology sector.

Maryanne Matthews, EY Foundation CEO says: "We are delighted to be working with Blue Prism, the EY Foundation's first employer collaboration in the technology sector. With a rapidly changing labour market in the UK, this relationship will help ensure the young people we support gain relevant skills and experience to access the jobs of the future."

For more information please click here.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", "Thoughtonomy", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Blue Prism

Related Links

https://www.blueprism.com

