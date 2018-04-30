Blue Prism Continues to See Meteoric Rise in Customer Adoption of its Digital Workforce

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), has announced a significant milestone reaching a total of more than 1,000 organizations using its software, across 42 vertical industries, in 52 countries, closing out the first six months of fiscal year 2018, ending April 30, 2018. Over the first half of FY2018, Blue Prism closed 559 software deals, while adding 223 new customers to its roster, resulting in a 145 percent increase in overall revenues.

"We continue to relentlessly pursue our vision of democratizing IT by delivering an enterprise grade Robotic Process Automation (RPA) offering that is second to none," said Alastair Bathgate, CEO, Blue Prism. "We continue to lead the market because of the trust we've built with our partners, customers, and employees. Our ability to provide a digital workforce that integrates with the latest AI, machine learning and cloud capabilities, while delivering unprecedented scale and not compromising on security is our hallmark. We look forward to more continued success and growth."

Other key highlights for the first half of FY2018 include:

Customer Adoption and Success Stories: Marquee clients including ATB Financial, Bank of the West, Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Fannie Mae, Henkel Global, IHG, Johnson & Johnson, Mashreq Bank and TD Bank Group, have all stepped forward highlighting how Blue Prism is helping them drive a digital transformation. These customer wins also underscore Blue Prism's broad appeal across multiple vertical industries including manufacturing, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail.

Geographic Expansion and Talent Acquisition: To serve our customers locally, Blue Prism opened four new office locations so far this year including Germany , France , Hong Kong and Singapore to provide local sales, consulting and marketing capabilities. Singapore will be Blue Prism's new Asia Pacific headquarters, while the company more than doubled its global headcount in the past 12 months—representing a global growth rate of 113 percent.

Channel Support and Developer Growth: For the first half of the year, Blue Prism finished with all scheduled software renewals being achieved. The company also saw 298 upsells across 169 customers while enlisting the support of 90 partners, of which 22 are certified. Currently, the company has 55,000 registered users and more than 5,000 accredited developers working to make its Digital Workforce a standard for intelligent automation across global enterprises.

Ecosystem Expansion: Blue Prism has also expanded its integration and go-to-market capabilities with both Google and Microsoft to drive the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Automation in the enterprise, in addition to a closer partnership with blockchain software company, identitii. The company also continues to expand its technology ecosystem announcing partnerships with [24]7.ai, XpertRule, Ephesoft, and TimelinePI.

World's Largest and Most Successful RPA Event: Blue Prism World 2018 attracted almost 2,500 attendees in NYC and London this year. These events bring together digital visionaries, customers, partners, leading academics and industry thought-leaders looking to share insights and best practices on RPA technology.

Continued Product Differentiation : Blue Prism also unveiled six intelligent automation skills, including knowledge and insight, planning and sequencing, visual perception, problem solving, collaboration and learning, which are all essential for building out intelligent digital workers. These attributes help enable an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce that complements human talent and helps organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis.

Secure and Trusted: Blue Prism also continued its tradition of leading the industry in innovation and security when it announced that its Digital Workforce was CA Veracode Verified, an independent program that validates a company's secure software development processes.

"RPA is delivering real enterprise value leading to strong growth in demand. Enterprises want efficiency in processes at all levels, from complex processes to smaller tasks, to improve business outcomes, and customer and employee experiences. They also want increasingly sophisticated RPA to do more with their robots," said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group, a leading analyst firm. "Blue Prism is performing strongly on these fronts as demonstrated by its successful renewal rate and new clients. It is also investing in product development to provide smarter RPA and robots with more intelligent skills. This is exactly where the market is heading."

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's intelligent digital workers provide business leaders with new operational capacity and intelligent skills to automate mission critical business processes, while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Coca-Cola, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

