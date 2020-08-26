Blue Prism Named Best Robotic Process Automation Company in 2020 by Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

As early pioneers of robotic process automation (RPA), Blue Prism enables users to automate and perform any business process through an intelligent digital workforce, allowing organizations to empower employees with the freedom to focus on creative, meaningful work. The award also acknowledges the market momentum for Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX), a groundbreaking intelligent automation (IA) "app store" and online community that offers an open ecosystem for IA capabilities.

This online community provides users with an "a la carte menu" of IA solutions, making it easy to scale automation projects through drag and drop capabilities, and makes new AI, machine learning, data mining and extraction, as well as other cognitive capabilities, accessible to download. The DX is a "one stop shop" and marketplace for Blue Prism customers and partners to share best of breed IA solutions. The latest technologies from companies like Google, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, and others are accessible and downloadable with just a few mouse clicks.

"We are the sum of our parts at Blue Prism, and the DX really showcases the power of our ecosystem," says Linda Dotts, Blue Prism's Chief Partner Strategy Officer. "In just over one year, the DX has amassed more than 37,000 users and 4,125 registered companies, accounting for tens of thousands of downloads. New IA capabilities are added to the DX weekly, making it the ideal forum for augmenting and extending traditional RPA capabilities. This AI Breakthrough Award is a strong validation of Blue Prism's innovative spirit and commitment to driving the intelligent automation industry forward."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Blue Prism's aim of providing a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise is supported by its innovative approach to create solutions that help knowledge workers automate intensive manual tasks, allowing them to then focus on strategic work, scale the deployment of other emerging technologies and save time," says James Johnson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "With innovative solutions like Blue Prism's DX, the company breaks through the AI industry with a powerful set of solutions that help enterprises exceed business goals and achieve more. We are thrilled to recognize Blue Prism's hard work and continuing innovation with our 'Best Robotic Process Automation Company' designation in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program."

Over the first half of fiscal 2020, Blue Prism reported a 70 percent increase in revenues as numerous enterprise customers shifted towards a cloud or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) intelligent automation delivery model. A key driver of this momentum is Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program (TAP), now with over 90 partners, which allows participating companies to easily share their solutions by uploading them to the DX.

Additionally, the 2019 acquisition of Thoughtonomy (now Blue Prism Cloud) has extended Blue Prism's DX capabilities while enhancing the company's overall push to deliver intelligent automation capabilities with leading cloud services providers. The company was also the first in its industry to offer on-premise, cloud and SaaS RPA solutions that scale to meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers.

