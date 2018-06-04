Blue Prism Partners and Customers Receive Honors for Innovation and Remarkable RPA Deployments at Blue Prism World New York 2018

At the event, the company also announced ongoing strategic partnerships with Google and Microsoft to drive the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Automation in the enterprise in addition to a closer partnership with blockchain software company, identitii. Blue Prism additionally provided a spotlight on how companies including Bank of the West, ATB Financial, Henkel Global and Mashreq Bank have been able to quickly scale their digital workers and achieve 5x greater productivity, improved customer experiences and better operational agility.

"The interest, energy and market momentum we are seeing for the Blue Prism Digital Workforce is remarkable," said Shail Khiyara, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Blue Prism. "Over 1,200 digital visionaries, partners and customers attended Blue Prism World New York. Many Digital Visionaries shared how they have fundamentally transformed their businesses by adopting RPA and AI solutions, reinforcing the adoption of a Digital Workforce augmenting human talent. Hearing our customers and partners share their best practices and success stories validates and reinforces our vision for the future of work."

Blue Prism Recognizes Companies for Successes and Innovation in RPA

Blue Prism Awards recipients were identified by a top-tier panel of independent, third party experts including representatives from Everest Group, Forrester, HfS Research and Knowledge Capital Partners. Each winning organization was selected for their outstanding and innovative uses of Blue Prism's RPA software platform to drive strategic digital transformation and deliver business value across the enterprise.

The following companies received a 2018 Blue Prism Customer Award:

TD Bank Group , Excellence in Enterprise RPA : Over the past 18 months TD has driven massive business value in many areas of the organization by deploying and embracing RPA technology which has simplified the way they work. This has resulted in operational efficiency, risk reduction and improvements in customer experience.





: Over the past 18 months TD has driven massive business value in many areas of the organization by deploying and embracing RPA technology which has simplified the way they work. This has resulted in operational efficiency, risk reduction and improvements in customer experience. ATB Financial , Best Implementation of Blue Prism: ATB developed a large, self-sufficient, highly-skilled RPA Center of Excellence (COE) that consistently delivers robust, high-impact results. In the first year of its RPA transformation the ATB COE, in partnership with The Burnie Group, automated 85 processes in 30 different business areas, training more than a dozen developers. To learn about ATB's transformation journey, visit www.atbalphabeta.com.





ATB developed a large, self-sufficient, highly-skilled RPA Center of Excellence (COE) that consistently delivers robust, high-impact results. In the first year of its RPA transformation the ATB COE, in partnership with The Burnie Group, automated 85 processes in 30 different business areas, training more than a dozen developers. To learn about ATB's transformation journey, visit www.atbalphabeta.com. Fortress Investment Group, Innovation Excellence: Fortress Investment Group implemented a fully automated process that reduced the time it takes to review each fund. By automating the process, Fortress Investment Group significantly reduced review time — now just four to 35 minutes compared to a process that could take seven hours to complete per fund.





Fortress Investment Group implemented a fully automated process that reduced the time it takes to review each fund. By automating the process, Fortress Investment Group significantly reduced review time — now just four to 35 minutes compared to a process that could take seven hours to complete per fund. Schneider, Long Standing RPA Innovation: Over the past four years, Schneider has utilized RPA to deliver significant business value across its organization. What started as back-office automation for cost control has truly transcended its original intent. Leveraging IoT and telematics along with Blue Prism, the company has enabled better communication with its drivers and reduced risks for drivers on the road.

The contribution of key partners, from which 100 percent of Blue Prism's revenue is derived, was also highlighted at Blue Prism World. The following companies received a 2018 Blue Prism Partner Award for their key role in driving RPA adoption and innovation:

Ernst & Young for Global Delivery and Excellence

Deloitte for Partner Innovation

Agilify for Authorized Training Partner of the Year

Appian for Technology Alliance Partner of the Year

Accenture for Global Reach and Investment

Avanade for Global Reach and Investment

WONDERBOTZ for Best Practice and Implementation

DiRWA for Most Promising Newcomer

Blue Prism complements the workplace with an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce, helping organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis. The Digital Workforce Platform eliminates vendor lock-in by providing access to the best of breed AI technologies and Intelligent Automation skills through Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) that transforms how organizations can leverage technology to deliver true operational agility.

Blue Prism World London will take place on June 13. To find out more information about Blue Prism events click here.

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's Digital Workers (software robots) provide business leaders with new operational capacity and intelligent skills to automate repetitive administrative tasks, while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Coca-Cola, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

