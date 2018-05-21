Blue Prism Sets New Standard for Enterprise-Grade RPA, Democratizing Workplace Automation While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of Digital Workforces

Blue Prism's reusable, modular software objects can be configured with minimal intervention from developers, allowing business users, process excellence engineers and subject matter experts at leading global enterprises to quickly deploy software robots that automate and complete increasingly complex tasks through a single platform. At Bank of the West, they are creating the Digital Workforce to support functions across the business, including its wealth management operations.

"Our partnership with Blue Prism has taught us – to use an old metaphor – how to fish when it comes to our software robot program and automation," said John Finley, Head of Innovation and Customer Journeys at Bank of the West. "Their platform has enabled our software robotics organization to quickly scale a number of advanced bots across our enterprise that allows our client-facing team members to spend more time doing what they want to do – work with clients – and less on rote tasks."

Blue Prism complements the workplace with an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce, helping organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis. The Digital Workforce Platform eliminates vendor lock-in by providing access to the best of breed AI technologies and Intelligent Automation skills through Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) that transform how organizations can leverage technology to deliver true operational agility.

The open nature of the platform also enables organizations to equip their Digital Workers with Artificial Intelligence, where meaningful and accessible AI from world leading technology providers can be easily consumed using Blue Prism's and the industry's first Intelligent Automation Skills. Unlike uncontrolled desktop scripting and macro recorders, Blue Prism is driving enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) adoption through a business led and IT-endorsed, methodology and architecture that enables long-term success, true digital transformation and overall lower TCO.

"As the inventor of enterprise RPA, we have understood from the start the value of code-free reusable business objects. In order to enable scalability of automated business processes it must be easy for non-technical business users to create, deploy, and manage digital workers," said Dave Moss, CTO and Co-Founder at Blue Prism. "Our conversations with existing and new customers have reinforced the fact that reusability is a key feature and differentiator of Blue Prism's enterprise-grade RPA and is an essential part of a scalable Digital Workforce. Blue Prism's drag and drop capabilities ensure that once a process is automated, customers can build out a library of software objects that can be reused and accessed anytime, making it simple to build-out and scale their RPA implementations."

Achieving Greater Productivity While Lowering TCO

Blue Prism's RPA configuration is code-free, logical and highly visual—processes can be created, maintained and managed by Centers of Excellence hosted in the business organization and do not require teams of dedicated coders. Unlike other RPA platforms that require software developers to rework the script for it to be reused, Blue Prism was designed to enable a "build once, use many times" approach to process automation, empowering enterprises to digitize with true operational agility.

For example, Mashreq Bank has seen more than 150,000 secure and error free transactions executed daily running on Blue Prism. Automation at Mashreq has delivered a better issue TAT (Turn Around Time) by 65 percent on manual processes, and reduced customer complaints by 90 percent. In addition, individual branch productivity is up by 60 percent while human worker costs are down by almost 87 percent due to the bolstering of human workers with RPA tools that boost productivity.

"Blue Prism is helping to accelerate the development of new RPA processes while lowering the overall costs of maintenance with this capability," said Dave Mayer, principal analyst, AI & RPA for NelsonHall. "By helping to standardize operating procedures across business areas and operational teams, Blue Prism is empowering enterprises to use automation as the cornerstone for new digital process models."

The Importance of Reusability

One-time automation processes are inexpensive to implement, but their costs can quickly increase when deployed at scale due to their lack of extensibility and inability to manage change. Integrating reusability from the start precludes the need for costly process rework as the program matures and allows teams to focus instead on developing a pipeline of new processes, leveraging existing objects. This results in considerably lower TCO and increased support for a greater number of complex business processes. It simplifies the creation, modification and management of existing and new software robots with the following features:

Easier adaptability to changes in processes : Since all interactions with applications are done through a business object layer, changes in a user interface only require changes to be made to the business object that interacts directly with that application. This is simpler than finding and changing all of the scripts that work with the changed application.

: Since all interactions with applications are done through a business object layer, changes in a user interface only require changes to be made to the business object that interacts directly with that application. This is simpler than finding and changing all of the scripts that work with the changed application. Simplified automation of new business processes: New business processes can be automated more quickly because the same business objects can be reused by multiple processes. Over time, organizations using Blue Prism build up a library of business objects for communicating with their applications. Once done, automating a new business process requires the user to simply create new logic to drive these objects.

New business processes can be automated more quickly because the same business objects can be reused by multiple processes. Over time, organizations using Blue Prism build up a library of business objects for communicating with their applications. Once done, automating a new business process requires the user to simply create new logic to drive these objects. Integration with applications: Blue Prism's reusable software objects allow the Digital Workforce to directly integrate with different applications including legacy mainframe, SAP, Oracle, browser and virtual desktop applications like Salesforce.

Blue Prism's reusable software objects allow the Digital Workforce to directly integrate with different applications including legacy mainframe, SAP, Oracle, browser and virtual desktop applications like Salesforce. Comprehensive dependency tracking and reporting: One of the biggest challenges with business-led automation is efficient management of process changes. Blue Prism's reusable software objects reduce and simplify the requirement for regression testing as a result of process changes, providing a targeted, structured approach to change management. In addition, it allows comprehensive tracking of all script changes.

To find out more about how Blue Prism's Digital Workforce can help your organization click here.

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's software robots automate repetitive administrative tasks while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Coca-Cola, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

