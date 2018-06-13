Blue Prism Showcases Product Vision and Evolving Capabilities of Digital Workers at World's Largest Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Conference

As the RPA pioneer and market leader, Blue Prism has incorporated investments from over a decade of software development to deliver an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce that complements human talent and helps organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis.

"As businesses continue to evolve, we've witnessed a growing desire for these organizations to establish a solid foundation of automation that's intelligent, connected and easy to control," said Dave Moss, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Blue Prism. "By coupling our automation capabilities with the most innovative cognitive and AI technologies on the market, we are augmenting human workers to achieve and do more. We're delivering an intelligent digital workforce now."

To further support these intelligent automation skills, Blue Prism announced integration and partnership deals with Appian, [24]7.ai, Ephesoft, TimelinePI, and XpertRule to help drive the adoption of AI in the enterprise. By enabling access between disparate technologies, the company is also leveraging the R&D budgets of some of the IT industry's largest players including Google, Microsoft and IBM.

A Sustainable Foundation for Intelligent Automation

By establishing a foundation of Intelligent Automation, cognitive technologies such as AI, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and neural networks can dramatically expand horizons for autonomy, process scope, transaction speed, business revenue gains and cost savings. Blue Prism today introduced the following six Intelligent Automation skills for digital workers that provide a foundation for true enterprise RPA:

Knowledge and Insight : Blue Prism's digital workers can harvest information from different data sources, understand it and deliver helpful insights. Using pre-built integrations with AI platforms such as AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft, these digital workers can identify trends and patterns in text communications to isolate issues and seamlessly turn that communication into an action item that can be assigned to the right person or system.

: Blue Prism's digital workers can harvest information from different data sources, understand it and deliver helpful insights. Using pre-built integrations with AI platforms such as AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft, these digital workers can identify trends and patterns in text communications to isolate issues and seamlessly turn that communication into an action item that can be assigned to the right person or system. Planning and Sequencing : Using Blue Prism's powerful rules engine, coupled with partnerships with companies such as Appian and identitii, digital workers can apply the same logic to workflows as their human counterparts while exchanging information securely using all legacy and modern digital channels, even blockchain. Blue Prism can support GDPR compliance by maintaining a full audit trail of all transactions and automated decisions.

: Using Blue Prism's powerful rules engine, coupled with partnerships with companies such as Appian and identitii, digital workers can apply the same logic to workflows as their human counterparts while exchanging information securely using all legacy and modern digital channels, even blockchain. Blue Prism can support GDPR compliance by maintaining a full audit trail of all transactions and automated decisions. Visual Perception : Although virtual, Blue Prism's digital workers can digitally "read", understand and contextualize visual information. These software robots can work within any application screen in the same way as a human. Integrations with leading AI platforms allow Blue Prism's digital workers to use machine learning enabled computer vision, engage in image perception and understand image data and documents.

: Although virtual, Blue Prism's digital workers can digitally "read", understand and contextualize visual information. These software robots can work within any application screen in the same way as a human. Integrations with leading AI platforms allow Blue Prism's digital workers to use machine learning enabled computer vision, engage in image perception and understand image data and documents. Collaboration : Blue Prism's digital workers can communicate and collaborate with human co-workers, systems and other software robots. Through partnerships with companies such as Appian, TrustPortal and [24]7.ai, digital workers can collaborate across modern digital channels – supporting a complete end-to-end automation of business processes.

Blue Prism's digital workers can communicate and collaborate with human co-workers, systems and other software robots. Through partnerships with companies such as Appian, TrustPortal and [24]7.ai, digital workers can collaborate across modern digital channels – supporting a complete end-to-end automation of business processes. Learning : As part of Blue Prism's machine learning workflow, digital workers can gather new insights from datasets and integrate directly with advanced analytics platforms. Blue Prism's strategic partnerships with companies like Google and Microsoft provide flexibility and choice so users can adopt the power of cloud-based machine learning.

As part of Blue Prism's machine learning workflow, digital workers can gather new insights from datasets and integrate directly with advanced analytics platforms. Blue Prism's strategic partnerships with companies like Google and Microsoft provide flexibility and choice so users can adopt the power of cloud-based machine learning. Problem Solving: Logic, business and system problems can now also be solved more efficiently at scale without human intervention. Blue Prism digital workers can solve complex business problems that require both deterministic and probabilistic, machine learning driven problems.

"The unification of digital business models, intelligent automation, analytics and creative talent is happening before our very eyes, and RPA is providing a critical piece of the jigsaw," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at HfS.

Blue Prism's vision is for these intelligent automation skills to be deployed as easily as downloading an app on a smartphone. Many tasks that were once considered only manageable by humans can now also be done by digital workers, working alongside their human counterparts.

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's software robots automate repetitive administrative tasks while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-prism-showcases-product-vision-and-evolving-capabilities-of-digital-workers-at-worlds-largest-robotic-process-automation-rpa-conference-300665245.html

SOURCE Blue Prism

Related Links

https://www.blueprismworld.com

