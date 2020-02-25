Blue Prism Simplifies Automation Deployments by Adding New AI Chatbot, Document Data Extraction and Workflow Orchestration Capabilities

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move making it easier to build and scale automation projects, Blue Prism today announced the addition of GLYNT.AI , Kuzen and PMG to its Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as affiliate partners. These partners extend Blue Prism's reach by making their software accessible to customers via Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX) , an intelligent automation "app store" and online community.

Blue Prism's DX is unique in that every week, new intelligent automation capabilities get added to the forum. DX assets have been downloaded tens of thousands of times, making it the ideal online community for augmenting and extending traditional RPA deployments. The latest capabilities on the DX include enabling chatbots, document data extraction and analysis as well as workflow optimization. With just a few clicks, users can drag and drop these new capabilities into Blue Prism's Digital Workforce—no coding required.

"Blue Prism's vision of providing a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise is extended with our DX community, which continues to push the boundaries of intelligent automation," says Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "Our DX ecosystem is the catalyst and cornerstone for driving broader innovations with our Digital Workforce. It provides everyone with an a la carte menu of automation options that are drag-and-drop easy to use."

Below is a quick summary of the new capabilities being brought to market by these new TAP affiliate partners:

GLYNT.AI: Nearly every workflow starts with documents in PDF, scan, image or fax format. GLYNT classifies and transforms documents into data, critical steps in Blue Prism's workflows. GLYNT offers prebuilt applications for frequently used business documents, available on Blue Prism with just a few clicks. GLYNT uses advanced machine learning to extract data from loosely structured documents such as forms, lab reports and invoices, delivering clean, labeled data to downstream applications and databases.

"GLYNT is a connection platform for any vertical. Our alliance with Blue Prism connects highly accurate document data from GLYNT into an intelligent workflow. Through our existing partnerships with mobile, scanner and fax solutions, we'll now bring these documents, captured at the source, into the Blue Prism world. It's a win-win," says Martha Amram, CEO of GLYNT.AI. "And with GLYNT's ability to deliver first data in minutes, we're looking forward to working with Blue Prism and its partner ecosystem to help more businesses liberate their data."

Kuzen : Through this partnership, chatbot integration with Blue Prism enables users to connect Google Calendar, Salesforce and Concur with Slack. For example, a Blue Prism Digital Worker on Slack activates after a meeting or when salespeople converse with it, it will then gather the information and input data (such as expense claims, new meetings) into other applications in the process. This helps alleviate stress on salespeople and allows them to focus on what really matters.

"In societies like Japan, which suffer from a decline in population, efficiency is a must," says Shogo Ota, CEO of Kuzen. "With Kuzen we want to make efficiency accessible to all through an intuitive interface, and we look forward to our partnership with Blue Prism to give us the boost needed to automate more complex tasks. We believe that with our combined efforts employees will be able to focus more on the high value tasks — the work that matters the most."

PMG: This partnership gives enterprises easy access to configurable integration, between PMG's orchestration engine and Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform. PMG offers low- and no-code development capabilities that empower businesses to quickly configure applications and automation solutions using drag-and-drop designers. Users can now streamline and automate end-to-end processes, dramatically reducing the errors and inefficiencies inherent in manual, repetitive tasks.

"With PMG, tasks executed by Blue Prism Digital Workers can be part of a larger, orchestrated process flow and can be tied via no-code integrations to other enterprise systems and applications," says Ben Alexander, Vice President of Product at PMG. "Plus, business process workflows that include a Blue Prism Digital Worker can be published as APIs, also without code, to be called by any third-party system as needed, maximizing reuse to increase the return on investment even further."

Joining the TAP is easier than ever with a new self-serve function on Blue Prism's DX. To find out more please visit: https://digitalexchange.blueprism.com/site/global/partner/index.gsp

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", "Thoughtonomy", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Blue Prism

Related Links

www.blueprism.com

