Blue Prism Technology Ecosystem Gathers Critical Momentum

"Forward-thinking enterprises that want to change the way they are operating and gain valuable competitive advantage are turning to an ecosystem of best-of-breed software and service providers for RPA and AI," said Colin Redbond, Head of Technology Strategy for Blue Prism. "We are proud to work with some of the best partners in the industry — and welcome XpertRule, Ephesoft and TimelinePI to the fold. As the momentum toward fully-digital enterprises continues to gain pace, we expect that they, and our wider partner network, will play an increasingly vital role in driving new efficiencies and innovations to enable our customers to stay relevant and competitive."

Partners in Blue Prism's technology ecosystem can easily customize their chosen solutions, accelerate product development and minimize time-to-market for their products using the market's most advanced RPA software. It also allows partners like Ephesoft, XpertRule and TimelinePI to expand market awareness of the benefits of RPA by delivering digital enablement, and ultimately increasing sales of their own complementary products to Blue Prism's ecosystem:

Ephesoft has created a big data analytics and business intelligence platform that leverages machine learning algorithms to extract meaningful and actionable information from unstructured documents. With Blue Prism, Ephesoft clients can make better data-driven decisions, reduce costs, mitigate risk, ensure compliance and improve overall operations. "We help customers find inventive ways to solve document capture-related problems by digitally transforming, classifying and extracting unstructured data so RPA systems can then access the data," said Ike Kavas, founder and CEO of Ephesoft. "Joining forces with Blue Prism will give our customers a chance to further push their innovation limits, explore new solutions and help us to provide them with even better automated services." XpertRule Robotic Experts: XpertRule enables the creation of Robotic Experts, fully integrated with Blue Prism, and available for consultation instantly for intelligent decisions, interactions and data capture. This means users can extend automation capabilities to more complex processes with greater scale and ease.



XpertRule enables the creation of Robotic Experts, fully integrated with Blue Prism, and available for consultation instantly for intelligent decisions, interactions and data capture. This means users can extend automation capabilities to more complex processes with greater scale and ease. "XpertRule enables developers and non-technical domain experts to easily build Intelligent Automation solutions linking front office interactions with back office processes. Bolstering these capabilities with access to Blue Prism's existing technology ecosystem, will deliver cutting edge innovation opportunities to our customers," said , CEO of XpertRule. TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining: TimelinePI's intelligent process mining aggregates process data from IT systems, and automatically creates an interactive process model that users can explore, analyze and even monitor in real-time. With Blue Prism, TimelinePI's users can now visualize and understand how operational processes are executed end-to-end, in all their variations, across any number of systems. Users can also trigger RPA processes based on monitored process variances.



"Organizations can realize the full potential of Blue Prism's Digital Workforce by developing a deeper understanding of how their processes work today," said Scott Opitz , CEO of TimelinePI. "TimelinePI automatically mines process details to reveal actual process execution details, rather than rely on assumptions. This helps RPA teams identify the best automation candidates, tailor solutions that optimally fit their unique requirements, and easily validate post implementation performance."

Blue Prism complements the workplace with an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce, helping organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis. This digital workforce eliminates vendor lock-in by providing access to the best-of-breed AI technologies and Intelligent Automation skills through the Blue Prism Technology Alliance Program (TAP) that transform how organizations can leverage technology to deliver true operational agility.

If you want to find out more about joining the Blue Prism Technology Alliances Program please visit: https://www.blueprism.com/become-a-partner

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's intelligent digital workers provide business leaders with new operational capacity and intelligent skills to automate repetitive administrative tasks, while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Coca-Cola, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

