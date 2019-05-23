Blue Prism Technology Partners Continue to Augment Intelligent Automation by Adding AI-Powered Chatbot and Data Analysis Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to push the envelope for innovation around intelligent automation capabilities, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today announced that CognitiveScale, Kore.ai and Shibumi have joined the company's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as affiliates. These new partners will help drive digital transformations for their clients by extending Blue Prism's connected-RPA capabilities to include blockchain, AI-powered chatbots along with workflow and data synchronization solutions being delivered in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

"Each month Blue Prism adds a few key technology partners that show us the art of the possible with our digital workforce," says Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "Our connected-RPA platform provides a bedrock foundation for enterprise customers looking to drive innovation through new intelligent automation capabilities. This latest group of technology partner affiliates highlights the depth and breadth of our rapidly evolving ecosystem."

These partners strengthen an already comprehensive array of technology and independent software vendors (ISVs), that provide new and breakthrough intelligent automation capabilities by leveraging Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform. Currently Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program consists of 12 premier and 25 affiliates partners with more being added each month.

These partners are also expanding market awareness on the benefits of RPA by delivering their own complementary products to Blue Prism's ecosystem by sharing them on the Blue Prism Digital Exchange (DX). Highlights from this new round of affiliate Technology Alliance Partners includes:

CognitiveScale: CognitiveScale is an enterprise AI software pioneer that pairs humans and machines to radically simplify the development, deployment and management of their AI systems. This collaboration combines the power of AI and RPA to unlock the value of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). CognitiveScale's "Process Insights Agent" will be available on Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX) to identify, manage, and predict process exceptions to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness. This will give enterprises the ability to generate insights and learn from existing documents and processes within a Blue Prism workflow. CognitiveScale will also add its "Customer 360 Agent", the company's next generation customer system-of-record system, to Blue Prism's DX.

"This is an important step in bringing Intelligent Process Automation to life," says Akshay Sabhikhi, CEO of CognitiveScale. "Combining CognitiveScale's open, scalable and trusted AI systems with Blue Prism's connected-RPA capabilities will truly transform customer experiences and increase efficiency of business processes while reducing costs."

Kore.ai: Kore.ai provides best-in-class AI-powered chatbots utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP) models to understand intents and drive dialog flows using natural language conversations. The in-built service orchestration framework allows secured integration with backend enterprises systems to exchange information. With this integration, Kore.ai dialog flows can now connect to Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform, enabling enterprises to build-out context-aware business flows, driven by natural language conversations with customers, and accessible via 30+ voice and chat-based interaction channels.

"We are taking Blue Prism's intelligent automation capabilities and extending them to the end user, whether that be a consumer, a contact center agent or an employee," says Kore.ai's Founder and CEO Raj Koneru. "By adding AI and NLP capabilities into the mix, conversational AI bots with RPA further elevates the user experience and provides higher value automation for external and internal processes with new operational agility, to improve customer engagement and deliver new services. We look forward to collaborating with Blue Prism to drive even more innovation and disruption."

Shibumi: Founded in 2012, the world's leading advisory firms and organizations rely on Shibumi to achieve their most strategic business objectives. Shibumi SaaS solutions enable programs to define targets, capture ideas and track delivery, all with a unique focus on benefits realization. By integrating with the Blue Prism platform, the entire end-to-end impact/value of the automation program is now visible to the organization's stakeholders.

"We're excited to be a part of the Blue Prism community," says Bob Nahmias, CEO, Shibumi. "The powerful combination of Blue Prism and Shibumi provides our mutual customers the ability to drive scale and maximize the value from their automation programs."

"For our clients to meet their business goals, they need access to what's next," says Marc Mancher, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and global public services robotics and cognitive leader. "By growing their Alliance program with leading-edge tech companies, Blue Prism is enabling access to the next evolution in cognitive and AI."

