Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to AI Technology

As part of this ongoing collaboration, Blue Prism is now the only RPA vendor to achieve both Microsoft Gold Certified partner status as well as offer a certified cloud reference architecture for Microsoft Azure. Microsoft also won a Blue Prism Global Reach Award for helping drive automation with global enterprise and government clients looking to streamline operations and increase productivity.

Since last October, both companies have continued to work closely not only on product integration but also on joint marketing and sales efforts. As a result, global customers like Mashreq Bank, Npower and Telefonica O2 are utilizing Blue Prism's Digital Workforce while taking advantage of native access to Microsoft Cognitive Services and the Microsoft AI Platform.

"Our customers are looking beyond the automation of work processes. They are looking to deploy a digital workforce that can easily integrate with their other best-in-breed AI and cognitive solutions," said Alastair Bathgate, CEO, Blue Prism. "Being selected by Microsoft helps enable this vision by providing everyone with unprecedented access and flexibility to the latest automation capabilities, while ensuring that it is done in a sustainable, scalable way. Our digital workforce when coupled with the Microsoft AI Platform and Microsoft Cognitive Services delivers an innovation breakthrough."

Blue Prism complements the workplace with an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce, helping organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis. The Digital Workforce Platform eliminates vendor lock-in by providing access to the best of breed AI technologies and Intelligent Automation skills through Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) that transforms how organizations can leverage technology to deliver true operational agility.

"Blue Prism and Microsoft continue to be at the forefront of innovations driving intelligent automation," said Holly Muscolino, Research VP, Content Technologies and Document Workflow at IDC. "This relationship is more than enabling and embedding technology—it covers a broader go-to-market strategy which will see RPA play an even greater role in driving digital transformations. It can deliver real and tangible business benefits of AI and machine learning driving automation which enterprise users can take advantage of now."

Janet Lewis, vice president of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft said, "Today's enterprises are always looking for new ways to make their operations faster, more secure and more efficient—which is what drives them to seek out cloud and automation solutions. Working with Blue Prism to bring their best-in-class software robots to the cloud not only delivers on that promise but enables enterprises to truly realize the digital transformation they're working toward."

Blue Prism continues to win awards and industry accolades including a Silver Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company category. The company was also named one of MIT Tech Review's 50 Smartest Companies, as well as the winner of the 2017 UK Tech awards last year, and acknowledged by Everest Research as an RPA market leader in their PEAK Matrix Assessment report for 2018.

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's software robots automate repetitive administrative tasks while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Coca-Cola, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

