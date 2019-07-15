Blue Prism to Expand Delivery of Intelligent Automation Solutions on Microsoft Azure

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced plans to deliver leading-edge intelligent automation solutions and cognitive services on Microsoft Azure.

The solutions will enable an on-demand Digital Workforce and contribute to Blue Prism's goal of delivering its connected-RPA platform on Azure, allowing customers to accelerate automation projects, increase productivity, and improve customer experiences without needing capital investment in infrastructure.

"Microsoft's vision for AI and our Azure AI platform centers on combining the power of the Azure cloud with decades of breakthrough research to deliver more innovation, flexibility and operational agility for our customers," says Lance Olson, Director of Program Management, Applied AI, Microsoft. "Using Azure AI services like Form Recognizer, we look forward to working with Blue Prism to build intelligent applications that extract insights in forms, receipts, and other content to drive better business decisions."

The collaboration will integrate Blue Prism's automation capabilities with Azure AI technologies including Azure Cognitive Services and Azure Machine Learning as well as offering access to Microsoft Office 365. It's also possible to leverage technologies like Microsoft Flow, Logic Apps, PowerApps and Power BI with Blue Prism, and the plan is to invest in these and other areas more deeply in the near future.

This news falls on the heels of the announcement of a free, fully functional enterprise trial of Blue Prism on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This offering gives new users access to Blue Prism's award-winning RPA software on Azure through a quick and easy deployment process – no additional components needed. Blue Prism plans to reveal similar capabilities with other leading cloud vendors shortly.

"Partnering with Microsoft gives Blue Prism a roadmap for evolving Digital Worker capabilities with broader AI and cognitive capabilities," says Dave Moss, CTO and co-founder at Blue Prism. "We want to drive consumption and adoption of connected-RPA with all users by providing a full range of intelligent automation possibilities. The future of work lies with those who embrace a Digital Workforce and empower people to do the things only people can do."

Blue Prism also announced its plans to acquire Thoughtonomy, a provider of a fully-integrated SaaS platform on Microsoft Azure. These announcements strengthen the company's track record of success with customers looking to deploy RPA solutions on Microsoft Azure.

For more information and to sign up for the Blue Prism trial, visit: Blue Prism Robotic Process Automation on the Azure Marketplace. Blue Prism is at Microsoft Inspire this week, so feel free to drop by booth #1611 to find out more about running RPA in the cloud.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and the public sector. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 global customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

