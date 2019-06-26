Blue Prism Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), the provider of the world's most successful digital workforce, today announced that for the second consecutive year it has been named the winner of the "Best Robotic Process Automation Company" from AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Not resting on its laurels, Blue Prism has continued to push the boundaries of intelligent automation over the past year. The company recently announced the expansion of its R&D capabilities, adding dedicated AI labs and outlining a roadmap for embedded AI capabilities. Powering Blue Prism's connected-RPA vision, Prism Labs brings together PhD level research scientists and engineers across multiple AI fields, a world-class brain trust on the future of work, who will inform and spearhead developments on the company's embedded AI capabilities.

All these efforts culminate to give users a digital workforce that can securely automate mission critical processes while being capable of self-learning and continuous improvement. Through this type of automation, businesses can empower their people—freeing them up to create, build and share their innovations.

"At Blue Prism we believe in the transformative power of automation. As pioneers and leaders in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, Blue Prism's mission is to transform how people solve their problems in an entrepreneurial way - allowing anyone to automate complex tasks and processes by creating intelligent, adaptable digital workers that can learn from their human colleagues," says Linda Dotts, Senior VP of Global Partner Strategy and Programs at Blue Prism. "By bringing in the best talent in areas ranging from computer vision to natural language processing and reinforcement learning, we have the team and partners in place to drive this market. We are extremely proud to receive this 2019 AI Breakthrough Award win for the second consecutive year."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, smart robotics, Business Intelligence (BI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"By providing guidance and working closely with delivery partners, Blue Prism is empowering customers to navigate the top-down pressures from business decision makers, as well as help close off any knowledge or skills gaps that may arise during deployment," says James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Blue Prism's connected-RPA vision has the potential to unleash the creativity and innovation of an organization's digital savvy employees, 'the makers', by giving them the power to invent, innovate and develop new disruptive services via the company's advanced digital workforce. We are thrilled to recognize Blue Prism again this year in recognition of their innovative spirit, as well as industry leadership and success. Congratulations to the Blue Prism team on the back-to-back AI Breakthrough Awards."

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 major enterprise customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

