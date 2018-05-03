Blue Prism Wins Silver Stevie® from 2018 American Business Awards™

"We're proud to be at the forefront of new class of software that is enabling true digital transformations to take place at the world's leading enterprises," said Alastair Bathgate, CEO of Blue Prism. "This award is a testament to our company's focus and dedication for driving Robotic Process Automation (RPA) innovation and never resting on our laurels. We're honored to be a recipient of this Silver Stevie Award."

Blue Prism is the inventor of RPA technology, a software created to provide enterprises with a Digital Workforce that complements human labor and outsourcing capabilities. Users of this Digital Workforce can create, operate and manage software robots that integrate with any existing system alongside humans to increase productivity, improve the customer experience, and deliver true operational agility.

"The judges were extremely impressed with the quality of entries we received this year. The competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Judges acknowledged Blue Prism's "excellent innovation in the area of RPA, AI and automation for different industry verticals" and commented that "Blue Prism's investment in AI and process automation will position the company for significant growth in the financial services and banking industries. The number of new partnerships with the large consulting companies will allow Blue Prism entry into a number of new markets as well."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Other Stevie Award winners in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year Category included Dell Boomi, Desktop Metal, Vectra Networks, and Zoom Video Communications.

This award builds on recent market momentum and recent industry accolades including Blue Prism being named one of MIT Tech Review's 50 Smartest Companies, as well as the winner of the 2017 UK Tech awards. The company was also acknowledged by Everest Research as an RPA market leader in their PEAK Matrix Assessment report in 2018.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's software robots automate repetitive administrative tasks while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-prism-wins-silver-stevie-from-2018-american-business-awards-300641840.html

SOURCE Blue Prism

Related Links

http://www.blueprism.com

