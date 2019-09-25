Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX) Establishes Thriving Community For Delivering New Intelligent Automation Capabilities

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to build out and deliver "a one stop shop" for easily accessing intelligent automation solutions, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) this week announced the addition of INVOKE, SRI Infotech and ZyGen to its Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as affiliate partners. These partners will help extend Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities by making their software accessible to customers via Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX), an intelligent automation marketplace and online community. New capabilities found on the DX include dealing with unstructured data and PDFs, RaaS (Robot-as-a-Service) options, as well as integration with chatbots and popular social media applications.

"We are delivering the art of the possible with our DX marketplace," says Bruce Mazza, VP of the Technology Alliances Program (TAP) for Blue Prism. "Every week we add new intelligent automation capabilities so customers can reinvent themselves and gain a competitive advantage. Our DX provides an a la carte menu for accessing hundreds of new automation capabilities from dealing with unstructured data, integration with chat bots, to turnkey cloud solutions—all just a few mouse clicks away."

Companies participating in Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program at an affiliate level have an opportunity to expand market awareness on the benefits of RPA by delivering their own complementary products to Blue Prism's DX. Partners can easily customize their solutions, accelerate product development and minimize time to market for their products, using the most advanced RPA software. Highlights from this new round of affiliate Technology Alliance Partners include:

INVOKE: The combination of INVOKE's RaaS (Robot-as-a-Service) capabilities and Blue Prism's Digital Workforce gives enterprises the flexibility to easily scale their automation projects via preconfigured options running in a secure cloud environment. This eliminates many RPA ramp-up challenges by ensuring all the benefits of an on-premise deployment remain intact while making software upgrades, setups and configurations a thing of the past.

"Quick results are critical to a successful RPA implementation," says Johnny Ramondino, President of INVOKE. "With INVOKE RAAS our joint customers are able to significantly accelerate their automation journey with a turnkey solution for cloud automation. They get the best of what RPA has to offer wrapped in an offering that minimizes investment risks."

SRI Infotech: SRI Infotech's integration with Blue Prism delivers PDF capabilities to customers providing enterprises with easy access to "drag-and-drop" document processing. SRI Infotech's Visual Business Object ability to parse and extract, split, and merge allows users to easily automate most PDF related activities in their RPA deployments. Additionally, the encryption and decryption capabilities, combined with Blue Prism's inbuilt Credential Manager, enable customers to protect the content of important PDF documents while keeping up with their security standards.

"Many processes need to work with PDF documents, however, that need will typically mark the process as more complex and inevitably delay the automation build," says Scott Kennedy, VP of RPA, SRI Infotech. "We've built a feature rich PDF VBO to address this concern over complexity. Our goal is to make working with PDFs simple and fast for everyone."

ZyGen: ZyGen's integration with Blue Prism makes automation possible by simply talking to the chatbot on popular chat applications such as Facebook Messenger, Work Chat, and LINE. Anyone can now start an automation by engaging with these chat applications just like having a conversation with a friend in daily life. Users will also be able to receive notifications and direct feedback from Blue Prism's digital workers simplifying the deployment process.

"Technology Alliance Program gives us a great opportunity to bring our expertise and solution to a broader RPA community. Conversational RPA allows digital workers to have chat dialogues with human colleagues in their natural language. This provides a superior experience at a lower operating cost for users," says Cholapatr Bhuripanyo, Managing Director, ZyGen Company Ltd.

If you want to find out more about joining the Blue Prism Technology Alliances Program, please visit: https://www.blueprism.com/partners-and-services/become-a-partner.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and the public sector. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,500 global customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce deployed in the cloud or on premises as well as through the company's Thoughtonomy SaaS offering, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

