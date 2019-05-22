Blue Prism's Digital Workforce is Now Available as a FedRAMP Compliant Cloud Service on Microsoft Azure

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Being first to market again when it comes to achieving security and regulatory standards, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced today that is has partnered with Project Hosts, a FedRAMP authorized Cloud Service Provider (CSP), to deliver its digital workforce as a cloud service on Microsoft Azure. This new offering makes Blue Prism's connected-RPA software available to federal agencies on GSA IT Schedule 70 (GS-35F-0511T), through the company's value-added distributor EC America (ImmixGroup).

By partnering with Project Hosts, Blue Prism has now made it much easier for federal agencies to grant a FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) for a Blue Prism cloud deployment. Being deployed on Project Hosts' Federal Private Cloud (FPC) FedRAMP-authorized Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), means Blue Prism users inherit 86 percent of the controls required for FedRAMP compliance. It also provides agencies with a System Security Plan (SSP) for their Blue Prism deployment, making the compliance verification and the ATO process much easier. The combination of Blue Prism, whose solution is built on a Microsoft .NET and SQL framework, and Project Hosts, who implements security and compliance on Microsoft Azure for US Federal government agencies, makes this offering the top choice for digital transformation in the public sector.

"The President's Management Agenda is focused on modernizing our government for the 21st century, and intelligent automation has a key role in turning that vision into a reality," said Laurie Cook, Vice President, Public Sector Sales & Alliances for Blue Prism. "With our partner Project Hosts, we can support the US government's Cloud First initiative and FedRAMP program, and improve government agencies' ability to deliver mission outcomes, provide excellent service to citizens and enhance employees' job satisfaction as they take on more interesting cognitive work. Blue Prism's Digital Workforce is a leading platform for digital transformation, and we're excited to be an even stronger partner for federal agencies as they pursue their modernization goals."

Blue Prism's connected-RPA offering provides government agencies with an intelligent digital workforce (software robots) capable of self-learning and continuous improvement, empowering users to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back into the business—freeing up employees to do more. By pairing a digital worker with a nimble, up-skilled Federal workforce, government agencies can keep their initiatives cost-effective, streamlined and sustainable.

Government agencies can use Blue Prism to help deliver more output, with fewer resources, while freeing up human employees' time from repetitive tasks to focus on higher-value cognitive work. This enables a more citizen-centric approach, by increasing the overall quality of the services provided to citizens, coupled with improved consistency and overall faster delivery. It also gives agencies a game changing way of staying viable by easily accessing and exploiting leading-edge cloud, AI and cognitive capabilities.

Through partnerships with the world's foremost cognitive computing and AI technology companies, Blue Prism is rapidly evolving the capabilities and intelligence of its digital workforce so they can apply their multiple skills to any functional area of an organization. As an off-the-shelf solution, government agencies can integrate Blue Prism's solution into their processes, leveraging the intelligent automation platform of their choice. Blue Prism is also secure and compliant with industry-leading standards, including PCI, CERT Secure Coding, Veracode, HIPAA and TAA.

For more information on how Blue Prism's Digital Workforce can support your business or government agency, visit: https://www.blueprism.com/solutions/industry/public-sector.

About Project Hosts

Project Hosts implements security and compliance on Microsoft Azure for US Federal government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments give organizations turnkey compliance for their applications, removing a key barrier to migration from on-premise deployments into Azure. Project Hosts environments hold certifications and authorizations from ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and the DoD, including the first DoD IL5 PATO to a company with under $1 Billion in revenue. Healthcare organizations, federal, state and local government agencies, and enterprises rely on Project Hosts to ensure that they have a cloud solution that meets their business needs, their budget and most importantly, protects their organization, employees and data from unauthorized access or theft. https://www.projecthosts.com

About FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. This approach uses a "do once, use many times" framework that saves an estimated 30-40 percent of government costs, as well as both time and staff required to conduct redundant agency security assessments. FedRAMP is the result of close collaboration with cybersecurity and cloud experts from the General Services Administration (GSA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DOD), National Security Agency (NSA), Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) Council and its working groups, as well as private industry.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 major enterprise customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

