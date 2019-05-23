Blue Prism's Ecosystem of Technology Partners Lays Foundation For Delivering New Intelligent Automation Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) continues to be the platform of choice for technology companies looking to innovate, disrupt and drive digital transformations for their clients through intelligent automation capabilities. Today, Adlib Software, HyperScience, Moonoia, and Smartlogic announced that they are joining Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as affiliates, helping to build out best-in-class automation solutions that incorporate cutting edge technologies including intelligent document processing, AI powered data extraction, machine learning and data analytics.

"Our connected-RPA platform is the launch pad and gold standard for extending intelligent automation capabilities at scale," says Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "Each month we see many new partners join our TAP, each delivering a unique value proposition, all focused on helping clients digitally transform, driving business led outcomes for our joint customers. We deliver the art of the possible at Blue Prism through the industry's broadest ecosystem of technology partners. Congrats to this group on making the grade."

These partners strengthen a broad array of intelligent document processing capabilities including Blue Prism's own Decipher, announced last month, and an existing partnership with ABBYY. Companies participating in Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program at an affiliate level can easily customize their solutions, accelerate product development and minimize time to market for their products, using the market's most advanced RPA software.

It also gives partners an opportunity to help expand market awareness on the benefits of RPA by delivering their own complementary products to Blue Prism's ecosystem by sharing them on the Blue Prism Digital Exchange (DX). Highlights from our most recent affiliate Technology Alliance Partners includes:

Adlib Software: By adding AI-driven data extraction, enrichment and automation capabilities to Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform, Adlib Software enables true end-to-end process automation. Leveraging leading AI and ML technology, Adlib transforms unstructured document content into high-quality, machine-consumable data for RPA, enabling a digital workforce to accelerate customer response times, identify and protect high-risk content (PII) and manage risk within contracts and agreements.

"We're excited to join the Blue Prism community reflecting the growing market and customer demands for RPA solutions powered by AI-driven extraction of structured data from complex unstructured document formats," says Scott Mackey, SVP Market Strategy, Adlib Software. "Our integration with Blue Prism's connected-RPA will enable customers to achieve true end-to-end process automation resulting in automation of mission-critical processes, reduced costs and improved operational efficiency."

HyperScience: HyperScience empowers business users to automate manual data entry processes, including extracting both handwritten and printed data from forms, as well as capturing data points from semi-structured documents, and doing so at a lower error rate. By combining HyperScience's distinctive data extraction product and Blue Prism's connected-RPA offering, customers can automate each step in the full lifecycle of intelligent document processing capabilities – unlocking additional speed and cost-savings for their automation deployment.

"Enterprises have struggled to find reliable and cost-effective means for extracting key insights from their troves of scanned images and PDFs," says Swapnil Parikh, Vice President of Product at HyperScience. "HyperScience delivers on machine learning's potential in a real way: our technology enables companies to automate up to 95 percent of the manual work required."

Moonoia: As a Blue Prism TAP affiliate, Moonoia will accelerate the development of its flagship product docBrain, the AI platform for data extraction and document analysis, while enabling enterprise customers to leverage RPA and artificial intelligence (AI) for their document processes and achieve the highest accuracy and quality of the extracted data.

"Our entire purpose at Moonoia is not only to solve complex document processing challenges for use cases where traditional OCR/ICR technology fails to deliver acceptable results, but to empower users to train their own AI models and custom build unique solutions that address company-specific problems," says Geert Truyen, CEO at Moonoia. "We see this partnership as instrumental in helping us bring AI-powered data extraction to a broader audience of enterprise clients as well as augmenting a portfolio of intelligent automation capabilities for Blue Prism."

Smartlogic: The Smartlogic Semaphore integration with Blue Prism provides qualified data within automated processes. Semaphore's ability to classify, extract and deliver insight – plus Blue Prism's connected-RPA – lets organizations efficiently and effectively move their digital transformation journey with intelligent end-to-end automated processes. When information is semantically harmonized, accuracy improves, automation becomes flexible, and enterprises can handle a broader range of use cases. These capabilities coupled together enable organizations to rapidly respond to complex enterprise information needs to maximize business outcomes.

"Smartlogic's technology focus is to empower business users with a platform to manage and govern an authoritative layer for adding context and meaning to structured and unstructured information," says Jeremy Bentley, CEO and Founder of Smartlogic. "Leveraging AI, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and text analytics capabilities within the Semaphore platform enables Blue Prism clients to identify, classify and extract qualified contextual data along the processing pipeline. We deliver an incredible value proposition together."

