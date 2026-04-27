Blue Revolution Games™ Launches "Otter Planet," A Science-Aligned, Heart-Centered Gaming Experience Designed to Improve Youth Well-Being and Inspire Global Water Stewardship

Goal: 500,000 Otter Guardians recruited in 50 days!

A new category of play emerges—where immersive storytelling, environmental science, and emotional connection unite to foster both human and planetary health.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Revolution Games ™ (BRG), a purpose-driven game studio pioneering the intersection of play, well-being, and environmental consciousness, today announced the launch of its first interactive experience, Otter Planet™—a playful, immersive digital world designed to help children and families reconnect with nature while supporting mental health, resilience, and real-world environmental action.

Blue Revolution Games (TM) Launches "Otter Planet"- Conscious Play for a Changing World Post this Source: Habitheque Inc. Speed Speed

More than a game, Otter Planet™ represents a new model of engagement—one grounded in peer-reviewed research across leading institutions including NIH-indexed journals, Nature Human Behaviour, Frontiers, and Oxford well-being studies. These findings demonstrate that immersive digital nature, autonomy-driven play, and environmental storytelling can reduce stress, improve mood, strengthen resilience, and inspire pro-environmental behavior—especially among youth.

"We are not just creating games—we are creating pathways for connection," said Victoria A. Prizzia, Founder of Blue Revolution Games™. "Otter Planet™ is designed to help children feel better, connect with the natural world, and become part of something larger than themselves."

Watch the trailer here .

A New Category: Conscious Play for a Changing World

"At a time when the links between human well-being and planetary health have never been clearer, young people need meaningful pathways into understanding and action. Otter Planet brings together science, storytelling, and play to inspire curiosity, build resilience, and catalyze real world impact." — Dr. Michael Mann, climate scientist and lead science advisor to Blue Revolution Games

Otter Planet™ invites players into a vibrant blue-green ecosystem where curiosity, empathy, and exploration guide the experience. Through playful interaction with aquatic environments and characters, players begin to form emotional connections with water systems—laying the foundation for lifelong environmental stewardship.

Key design elements include:

Immersive blue-green ecosystems that mirror the calming and restorative effects of nature

that mirror the calming and restorative effects of nature Narrative environmental storytelling that builds emotional connection to aquatic life

that builds emotional connection to aquatic life Autonomy-driven exploration that enhances engagement and well-being

that enhances engagement and well-being Identity-based play , encouraging players to see themselves as "Water Guardians"

, encouraging players to see themselves as "Water Guardians" Climate-resilience framing, helping young players understand their role in a changing world

"Our work at Women's Earth Alliance (WEA) is rooted in the belief that when people feel connected to the Earth, they take action to protect it. Blue Revolution Games is bringing that connection to life for young people through immersive storytelling and play, helping to inspire the next generation of leaders." — Melinda Kramer, Co-Founder, Co-Executive Director, WEA

From Play to Purpose: A Movement Begins

With an initial $3.99 proof-of-concept release on itch.io , BRG invites early players and families to help shape the future of Otter Planet while joining a growing global community through its Discord platform.

This early access phase is designed to:

Build a global fanbase of young players and families

Foster a community of Water Guardians

Generate a self-sustaining revenue stream to fund continued development

Proceeds will be reinvested into expanding the BRG ecosystem, including upcoming experiences:

Squirrel Run — a fast-paced adventure through interconnected ecosystems, teaching the principle of ecological reciprocity

— a fast-paced adventure through interconnected ecosystems, teaching the principle of ecological reciprocity Dolphin Dive — a collaborative ocean journey where players explore the depths in pods, discovering treasures that expand awareness and connection

Global Partnerships for Real-World Impact

Blue Revolution Games is working alongside and in support of leading environmental and social impact organizations—including Women's Earth Alliance, Sailors for the Sea powered by Oceana, and Diversity in Aquatics—to bridge digital engagement with real-world action.

Together, these partnerships help ensure that:

Players are connected to authentic environmental initiatives

Stories reflect diverse voices and inclusive access to nature

The movement extends beyond the screen into meaningful participation

Women's Earth Alliance (WEA): is a global organization that empowers women's leadership to protect the environment, strengthen community well-being, and advance a more just and thriving world. Since 2006, WEA has invested in grassroots women leaders with the training, funding, and global alliance needed to scale their solutions. To date, WEA has supported more than 59,000 women across 31 countries, reaching over 24 million people with improved environmental, health, and economic conditions.

Sailors for the Sea Powered by Oceana: With offices in North America, Central America, South America, Europe and Asia, Oceana is the world's largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation. Sailors for the Sea's landmark Kelp program has been used in all 50 U.S. states and 76 countries around the world. Through partnerships with 5,300 organizations, schools and parents, Kelp has reached over 405,000 children to date.

Diversity In Aquatics (DIA): is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting water safety, drowning prevention, and equitable access to aquatics for historically underserved communities. DIA's mission is to save lives by empowering individuals through education, advocacy, and participation in aquatic activities. As a foundational partner, DIA helps bring the "Water Guardian" identity to life through real-world skills, confidence, and a lifelong connection to water.

Expanding Access to Nature Through Technology

Research shows that access to nature is not equitable—particularly for youth in urban or historically underserved communities. Otter Planet™ addresses this gap by offering a digital gateway to nature connection, helping mitigate disparities while supporting emotional well-being.

"Every child deserves a relationship with nature," said Prizzia. "If we can spark that connection through play, we can change both lives and the future of our planet."

Join the Blue Revolution

Families, educators, and early adopters are invited to:

Play Otter Planet™ on itch.io

on Join the Otter Planet™ community on Discord

Learn more about our partners making a difference

Become part of a growing global water movement

About Blue Revolution Games™

Blue Revolution Games™ (BRG) is a next-generation game studio dedicated to creating immersive, science-aligned experiences that promote human well-being, environmental connection, and collective action. By blending research, storytelling, and play, BRG is building a new category of digital engagement—where players don't just play, they belong.

Media Pages: Discord

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SOURCE Habitheque Inc.