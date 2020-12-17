Blue Ribbon Hemp Releases 5000mg CBD Tincture for Seniors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing popularity of CBD, there was one demographic often left out of the targeted product spectrum. Blue Ribbon Hemp is changing that, with high-quality CBD products crafted specifically with seniors in mind. Blue Ribbon Hemp has released a 5000mg Max-Strength Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture to provide maximum relief for the most critical care situations. This whole hemp MCT-oil based tincture supplies a powerful macro-dose of beneficial CBD, while providing a completely THC-free and safe option for seniors to utilize for a variety of potentially therapeutic benefits from improved sleep to inflammation recovery.

Blue Ribbon Hemp's 5000mg Max-Strength CBD Tincture has been independently lab tested through Real Tested CBD, providing transparency to label claims and ensuring the quality, potency and purity of each bottle of CBD oil. With a whopping 5000mg of CBD per bottle, and 166mg per dropper dose, this CBD oil is not only potent, but also affordable. Costing just about $0.025 per milligram of CBD, this oil provides seniors with a reliable and accessible choice for CBD. Made with MCT-oil (medium-chain triglycerides), one of the most easily absorbed oils that is beneficial for cholesterol and heart health, as well a tasty grapefruit flavor and no CRC cap for easy opening despite arthritis or joint pain, Blue Ribbon Hemp's Max-Strength Tincture was truly made with seniors in mind.

Blue Ribbon Hemp was co-founded by Dr. Igor Bussel, M.D., M.S., M.H.A, a clinician-scientist and ophthalmic surgeon, and Richard Cowan, the founder of MarijuanaNews.com and activist working to erase the stigma surrounding cannabis and hemp-based plant products. With the mission of providing high-quality hemp products for those aged 50+ at the lowest affordable cost, Blue Ribbon Hemp adds their 5000mg Max-Strength Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture to their flagship hemp products crafted specifically for seniors.

Blue Ribbon Hemp is a CBD brand creating high-quality, low-cost, and independently lab tested products with senior care specifically in mind.

